Meet the cast of Netflix drama White Lines – from present day to flashbacks

Ibiza has a repute throughout the world for being residence to some superb events and evening golf equipment, however a brand new Netflix sequence reveals a darker aspect to the idyllic island.

White Lines stars Laura Haddock as a librarian from Manchester who flies out to the island when her brother’s physique is found there, 20 years since his preliminary disappearance.

She takes it upon herself to examine what occurred to him, in a brand new crime drama from Cash Heist creator Alex Pina.

Right here’s every little thing you want to find out about the cast and characters in Netflix’s White Lines…

Laura Haddock performs Zoe Walker

Who’s Zoe Walker? Zoe is a librarian born and bred in Manchester. She was in her early teenagers when her brother left to pursue a DJ profession in Ibiza, however developed critical psychological well being issues when he went lacking not lengthy after. Greater than 20 years later, his physique is discovered and he or she retraces his footsteps on the island to work out what occurred to him.

What else has Laura Haddock been in? Final 12 months, Haddock performed Hannah Roberts in BBC One thriller The Seize and beforehand had a starring function on Da Vinci’s Demons. On the huge display screen, Marvel followers could recognise her as Star-Lord’s mom in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, whereas she additionally appeared in 2017’s Transformers: The Final Knight.

India Fowler performs younger Zoe

What else has India Fowler been in? Avid Netflix watchers could recognise Fowler from her function in Protected, an unique sequence primarily based on a novel by Harlan Coben.

Tom Rhys Harries performs Axel Collins

Who’s Axel Collins? Axel is a music lover who needs nothing greater than to turn out to be the world’s best DJ. His ardour for staging elaborate drug-fuelled raves places him at odds together with his father, an officer for Better Manchester Police, so he jets out to Ibiza the place he rapidly achieves big success. At the high of his sport, he all of the sudden goes lacking and is rarely heard of once more till 20 years later, when his physique is found…

What else has Tom Rhys Harries been in? Harries has had starring roles in ITV crime drama Unforgotten, Channel 5’s 15 Days and Sky Atlantic’s Britannia. Earlier this 12 months, he was seen in Man Ritchie’s gangster film The Gents.

Daniel Mays performs Marcus

Who’s Marcus? Marcus was one of Axel’s closest mates, one of three who moved to Ibiza with him and loved the spoils of his success. Lately, he’s a father of two dealing with a divorce he doesn’t need, imminent repossession of his home and two intimidating drug smugglers making some very scary threats.

What else has Daniel Mays been in? Daniel Mays has had roles in a number of main tv reveals, together with Channel 4’s Purple Driving and Born to Kill, traditional BBC drama Ashes to Ashes and Sheridan Smith’s Mrs Biggs. Extra just lately, he performed Arthur Younger in Good Omens and appeared reverse Stephen Graham in Sky One comedy Code 404. Star Wars followers could recognise him from his function in 2016’s Rogue One, as an ill-fated insurgent informant.

Ceallach Spellman performs younger Marcus

What else has Cel Spellman been in? Spellman acquired his huge break on CBBC, fronting a quantity of reveals for the kids’s broadcasting service. Not too long ago, he has been transitioning to extra grownup roles on Russell T Davies’ Cucumber, ITV’s Chilly Toes and BBC One warfare drama World on Hearth.

Angela Griffin performs Anna

Who’s Anna? Anna was one other buddy to Axel, who was alongside him throughout his meteoric rise to fame. She and Marcus acquired married as youngsters however are at the moment getting a divorce, made tough by the truth that he’s nonetheless in love together with her.

What else has Angela Griffin been in? Griffin acquired her begin enjoying Fiona Middleton on Coronation Road, leaving the cleaning soap in 1998 to pursue different initiatives. Since then, she has starred in highschool drama Waterloo Street, Sky comedy Mount Nice and detective sequence Lewis.

Kassius Nelson performs younger Anna

What else has Kassius Nelson been in? Nelson performed the function of Jade Albright on Channel 4’s long-running cleaning soap Hollyoaks; her character died of most cancers in an emotional episode in 2016. Since then, she has appeared in Netflix’s younger grownup adaptation A Collection of Unlucky Occasions and has bagged a task in Edgar Wright’s subsequent movie, Final Evening in Soho.

Laurence Fox performs David

Who’s David? David was one of Axel’s greatest mates, one other Mancunian who joined him on his mission to Ibiza. In the years since Axel’s disappearance, David frolicked with a shaman in India, returning to Ibiza with an enlightened and religious outlook on life.

What else has Laurence Fox been in? Fox is greatest identified for his main function in ITV’s Inspector Morse spin-off Lewis, which ran for nearly a decade. Since then, he has appeared in the third sequence of royal drama Victoria as Lord Palmerston.

Jonny Inexperienced performs younger David

What else has Jonny Inexperienced been in? Inexperienced is a relative newcomer to the display screen, however has made an look on BBC One’s medical cleaning soap Docs. He’ll subsequent be seen in Boys, Russell T Davies upcoming Channel 4 drama exploring the AIDS disaster of the 1980s.

Pedro Casablanc performs Andreu Calafat

Who’s Andreu? Andreu is the patriarch of the highly effective Calafat household, who personal a big quantity of nightclubs on Ibiza and likewise profit from the island’s unlawful drug commerce. The physique of Axel Collins was discovered on their land, prompting suspicion they may have had one thing to do together with his demise.

What else has Pedro Casablanc been in? Casablanc has had an extended profession in Spanish theatre, movie and tv. Most just lately, he appeared reverse Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz in Ache and Glory, which was nominated for Greatest Worldwide Movie at the Academy Awards in 2019.

Juan Diego Botto performs Oriol Calafat

Who’s Oriol? Oriol is Andreu’s son, who has taken a distinguished function of their household enterprise and hopes to inherit it one day. He was briefly mates with Axel however their relationship rapidly soured and so they have been on unhealthy phrases by the time of his disappearance.

What else has Juan Diego Botto been in? Botto has appeared in a quantity of Spanish movies and booked his first common function on American tv in Good Behaviour, the place he performed a hitman who groups up with a con artist. Botto has an undisclosed function in DC Comics blockbuster The Suicide Squad, which is due for launch subsequent summer time.

Marta Milans performs Kika Calafat

Who’s Kika? Kika is Oriol’s sister, who had a romantic relationship with Axel at the peak of his fame. Her household disapproved of her affiliation with a working class English boy, believing she could be higher suited to one other rich Spanish household. She moved to the United States after his disappearance however returns upon her father’s request and helps Zoe together with her investigation.

What else has Marta Milans been in? Final 12 months, Milans appeared in the DC Comics superhero film Shazam! as Billy Batson’s foster mom. She beforehand labored with author Alex Pina on Spanish drama El Embarcadero, a couple of girl investigating her husband after his sudden demise.

Belén López performs Conchita Calafat

Who’s Conchita? Conchita is Andreu’s spouse, however their relationship misplaced its spark a few years in the past. Lately, she focuses on their enterprise and is especially occupied with opening a on line casino on Ibiza.

What else has Belén López been in? López has had a profitable profession in Spanish movie and tv, most just lately showing in the crime drama Caronte, about an ex-cop framed for against the law he didn’t commit.

Nuno Lopes performs Boxer

Who’s Boxer? Boxer is head of safety for the Calafat household and has been for a very long time. He has their greatest pursuits in thoughts, however is rapidly impressed by Zoe’s braveness and dedication, selecting to help her investigation into Axel’s demise.

What else has Nuno Lopes been in? Lopes hails from Portugal and has had roles in a number of European productions, incomes specific approval for his efficiency in the 2005 movie Alice, the place he performs a father looking for his lacking daughter.

Francis Magee performs Clint Collins

Who’s Clint? Clint is Zoe’s father, a former police officer who had a strained relationship together with her late brother. He’s uneasy about Zoe’s spontaneous resolution to examine his demise, feeling that she could possibly be on the brink of one other psychological breakdown.

What else has Francis Magee been in? Magee appeared in the first two seasons of Sport of Thrones as Yoren, a brother of the Evening’s Watch on the look out for brand spanking new recruits. He went on to have an everyday function on kids’s thriller sequence Home of Anubis. Peep Present followers will recognise him as The Orgazoid from Channel 4’s acclaimed sitcom.

Barry Ward performs Mike Collins

Who’s Mike Collins? Mike is Zoe’s husband, with whom she has a teenage daughter. Their relationship is loving, albeit missing some pleasure…

What else has Barry Ward been in? Ward has just lately appeared in Lennie James drama Save Me on Sky Atlantic and Mae Martin comedy Really feel Good on Channel 4. He has additionally appeared in Britannia, The Finish of the F***ing World and The Seize, which additionally starred Laura Haddock.

White Lines is accessible on Netflix from Friday 15th Might