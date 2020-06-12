Meet the cast of Netflix drama The Woods

Six-part Netflix thriller The Woods is ready throughout 25 years, with half of the story going down in 1994 and half in 2019. And we received’t give an excessive amount of away, however the Polish drama – based mostly on the novel by Harlan Coben – revolves round a thriller disappearance at a ’90s summer season camp and a sudden discovery in the current day.

Right here’s what it’s good to find out about the cast and characters…

Grzegorz Damięcki performs Paweł Kopiński (2019)

Who’s Paweł? A prosecutor in Warsaw. His spouse just lately handed away from most cancers, leaving him a single dad or mum to their younger daughter, Kaja, a promising swimmer and diver. He additionally stays haunted by the reminiscence of his sister, who went lacking 25 years in the past and whose whereabouts stay a thriller. When he takes on a high-profile case, harmful secrets and techniques from his household’s previous start to resurface and threaten to destroy what little he has left.

What else has Grzegorz Damięcki been in? The Polish actor starred in Wataha, which aired internationally underneath the identify “The Border”. He’s additionally been in Szóstka, Nielegalni, and Podatek od milosci; and again in 1993, he truly performed the minor function of SS Sgt. Kunder in Schindler’s Checklist.

Hubert Miłkowski performs Younger Paweł (1994)



Who’s Younger Paweł? In 1994, he’s the chaperone at a summer season camp for highschool college students. On the remaining night time of the camp, his sister and three different youngsters sneak off into the woods and by no means return, leaving Paweł to reply for the way they slipped away with out him noticing.

What else has Hubert Miłkowski been in? The younger actor is a relative newcomer to our screens. He did seem in the 2018 World Battle Two film Squadron 303.

Agnieszka Grochowska performs Laura Goldsztajn (2019)

Who’s Laura? In the current day, Laura is a college professor. Very similar to Paweł, she nonetheless harbours painful recollections of that terrible night time at the camp in addition to its dreadful aftermath, so is eager to hunt closure when the alternative arises.

What else has Agnieszka Grochowska been in? The Polish Academy Award-winner has starred in the 2012 film Shameless, and in The Welts, In Darkness, Past the STeppes, Walesa Man of Hope, and Upperdog. In 2018 she performed Elle Fanning’s on-screen mum Marla in the musical drama Teen spirit. Current credit have included Motyw, Sanctuary, and My Fantastic Wanda.

Wiktoria Filus performs Younger Laura (1994)

Who’s Younger Laura? In 1994, she attends the fateful summer season camp in the woods as her father is the organiser. She and Paweł share a budding romance, which is put underneath pressure after 4 of their friends go lacking.

What else has Wiktoria Filus been in? The rising actress has appeared in The Hater, Rodzinka.pl, and Nothing is Misplaced.

Ewa Skibińska performs Paweł’s mom

Who’s Paweł’s mom? She works at the summer season camp as a physician and vouched for her son to get him a job there. She loves him however isn’t afraid to be stern when he doesn’t apply himself to his work.

What else has Ewa Skibińska been in? The Polish actress is understood partly for her stage work, however she’s additionally been in the TV sequence Na Dobre i na Ciebie, Pierwsza milosc, and Blinded by the Lights.

Martyna Byczkowska performs Kamila (1994)

Who’s Kamila? Pawel’s youthful sister, who can be at the summer season camp. She and three different youngsters wander into the woods on the final night time of camp and by no means come again. To today, Kamila’s destiny stays unknown and the horrible loss haunts Paweł day by day.

What else has Martyna Byczkowska been in? She’s appeared on Polish TV in Tv Theatre, Druga szansa, and O mnie sie nie martw.

Adam Wietrzyński performs Artur (1994)

Who’s Artur? One of the youngsters at summer season camp. He’s a bit of a wildcard with a mood that makes him unpredictable, however Paweł nonetheless considers him buddy.

What else has Adam Wietrzyński been in? That is one of his first large roles, however he has beforehand appeared in the Polish sequence Wojenne dziewczyny.

Izabela Dąbrowska performs Artur’s mom

Who’s Artur’s mom? A cleaner at the summer season camp, who needs her son to remain out of bother.

What else has Izabela Dąbrowska been in? She’s appeared in Ida, Present, The Chairman’s Ear, Najmro, Na Wspólnej, and The Occupation.

Jakub Gola performs Daniel (1994)

Who’s Daniel? Daniel is one other visitor at the summer season camp, who develops a romance with Paweł’s sister.

What else has Jakub Gola been in? He’s had a handful of small roles, together with in the TV sereis 39 i pól tygodnia.

Cezary Pazura performs Krzysztof Dunaj-Szafrański (2019)

Who’s Kryzsztof? The father of younger man accused of rape. He’s a outstanding TV reporter, and he gives to bribe Paweł to get his son out of bother. When that doesn’t work, he vows to dig up filth on Paweł himself.

What else has Cezary Pazura been in? He performed the recurring function of “Donald from Brussells” in The Chairman’s Ear, and was Mariusz in the TV sequence Blinded by the Lights. Different credit embody Kroll, Tato, and Psy.

Kinga Jasik performs Monika (1994)

Who’s Monika? A reasonably, in style lady at the summer season camp who Artur falls for.

What else has Kinga Jasik been in? Her largest function thus far has been in the TV sequence The Crown of the Kings, taking part in Helena.

Different key characters in The Woods embody Inspector Buczkowski, Inspector Jork (each investigating a homicide case in 2019), and Wojtek Malczak, senior counselor at Korczak Excessive College Summer time Camp in 1994. We additionally meet Klaudia Broniarek, a pupil who has accused two younger males of rape.

The cast additionally contains Jacek Koman, Magdalena Czerwińska, Adam Ferency, Przemysław Bluszcz, Dorota Kolak, Piotr Głowacki and Arkadiusz Jakubik.

