Meet the cast of Netflix fantasy series Letter for the King

Netflix’s push to capitalise on the conclusion of HBO juggernaut Sport of Thrones continues with one other new fantasy series touchdown on the platform, albeit one with maybe a barely youthful viewers in thoughts.

The Letter for the King primarily revolves round a powerful cast of younger stars – however the series additionally comprises a quantity of extra seasoned actors, together with a cameo from Andy Serkis, whose daughter performs one of the key characters.

Right here’s every part it is advisable find out about the cast…

Amir Wilson performs Tiuri

Who’s Tiuri? The principle protagonist of the series, Tiuri is a younger knight-in-training who has doubts about his personal suitability for the position, earlier than he’s despatched on a harmful quest to ship a letter to King Favian.

What else has Amir Wilson been in? Wilson was seen final 12 months enjoying Will Parry in the first series of His Darkish Supplies – a job that can change into more and more important in the second series which is presently scheduled to air later in 2020. He additionally has a job in the upcoming movie adaptation of The Secret Backyard.

Ruby Serkis performs Lavinia

Who’s Lavinia? Lavinia is the daughter of a schemer (performed by Serkis’ actual life father Andy) who aids Tiuri on his quest when the two meet by probability.

What else has Ruby Serkis been in? Serkis has beforehand appeared in uncredited roles in two of the movies in The Hobbit series and in two episodes of the hit Channel four drama Nationwide Treasure, however that is her most outstanding position up to now.

Gijs Blom performs Prince Viridian

Who’s Prince Viridian? Viridian is the predominant antagonist of the series and the youngest son of King of Favian. He’s trying to take over his father’s kingdom by drive – regardless of a prophecy outlining that somebody will step in to stop him.

What else has Gijs Blom been in? Dutch actor Blom has picked up a powerful record of credit in his native language throughout each movie and tv, together with the lead position in the 2014 drama movie Jongens.

Thaddea Graham performs Iona

Who’s Iona? The ruthless Iona is one of Tiuri’s fellow knights-in-training, who pursues him as he travels forward with the letter.

What else has Thaddea Graham been in? Graham, who hails from Northern Eire, beforehand starred in the Sky One present Curfew and has additionally made appearances in CBBC programmes comparable to The Sparticle Thriller and Dani’s Fortress.

Nathanael Saleh performs Piak

Who’s Piak? The youthful brother of Jussipo, Piak joins the knights-in-training as they observe Tiuri on his quest.

What else has Nathanael Saleh been in? Saleh isn’t a stranger to fantasy – having beforehand appeared in two episodes of Sport of Thrones, enjoying the position of Arthur in 2016. Extra prominently, he was half of the predominant cast in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns, enjoying John Banks – the eldest son of Michael.

Islam Bouakkaz performs Arman

Who’s Arman? Arman is one other of the knights-in-training, and is the son of Sir Fantumar.

What else has Islam Bouakkaz been in? That is Bouakkaz’s greatest position up to now, however he did make a short look on one other Netflix present – enjoying a mugger in the first episode of Ricky Gervais’ After Life.

Jack Barton performs Foldo

Who’s Foldo? One other of the knights-in-training who pursues Tiuri as he makes an attempt to ship the letter.

What else has Jack Barton been in? Barton is a relative newcomer on display screen – however did present up in series 5 of Grantchester, during which he performed the position of Chris Hartley in episode 4.

Jonah Lees performs Jussipo

Who’s Jussipo? Jussipo is one other member of the group of knights-in-training and is notable for enjoying the lute.

What else has Jonah Lees been in? Lees has had a quantity of roles on the small display screen, together with enjoying Jimmy Swaggart in US drama Solar Data.

Yorick van Wageningen performs King Favian

Who’s King Favian? Favian is the King of Unauwen and father of Viridian – whom Tiuri is tasked with delivering a letter to.

What else has Yorick van Wageningen been in? Dutch star van Wageningen has accrued credit in a quantity of excessive profile tasks together with sci-fi movie The Chronicles of Riddick and the David Fincher remake of The Woman with the Dragon Tattoo.

Omid Djalili performs Sir Fantumar

Who’s Sir Fantumar? Sir Fantumar is the father of Arman and doubts Tiuri’s skill as a possible knight.

What else has Omid Djalili been in? Finest identified for his profession in stand-up comedy, Djalili has appeared in a wealth of TV exhibits and movies, with supporting roles on the massive display screen together with Notting Hill, Gladiator, Mamma Mia: Right here We Go Once more and small display screen appearances together with Dickensian and His Darkish Supplies.

Kim Bodnia performs Abbot

Who’s Abbot? The Abbot runs the rule over an ominous monastery that homes reformed criminals, the place Tiuri and Lavinia discover themselves one evening.

What else has Kim Bodnia been in? Bodnia can be very acquainted to TV audiences, having appeared in two of the most extremely acclaimed drama series in recent times – enjoying Martin Rohde in The Bridge and Konstantin Vasilie in Killing Eve.

Though he solely makes a cameo in the present – enjoying the father of his actual life daughter Ruby Sekis’ character Lavinia, Serkis is the most high-profile member of the cast. He’s greatest identified for his groundbreaking work with movement seize, together with enjoying Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes trilogy.

The Letter for the King is launched on Netflix on Friday 20th March