Meet the cast of Netflix reality show Selling Sunset

The second season of hit realtor reality show Selling Sunset might have solely landed on Netflix in Could, however the Oppenheim actual property group are again for extra LA-based drama simply three months later.

Selling Sunset season three is ready to debut on Friday seventh August, with all of your favorite property brokers again to take us on one other experience of the rollercoaster that’s their skilled and private lives.

From Chrishell’s divorce proceedings to Christine’s marriage ceremony (and her potential exit), the upcoming season is certain to be juicy.

Right here’s our information to who’s who on the show.