Meet the cast of Netflix drama White Lines – from present day to flashbacks

White Lines whisks you away from your lockdown environment to the lovely surroundings (and outrageous events) of Ibiza, for a wild homicide thriller from the creator of Cash Heist.

The sequence stars Laura Haddock as a Mancunian girl who flies out to the island when her brother, once-legendary DJ Axel Collins, is found there, 20 years since his preliminary disappearance.

She takes it upon herself to discover out precisely what occurred to him, however the investigation will take her to some darkish and harmful locations, whereas calling into query every part she thought she wished from her life.

Right here’s every part you want to find out about the cast and characters in Netflix’s White Lines…

Laura Haddock performs Zoe Walker

Who’s Zoe Walker? Zoe is a librarian born and bred in Manchester. She was in her early teenagers when her brother left to pursue a DJ profession in Ibiza, however developed severe psychological well being issues when he went lacking not lengthy after. Greater than 20 years later, his physique is discovered and she or he retraces his footsteps on the island to work out what occurred to him.

Laura Haddock mentioned: “She actually throws herself in at the deep finish. She finds herself in these conditions which can be arduous to deal with however she’s obtained that sturdy northern streak. Axel was tremendous courageous, her dad was a policeman, and that’s someplace in her genetic make-up. She’s courageous, she’s daring, and she or he’s additionally making large choices and proudly owning them.”

What else has Laura Haddock been in? Final 12 months, Haddock performed Hannah Roberts in BBC One thriller The Seize and beforehand had a starring position on Da Vinci’s Demons. On the large display screen, Marvel followers might recognise her as Star-Lord’s mom in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, whereas she additionally appeared in 2017’s Transformers: The Final Knight.

India Fowler performs younger Zoe

What else has India Fowler been in? Avid Netflix watchers might recognise Fowler from her position in Secure, an unique sequence based mostly on a novel by Harlan Coben.

Tom Rhys Harries performs Axel Collins

Who’s Axel Collins? Axel is a music lover who desires nothing greater than to grow to be the world’s best DJ. His ardour for staging elaborate drug-fuelled raves places him at odds together with his father, an officer for Higher Manchester Police, so he jets out to Ibiza the place he rapidly achieves big success. At the high of his recreation, he out of the blue goes lacking and is rarely heard of once more till 20 years later, when his physique is found…

Tom Rhys Harries mentioned: “I liked him. It’s nice to have a personality you’ll be able to let rip with, somebody who isn’t any holds barred, goes after what he desires and by no means apologises for it. I discovered his journey and the way and what we study him thrilling and I liked getting to discover that complexity.”

What else has Tom Rhys Harries been in? Harries has had starring roles in ITV crime drama Unforgotten, Channel 5’s 15 Days and Sky Atlantic’s Britannia. Earlier this 12 months, he was seen in Man Ritchie’s gangster film The Gents.

Daniel Mays performs Marcus

Who’s Marcus? Marcus was one of Axel’s closest associates, one of three who moved to Ibiza with him and loved the spoils of his success. Lately, he’s a father of two dealing with a divorce he doesn’t need, imminent repossession of his home and two intimidating drug smugglers making some very scary threats.

Daniel Mays mentioned: “He’s fully silly and the scrapes he will get himself into are hilarious. All of us type of know somebody like Marcus. He has a coronary heart of gold and also you need to root for him.”

What else has Daniel Mays been in? Daniel Mays has had roles in a number of main tv exhibits, together with Channel 4’s Purple Using and Born to Kill, basic BBC drama Ashes to Ashes and Sheridan Smith’s Mrs Biggs. Extra lately, he performed Arthur Younger in Good Omens and appeared reverse Stephen Graham in Sky One comedy Code 404. Star Wars followers might recognise him from his position in 2016’s Rogue One, as an ill-fated insurgent informant.

Ceallach Spellman performs younger Marcus

What else has Cel Spellman been in? Spellman obtained his large break on CBBC, fronting a quantity of exhibits for the kids’s broadcasting service. Not too long ago, he has been transitioning to extra grownup roles on Russell T Davies’ Cucumber, ITV’s Chilly Ft and BBC One struggle drama World on Fireplace.

Spellman mentioned about his position in White Lines: “Marcus is a personality. A loveable idler who desires to expertise every part and have the finest time! He has no worries and carefree, fully, entire heartedly residing life together with his finest mates and the love of his life, Anna.

“He’s a legend in his personal thoughts, however in actuality that’s not fairly the case. He’s obtained coronary heart however typically doesn’t at all times make the proper choices, despite the fact that he has good intentions.”

Angela Griffin performs Anna

Who’s Anna? Anna was one other good friend to Axel, who was alongside him throughout his meteoric rise to fame. She and Marcus obtained married as youngsters however are at present getting a divorce, made tough by the truth that he’s nonetheless in love together with her.

Angela Griffin mentioned: “She’s, like the present, fairly arduous to put your finger on. She left her husband Marcus, they’d been collectively for 25 years, as a result of it was time for a change. Their love is admittedly real and pure however she outgrows him. He stays the identical. I at all times say this: girls change, males don’t.

“There’s an edge to Anna. She tries to be so realizing and sympathetic and tries to be every part to everybody.”

What else has Angela Griffin been in? Griffin obtained her begin taking part in Fiona Middleton on Coronation Road, leaving the cleaning soap in 1998 to pursue different initiatives. Since then, she has starred in highschool drama Waterloo Street, Sky comedy Mount Nice and detective sequence Lewis.

Kassius Nelson performs younger Anna

What else has Kassius Nelson been in? Nelson performed the position of Jade Albright on Channel 4’s long-running cleaning soap Hollyoaks; her character died of most cancers in an emotional episode in 2016. Since then, she has appeared in Netflix’s younger grownup adaptation A Collection of Unlucky Occasions and has bagged a job in Edgar Wright’s subsequent movie, Final Night time in Soho.

Laurence Fox performs David

Who’s David? David was one of Axel’s finest associates, one other Mancunian who joined him on his mission to Ibiza. In the years since Axel’s disappearance, David hung out with a shaman in India, returning to Ibiza with an enlightened and non secular outlook on life.

What else has Laurence Fox been in? Fox is finest recognized for his main position in ITV’s Inspector Morse spin-off Lewis, which ran for nearly a decade. Since then, he has appeared in the third sequence of royal drama Victoria as Lord Palmerston.

Jonny Inexperienced performs younger David

What else has Jonny Inexperienced been in? Inexperienced is a relative newcomer to the display screen, however has made an look on BBC One’s medical cleaning soap Medical doctors. He’ll subsequent be seen in Boys, Russell T Davies upcoming Channel 4 drama exploring the AIDS disaster of the 1980s.

Pedro Casablanc performs Andreu Calafat

Who’s Andreu? Andreu is the patriarch of the highly effective Calafat household, who personal a big quantity of nightclubs on Ibiza and in addition profit from the island’s unlawful drug commerce. The physique of Axel Collins was discovered on their land, prompting suspicion they may have had one thing to do together with his loss of life.

What else has Pedro Casablanc been in? Casablanc has had a protracted profession in Spanish theatre, movie and tv. Most lately, he appeared reverse Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz in Ache and Glory, which was nominated for Greatest Worldwide Movie at the Academy Awards in 2019.

Juan Diego Botto performs Oriol Calafat

Who’s Oriol? Oriol is Andreu’s son, who has taken a outstanding position of their household enterprise and hopes to inherit it one day. He was briefly associates with Axel however their relationship rapidly soured they usually have been on dangerous phrases by the time of his disappearance.

What else has Juan Diego Botto been in? Botto has appeared in a quantity of Spanish movies and booked his first common position on American tv in Good Behaviour, the place he performed a hitman who groups up with a con artist. Botto has an undisclosed position in DC Comics blockbuster The Suicide Squad, which is due for launch subsequent summer season.

Marta Milans performs Kika Calafat

Who’s Kika? Kika is Oriol’s sister, who had a romantic relationship with Axel at the peak of his fame. Her household disapproved of her affiliation with a working class English boy, believing she can be higher suited to one other rich Spanish household. She moved to the United States after his disappearance however returns upon her father’s request and helps Zoe together with her investigation.

What else has Marta Milans been in? Final 12 months, Milans appeared in the DC Comics superhero film Shazam! as Billy Batson’s foster mom. She beforehand labored with author Alex Pina on Spanish drama El Embarcadero, a couple of girl investigating her husband after his sudden loss of life.

Belén López performs Conchita Calafat

Who’s Conchita? Conchita is Andreu’s spouse, however their relationship misplaced its spark a few years in the past. Lately, she focuses on their enterprise and is especially interested by opening a on line casino on Ibiza.

What else has Belén López been in? López has had a profitable profession in Spanish movie and tv, most lately showing in the crime drama Caronte, about an ex-cop framed for a criminal offense he didn’t commit.

Nuno Lopes performs Boxer

Who’s Boxer? Boxer is head of safety for the Calafat household and has been for a very long time. He has their finest pursuits in thoughts, however is rapidly impressed by Zoe’s braveness and willpower, selecting to help her investigation into Axel’s loss of life.

What else has Nuno Lopes been in? Lopes hails from Portugal and has had roles in a number of European productions, incomes explicit approval for his efficiency in the 2005 movie Alice, the place he performs a father trying to find his lacking daughter.

Francis Magee performs Clint Collins

Who’s Clint? Clint is Zoe’s father, a former police officer who had a strained relationship together with her late brother. He’s uneasy about Zoe’s spontaneous choice to examine his loss of life, feeling that she might be on the brink of one other psychological breakdown.

What else has Francis Magee been in? Magee appeared in the first two seasons of Recreation of Thrones as Yoren, a brother of the Night time’s Watch on the look out for brand new recruits. He went on to have a daily position on kids’s thriller sequence Home of Anubis. Peep Present followers will recognise him as The Orgazoid from Channel 4’s acclaimed sitcom.

Barry Ward performs Mike Collins

Who’s Mike Collins? Mike is Zoe’s husband, with whom she has a teenage daughter. Their relationship is loving, albeit missing some pleasure…

What else has Barry Ward been in? Ward has lately appeared in Lennie James drama Save Me on Sky Atlantic and Mae Martin comedy Really feel Good on Channel 4. He has additionally appeared in Britannia, The Finish of the F***ing World and The Seize, which additionally starred Laura Haddock.

White Lines is accessible on Netflix from Friday 15th Might