Meet the cast of Netflix fantasy series Cursed

A brand new tackle the Arthurian Legend is coming to Netflix this month, centred round a reimagined model of the Woman of the Lake performed by 13 Causes Why star Katherine Langford.

Many of the characters that function in Cursed are variations of some of the most well-known figures in folklore, together with King Arthur and Merlin, and they’re joined by an in depth listing of supporting gamers that could be barely much less acquainted to audiences.

Learn on for descriptions of all the main gamers, in addition to the actors who shall be enjoying them.

Katherine Langford performs Nimue

Who’s Nimue? The primary character in the drama, Nimue is described as “a younger lady with a mysterious present who’s destined to develop into the highly effective (and tragic) Woman of the Lake”. All through the series she groups up with Arthur and embarks on a quest to seek out Merlin – working into all kinds of lethal obstacles on the manner.

What else has Katherine Langford been in? Langford is finest identified for showing in the first two seasons of Netflix teen drama 13 Causes Why as Hannah Baker, and has since gone on to play supporting roles in a quantity of movie releases together with Love, Simon and Knives Out. She had been because of seem as Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, however her scene was deleted.

Devon Terrell performs Arthur



Netflix



Who’s Arthur? A youthful model of the legendary King from English folklore, Arthur turns into Nimue’s companion on her quest to seek out Merlin.

What else has Devon Terrell been in? Terrell’s most well-known function to this point was enjoying a younger model of Barack Obama in 2016 film Barry, with different movie roles together with Ophelia and The Professor. Cursed marks the actor’s first large function on the small display screen.

Gustav Skarsgård performs Merlin

Who’s Merlin? One of the most well-known characters in folklore, the model of Merlin that seems in Cursed has misplaced his well-known magic skills and must be given the sword to realize again his energy.

What else has Gustav Skarsgård been in? Swedish actor Skarsgård – one of Stellan’s 4 actor kids – shall be most acquainted to worldwide audiences for his roles as Floki in Vikings and Karl Strand in Westworld’s second season. On the large display screen his credit embody Evil, The Approach Again and Kon-Tiki.

Matt Stokoe performs Gawain



Netflix



Who’s Gawain? One of the authentic knights in the Arthurian legend, Gawain is well-known in folklore for his well-known battle with the Inexperienced Knight. In Cursed, he helps out Nimue and Arthur on their quest, and will have a romantic connection to the future Woman of the Lake…

What else is Matt Stokoe been in? UK audiences can have seen Stokoe seem in a quantity of extremely rated dramas – together with Misfits, Bodyguard and The Musketeers. He was additionally half of the cast for Sky One interval drama Jamestown and 2018 Netflix film The Outlaw King.

Daniel Sharman performs the Weeping Monk



Netflix



Who’s the Weeping Monk? The Weeping Monk is a tormented soul and a villainous crusader, who hunts the Fey for the Purple Paladins.

What else has Daniel Sharman been in? Sharman has made appearances in a quantity of large price range TV tasks – together with essential roles on Concern the Strolling Lifeless, as Troy Otto and Medici: The Magnificent as Lorenzo de’ Medici. Different credit embody recurring roles on Teen Wolf, The Originals and Mercy Road.

Peter Mullan performs Father Carden



Netflix



Who’s Father Carden? One of the series’ essential antagonists, Father Carden is a daunting Evangelist and the chief of the Purple Paladins. His purpose is to rid the world of magic utterly.

What else has Peter Mullan been in? Mullan is a display screen veteran with an enormous wealth of credit throughout each movie and TV. Profession highlights have included an award-winning flip in Ken Loach’s 1998 movie My Title Is Joe, appearances in a number of well-loved movies together with Braveheart, Trainspotting, Youngsters of Males, Tyrannosaur and the latter Harry Potter movies, and TV exhibits resembling High of the Lake, Ozark, Mum and Westworld.

Shalom Brune-Franklin performs Sister Igraine



Netflix



Who’s Sister Igraine? In the authentic Arthurian legend, Igraine is Arthur’s mom. In Cursed, she is a barely mysterious nun who helps to shelter Nimue as a favour to Arthur. Preserve your eyes peeled

What else has Shalom Brune-Franklin been in? Brune-Franklin might be most well-known for portraying Personal Maisie Richards in Our Woman whereas different small display screen credit embody function in the four-part series The State and Australian drama Physician Physician. She additionally had a small function in Thor: Ragnarok and can seem in the sixth series of Line of Responsibility.

Sebastian Armesto performs King Uther Pendragon

Who’s King Uther Pendragon? Not like in the classical myths, King Uther isn’t Arthur’s father on this story, as a substitute working as a separate political determine in league with the Purple Paladins.

What else has Sebastian Armesto been in? Armesto has had an in depth movie and TV profession, with appearances together with The Tudors, Little Dorrit, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Star Wars: The Power Awakens and two episodes of Physician Who.

