Meet the cast of Netflix horror The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Hill Home creator Mike Flanagan is again for an additional revisionist tackle a basic ghost story for Netflix, and this time he’s tackling the work of Henry James, significantly his 1898 novella The Flip of the Screw.

The Haunting of Bly Manor reunites Flanagan with many stars of his earlier sequence – to which it’s linked thematically if nor narratively – whereas there are a selection of newcomers on board as properly.

Learn on for the whole lot you should find out about the cast, together with who they’re enjoying and the place you might need seen them earlier than.

Victoria Pedretti performs Dani Clayton

Netflix

Who’s Dani Clayton? The essential protagonist of the sequence, Dani is the new nanny at Bly Manor, who has arrived from America looking for to go away her previous life behind. The new job is made all the tougher when she discovers unusual happenings at the manor.

What else has Victoria Pedretti been in? Pedretti first made her title in Mike Flanagan’s earlier Netflix sequence The Haunting of Hill Home, earlier than occurring to star in the second sequence of one other hit Netflix present, You. She has additionally had a small position in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and continued her Shirley Jackson reference to a component in biopic Shirley.

Henry Thomas performs Henry Wingrave

Netflix

Who’s Henry Wingrave? The proprietor of Bly Manor, Henry hires Dani as the new nanny of his niece and nephew however is extraordinarily reluctant to move to the property himself – whereas he additionally asks to not be contacted except it’s an absolute emergency.

What else has Henry Thomas been in? Thomas has been performing since the early ’80s, however one of his first movie roles stays his most well-known – he performed protagonist Elliott in E.T. Just lately he has solid a reference to Mike Flanagan, showing in each earlier sequence The Haunting of Hill Home and in Stephen King adaptation Gerald Sport, whereas he may even star in Flanagan’s subsequent sequence Midnight Mass.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen performs Peter Quint

Netflix

Who’s Peter Quint? A former worker at Bly and a enterprise affiliate of Henry’s, Peter has gone lacking ever since he was accused of stealing from the manor, however Dani reckons she spots him in the grounds quickly after she arrives at the property.

What else has Oliver Jackson-Cohen been in? One other star of The Haunting of Hill Home, Jackson-Cohen just lately starred as Adrian Griffin in The Invisible Man. Earlier TV appearances have included elements on Lark Rise to Candleford, Mr Selfridge, Dracula and Emerald Metropolis.

T’Nia Miller performs Hannah Grose

Netflix

Who’s Hannah Grose? Housekeeper Hannah is a reliable presence at Bly, and is well liked by the youngsters and her fellow workers.

What else fuel T’Nia Miller been in? Miller is best-known for her position as Celeste Bisme-Lyons in Russell T. Davies’ 2019 sequence Years and Years, and beforehand had a essential half on Witless and a recurring position on Marcella. She has additionally made appearances in lots of widespread British reveals, together with Physician Who, The Invoice, Holby Metropolis, Demise in Paradise and Silent Witness. She additionally appeared in two episodes of Intercourse Schooling‘s second season.

Rahul Kohli performs Owen

Netflix

Who’s Owen? Owen is the chef at Bly, and is native to the village. He took on the position after he left behind his extra bold work with the intention to take care of his mom close by.

What else has Rahul Kohli been in? Kohli’s most outstanding position thus far is enjoying Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti in the CW sequence iZombie, whereas different appearances have included a recurring voice position on Harley Quinn and two episodes on Supergirl. He will likely be reunited with Mike Flanagan for his subsequent sequence Midnight Mass.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth performs Miles Wingrave

Netflix

Who’s Miles Wingrave? Miles is a ten-year-old orphan residing at Bly and one of the two youngsters Dani is charged with taking care of. He was just lately expelled from his college for causes that aren’t instantly obvious to his new nanny.

What else has Benjamin Evan Ainsworth been in? This will likely be younger actor Ainsworth’s most main look thus far – however he did even have a task in a single episode of Emmerdale again in 2018.

Amelie Smith performs Flora Wingrave

Netflix

Who’s Flora Wingrave? Miles’ sister, Flora acquired on properly together with her earlier nanny however is nonetheless welcoming to Dani – and describes the whole lot as “completely splendid”.

What else has Amelie Smith been in? You won’t recognise Smith’s face however there’s an excellent likelihood her voice could be acquainted – this 12 months she began voicing widespread youngsters’s character Peppa Pig. She additionally appeared in a number of episodes of EastEnders again in early 2018.

Amelia Eve performs Jamie

Netflix

Who’s Jamie? Jamie is the groundskeeper at Bly and has a ardour for all issues horticultural, whereas she is initially skeptical about some of the unusual goings on.

What else has Amelia Eve been in? That is Eve’s most main credit score to date, though she did seem in a single episode of sitcom Enterprice in 2018.

Tahirah Sharif performs Rebecca Jessel

Netflix

Who’s Rebecca Jessel? Rebecca is the former nanny at Bly whose spell at the manor led to tragic circumstances.

What else has Tahirah Sharif been in? Sharif has beforehand had recurring roles on Waterloo Highway and Casualty and was earlier a sequence common on BBC One drama One Evening. She additionally appeared as Mellisa in the two sequels to Netflix Christmas movie A Christmas Prince – A Christmas Prince: The Royal Marriage ceremony and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Child.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is launched on Netflix on Friday ninth October. You may order Henry James' The Flip of the Screw on Amazon.