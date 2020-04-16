Meet the cast of Netflix’s new dating show Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle is Netflix’s latest dating show about to take the world by storm, following the success of Love Is Blind.

The premise is a bit more totally different although: the {couples} will solely win in the event that they handle to resist temptation and never contact one another.

However with these singletons from all throughout the world out to entice a accomplice, who will show they’ll go the distance?

Francesca

Age: 25

Francesca comes from Canada and is a journey influencer who beforehand dated DJ Diplo. She describes herself as a free spirit and a thrill-seeker who isn’t afraid to break the guidelines. Francesca admits she is a bit fearful of dedication, however she does have the title of her ex tattoo-ed on the inside of her mouth! How will the boys react to that one?

Harry

Age: 21

Australian Harry courses himself as a “giraffe on ice” when it comes to dancing, however give him a pair of drinks and he’s a disco queen. He’s actually a head-turner and instantly instructions consideration from the second he enters the retreat – however why can’t he discover the proper lady?

Sharron

Age: 25

New Jersey’s Sharron will not be to be messed with as he’s a private coach {and professional} youngsters’ wrestling coach, however does take pleasure in a cheeky flirt with the mums at the matches. He claims he’s a 10 out of 10 and was as soon as topped Mr Pennsylvania in 2018. He says he has bother settling down however will that change at the retreat?

David

Age: 28

Londoner David has the brains and the brawn as he’s an ex semi-pro rugby participant with a first-class diploma in engineering. His ex is at the moment engaged to Hugh Hefner’s son however he prides himself on his motorcycle and his cool exterior. Will he handle to join in the retreat?

Matthew

Age: 29

Assured Matthew actually makes his mark when he enters any room and having beforehand been nominated for America’s Subsequent High Mannequin, his seems communicate for himself. Nevertheless, he has bother making deep connections with these he meets and he’s nervous he’ll solely have his canine to maintain him firm as he grows outdated! He’s a deep thinker who loves to skinny dip, however will any of the women catch his eye?

Kelz

Age: 27

Kelz was initially born in Austria, however moved to the UK when he was 13 and now’s a Senior Recruitment Marketing consultant in London. He’s the alpha-male who at all times will get what he needs, however is the Too Hot to Handle prize out of his grasp?

Rhonda

Age: 27

Atlanta-born Rhonda has by no means let something get in her manner when it comes to getting the man of her goals. She’s bored of the dating scene and needs one thing totally different – which is certainly what she’s going to get with Too Hot to Handle! However when she has to share male consideration with the different women, will she discover that she doesn’t like the competitors?

Nicole

Age: 23

Irish Nicole lives in London now however she’s beforehand travelled the world as a advertising and marketing advisor engaged on Yachts the place she’s hosted the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Jay Z! She isn’t afraid to communicate her thoughts and can little doubt ruffle a couple of feathers on the retreat. Nicola admits she could be egocentric when it comes to dating however she gained’t compromise. Will she have the opportunity to be taught some classes and discover the man of her goals?

Haley

Age: 20

Florida enterprise pupil Haley volunteers at an animal shelter and is full open to candid discussions about what she likes and doesn’t like. She has a tattoo in an “unknown language” that she nonetheless doesn’t know what it says and is open to getting to know the boys and and the women – however will she discover the one?

Chloe

Age: 19

Chloe from Essex calls herself a heart-breaker and sometimes says the unsuitable factor. She has no downside attracting the males of her goals, however preserving them is one other factor. Impulsive Chloe is in search of somebody she will be able to cool down with however can she be taught the error of her methods and choose the proper man as a substitute of the unsuitable one?

