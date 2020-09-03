Meet the cast of Netflix drama Young Wallander

Kurt Wallander is one of the most well-known characters in Swedish fiction, having been performed by quite a few actors and appeared in varied books, sequence and movies – however a brand new Netflix sequence is about to point out him like we’ve by no means seen him earlier than.

Young Wallander takes a have a look at the detective’s early profession, exploring a grotesque early case in his house metropolis of Malmo and the way it led him to develop into the character we all know so properly.

The titular position is performed by Swedish actor Adam Pålsson, whereas he’s joined by a formidable ensemble cast of largely British actors.

Learn on for the whole lot you could find out about the cast, together with who they’re enjoying and the place you might need seen them earlier than.

Adam Pålsson performs Kurt Wallander

Who’s Kurt Wallander? Wallander is one of Sweden’s greatest identified fictional detectives. The creation of creator Henning Mankell, he has appeared in quite a few TV reveals – together with a BBC sequence starring Kenneth Branagh. This sequence, as the title recommend, finds his youthful than in earlier incarnations, fresh-faced and comparatively optimistic having simply certified as a cop, he quickly turns into concerned in a significant case that leads units him on a path to changing into the extra world-weary model of the character we’re extra conversant in.

When he was cast in the position, Adam Pålsson mentioned: “I couldn’t be extra honoured and thrilled to have the alternative to play the younger Kurt Wallander, and to discover the defining occasions in the life of this advanced, pushed protagonist, created by the sensible Henning Mankell. With a terrific cast and artistic group, I’ve each confidence that our new model will resonate each in Sweden and with audiences worldwide.”

What else has Adam Pålsson been in? Swedish actor Pålsson may be recognisable to followers of The Bridge – he had a recurring position as artwork gallery information Emil Larsson in the third season of the crime drama. Different display screen roles embrace enjoying one of the leads in three-part Swedish sequence Don’t Ever Wipe Tears With out Gloves, and the important position in Ted: För kärlekens cranium, a Swedish music biopic launched in 2018. He has additionally labored extensively in Sweden, together with writing and performing his personal model of Hamlet.

Richard Dillane performs Superintendent Hemberg



Netflux



Who’s Superintendent Hemberg? Superintendent Hemberg is Wallander’s superior in the Malmo police drive, and has a penchant for listening to opera music as he drives round – a behavior that Wallander followers will know the detective himself picks up in later years.

What else has Richard Dillane been in? Highlights from Dillane’s intensive filmography embrace appearances in Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning historic thriller Argo and a small position in Christopher Nolan’s The Darkish Knight in addition to the multi-award-winning Australian movie Oranges and Sunshine.

Amongst his quite a few tv credit are Wolf Corridor, Poldark, Peaky Blinders and Giri/Haji, whereas his stage work consists of seasons at the RSC and Nationwide Theatre.

Leanne Greatest performs Frida Rask



Netflix



Who’s Frida Rask? Frida is one other of Wallander’s superiors, and may have a no-nonsense strategy to Wallander’s occasional maverick tendencies.

What else has Leanne Greatest been in? Greatest has appeared in a quantity of well-liked TV reveals, together with supporting roles in Line of Obligation, Ripper Avenue and Black Mirror and Chilly Toes. On the large display screen, she had the titular position in Girl in Black 2: Angel of Loss of life whereas additionally being half of the cast of Movie Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. She’s additionally labored on the stage – with a spotlight together with showing in the Pulitzer-Prize successful play Sweat.

Ellise Chappell performs Mona



Netflix



Who’s Mona? Mona works for a charity that goals to enhance situations for Malmo’s refugee group and meets Wallander whereas counter-protesting at a right-wing March. The pair initially get off on the flawed foot – however their relationship quickly develops right into a romantic connection. After all, in the authentic Wallander books, the title of the detective’s ex-wife is… Mona.

What else has Ellise Chappell been in? Chappell can be very acquainted to UK audiences, having performed the main position of Morwenna in Poldark, whereas different appearances have included Sky’s The Final Dragonslayer and Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis’ function movie Yesterday.

Yasen Atour performs Reza



Netflix



Who’s Reza? Reza is Wallander’s companion in the Malmo police division, and is hoping to be promoted to detective, whereas the pair even have a really shut friendship. Reza is injured and hospitalised after he’s attacked at a far-right march whereas engaged on the case early in the sequence.

What else has Yasen Atour been in? Atour has been cast in a significant position in the upcoming function movie Small Metropolis, including to a giant display screen CV that at the moment consists of appearances in Ben Hur and Robin Hood. He additionally has a number of small display screen credit embrace ITV dramas Darkish Coronary heart and Marcella, and Peter Kominsky’s Channel four miniseries The State.

Alan Emrys performs Gustav Munck

Who’s Gustav Munck? Gustav is a member of the Munck household, one of the most rich households in Sweden, and has been funding a program that goals to assist unlawful immigrants – however Wallander suspects that he has ties to the case.

What else has Alan Emrys been in? That is one of Emrys’ most notable roles up to now embrace, however earlier credit embrace small roles in Johnny English Strikes Once more and in an episode on anthology sequence On the Edge.

Jacob Collins-Levy performs Karl-Axel Munck

Who’s Karl-Axel Munck? One other member of the Munck household, Karl-Axel is Gustav’s older brother and is quickly to develop into a father.

What else has Jacob Collins-Levy been in?

Collins-Levy’s most high-profile position up to now is starring as King Henry VII in the Starz miniseries The White Princess, whereas he has additionally been seen in episodes of Pure and Physician Who, and appeared alongside George Mackay and Russel Crowe in Justin Kurzel’s latest movie True Historical past of the Kelly Gang.

Jordan Adene performs Ibra

Who’s Ibra? Ibra is a promising younger footballer who has been provided an expert contract at Malmo and who has developed a friendship with Wallander – however he quickly emerges as a suspect in the case.

What else has Jordan Adene been in? Adene is a relative newcomer to the small display screen, with earlier credit together with appearances on Netflix sequence Wanderlust and Dutch fantasy drama Heirs of the Evening.

Young Wallander is accessible on Netflix from Thursday third September. Searching for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the greatest TV sequence on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.

