Meet the cast of Netflix’s On My Block season 3

On My Block is a coming-of-age comedy a few group of buddies navigating their method by highschool in inner-city Los Angeles. After launching in 2018, it’s now in its third season and remains to be going sturdy.

Listed below are the cast and characters who you’ll see on display screen…

Brett Grey performs Jamal Turner

Who’s Jamal Turner? The nerdy, humorous, dramatic man in the friendship group. He’s full of relentless power. Jamal is African American.

What else has Brett Grey been in? The younger actor performed Clarence in the Netflix drama When They See Us. His credit additionally embody Chicago PD and Regulation & Order SVU.

Sierra Capri performs Monse Finnie

Who’s Monse Finnie? Monse has been described as “headstrong” and “a tomboy” and is the de facto chief of her friendship group, although her romantic historical past with Cesar has induced some issues. She is Afro-Latina and was raised by her single father, Monty (Reggie Austin).

What else has Sierra Capri been in? On My Block was Sierra Capri’s debut position, however in 2019 she performed Kai in the film American Pores and skin. As an additional she’s additionally popped up in Hidden Figures and Neighbors 2.

Jason Genao performs Ruby Martinez

Who’s Ruby Martinez? Ruben “Ruby” Martinez is the emotional coronary heart of the group. He’s acquired a well-tuned conscience, he’s a math genius from an enormous Mexican household, and he’ll at all times exit of his method to assist his buddies.

What else has Jason Genao been in? He starred as Napoleon in Netflix drama The Get Down, and likewise performed the position of Rictor in 2017 film Logan.

Diego Tinoco performs Cesar Diaz

Who’s Cesar Diaz? Monse’s love curiosity, and a core member of the friendship group. He’s clever and a great pupil, however was compelled into gang life after his older brother Oscar was launched from jail – one thing his buddies have tried to rescue from from.

What else has Diego Tinoco been in? Although he was a relative newcomer when he was cast in On My Block, Diego Tinoco has beforehand appeared in an episode of Teen Wolf.

Jessica Marie Garcia performs Jasmine

Who’s Jasmine? The buddies’ classmate, who has now turn out to be half of the predominant group. She is full of self-confidence.

What else has Jessica Marie Garcia been in? She’s performed Rhonda Mavarro in The right way to Get Away with Homicide, and has additionally appeared in Betch, Disney TV collection Liv and Maddie, Hacking Excessive Faculty, Starter Pack, and The Center.

Julio Macias performs Oscar ‘Spooky’ Diaz

Who’s Oscar ‘Spooky’ Diaz? Cesar’s brother, and a member of the Santos gang.

What else has Julio Macias been in? The actor and filmmaker has appeared in Jane the Virgin, Por Sofia, and La vida es como el cine.

Peggy Blow performs Ruby’s Abuela

Who’s Ruby’s Abuela? Her identify is Marisol Martiez, and he or she is Ruby’s grandmother. She additionally has a job in Jamal’s life and is aware of all her grandson’s buddies.

What else has Peggy Blow been in? She’s been in American Crime Story, Dexter (as Florencia Estrada), and TV reveals together with Determined Housewives, The Recent Prince of Bel-Air, and The right way to Get Away with Homicide.

On My Block season 3 is on the market on Netflix now