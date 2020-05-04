Meet the cast of Netflix’s jazz drama The Eddy

Netflix’s multilingual drama The Eddy is newest undertaking from Damien Chazelle, the director of Whiplash and La La Land, and tells the story of a failing Parisian jazz membership and the numerous individuals related to it.

Learn on for all the things you could learn about the cast and characters of The Eddy.

André Holland performs Elliot Udo

Who’s Elliot Udo? A former New Yorker turned Parisian jazz membership proprietor, he’s additionally The Eddy’s band chief and resident songwriter. He left his household behind in America – together with his teenage daughter, Julie – to pursue his new profession in France.

The place have I seen André Holland earlier than? He performed Kevin in the Oscar-winning movie Moonlight, and has starred in movies like A Wrinkle In Time, Selma and ’42. He’s additionally starred in TV collection American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Joanna Kulig performs Maja

Who’s Maja? The lead singer at Parisian jazz membership The Eddy. She beforehand had a fling with Elliot, which ended badly.

The place have I seen Joanna Kulig earlier than? You may need noticed this Polish actress taking part in Hanna’s beginning mom in the Amazon TV collection Hanna; she has beforehand starred in Elles and the historic movie Chilly Struggle.

Amandla Stenberg performs Julie

Who’s Julie? Julie is Elliot’s rebellious and troubled teenage daughter, who typically lives a hedonistic life-style. Her mom sends her to reside along with her father in Paris and attend a world college.

The place have I seen Amandla Stenberg earlier than? The actress first discovered worldwide fame taking part in Rue in The Starvation Video games. She has since starred in The Hate U Give; The place Arms Contact; Every little thing, Every little thing; and Beyoncé music video Lemonade.

Tahar Rahim performs Farid

Who’s Farid? Elliot’s charming enterprise companion, who turns into concerned with legal gangs in an try to avoid wasting The Eddy from monetary damage.

The place have I seen Tahar Rahim? You may recognise him for taking part in Judas in the movie Mary Magdalene, and has starred in movies together with A Prophet, The Looming Tower, and The Eagle co-starring Channing Tatum.

Leïla Bekhti performs Amira

Who’s Amira? Farid’s spouse, who claims to don’t have any data of Farid’s unlawful dealings.

The place have I seen Leïla Bekhti earlier than? Bekhti beforehand co-starred alongside Rahim in French movie A Prophet, and has additionally starred in the likes of Tout ce qui brille and Paris, je t’aime.

Adil Dehbi performs Sim

Who’s Sim? A bartender at Parisian jazz membership The Eddy.

The place have I seen Adil Dehbi earlier than? Dehbi performed Fabrice in the French movie Dangerous Seeds (Mauvaises Herbes) and the TV collection Une famille formidable.

The Eddy will likely be out there to stream on Netflix on Friday eighth Might 2020

Should you’re searching for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.