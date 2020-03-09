Meet the cast of Outlander series five

Time-travelling TV series Outlander is again for a fifth season, as Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan each reprise their roles as Claire (a 20th century surgeon) and Jamie Fraser (a Scottish soldier).

Learn on for every part it’s essential to learn about the present’s cast and characters…

Caitriona Balfe performs Claire Fraser

Who’s Claire Fraser? An Englishwoman and battlefield nurse throughout World Warfare 2, Claire was initially married to Frank Randall in the 20th century, earlier than by accident time-travelling to the 18th century whereas holidaying in the Scottish Highlands. It’s there that she meets and ultimately marries Scottish soldier Jamie Fraser. She later returns, pregnant, to the 20th century, wrongly believing Jamie died at the Battle of Culloden. She raises their daughter, Brianna, with husband Frank in America.

After 20 years cross, the lately widowed Claire (now a certified surgeon) learns that Jamie survived the battle, and he or she returns to the previous via the stone circle at Craigh na Dun. Reunited, she and Jamie now stay at Fraser’s Ridge in pre-revolutionary North Carolina, alongside fellow settlers and their time-travelling daughter Brianna, who in season 4 gave delivery to their grandchild, Jem.

The place have I seen Caitriona Balfe earlier than? The actress is greatest recognized for her work on Outlander, however she lately starred in the acclaimed movie Le Mans ’66 (additionally titled Ford vs Ferrari), and has beforehand starred in movies like Now You See Me and Tremendous 8.

Sam Heughan performs Jamie Fraser

Who’s Jamie Fraser? A Scottish soldier, polyglot and laird-to-be, Jamie was a younger man when he first met Claire. After she leaves for the 20th century, he ultimately returns to Lallybroch, the place he marries Laoghaire MacKenzie and turns into step-father to her daughters, together with Marsali. Nevertheless, the marriage is a failure.

Now residing in North Carolina, Jamie has made a pact with the English redcoats in trade for a parcel of land, which turns into Fraser’s Ridge. At the finish of season 4, the time comes for him to repay the Crown, and he’s advised he should search out his beloved godfather, Murtagh, now a insurgent chief of the Regulators.

The place have I seen Sam Heughan earlier than? Heughan performs Sebastian in The Spy Who Dumped Me, alongside Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. He’s additionally starred in River Metropolis, Island at Warfare, The Wild West, Celebration Animals, Midsomer Murders, Rebus, and Any Human Coronary heart.

Sophie Skelton performs Brianna MacKenzie

Who’s Brianna MacKenzie? Brianna was born and raised in Boston, as her father Frank taught at Harvard. She is unaware of the existence of her delivery father, 18th century Highlander Jamie Fraser, till after Frank dies in a automobile crash. She meets Oxford historical past professor Roger MacKenzie in Scotland, and so they fall in love.

Brianna goes via the stone circle and travels again in time to warn Claire and Jamie of an imminent hazard – and learns that Roger has adopted her via the stones. The couple are hand-fast, however later argue and separate, and shortly after Brianna is raped by the pirate Stephen Bonnet. Pregnant, she reunites together with her dad and mom.

At the finish of season 4 Brianna provides delivery to a child boy, Jem, and Roger returns to her and claims Jem as his personal, regardless of not figuring out the boy’s true parentage.

The place have I seen Sophie Skelton earlier than? The actress has beforehand starred in Casualty, Waterloo Street, Foyle’s Warfare and CBBC’s So Awkward, and he or she additionally performed the title position in internet series Ren.

Richard Rankin performs Roger MacKenzie

Who’s Roger MacKenzie? A 20th century Scottish historian and scholar, Roger falls in love with Brianna Randall and follows her into the 18th century.

Following a case of mistaken identification he’s overwhelmed by Jamie and bought to the Mohawks, earlier than being rescued by Jamie and Claire. After some preliminary hesitation he decides to return to Brianna, who has given delivery to a boy, Jem.

The place have I seen Richard Rankin earlier than? Rankin lately starred as Dr. Alex Kiernan in the BBC series Belief Me, and has appeared in 13, The Final Kingdom and The Alternative, to call just a few.

Duncan Lacroix performs Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Who’s Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser? Murtagh is Jamie’s beloved godfather, and one of the few individuals in the previous to know Claire’s time-travelling secret. In season 4 Jamie was shocked to search out Murtagh alive after wrongly believing him useless.

Jamie later learns that Murtagh is a pacesetter in the Regulator motion, which makes issues troublesome between them as Jamie has already pledged to attempt to maintain peace in the backcountry.

Murtagh additionally started a secret relationship with Aunt Jocasta throughout season 4, whereas Brianna was residing at her home.

The place have I seen Duncan Lacroix earlier than? The actor starred as Henry de Percy in the Netflix movie Outlaw King, alongside Chris Pine and Florence Pugh. He’s additionally starred in Vikings and Primeval.

Maria Doyle Kennedy performs Aunt Jocasta

Who’s Aunt Jocasta? Jocasta Cameron is Jamie’s maternal aunt and proprietor of a plantation in North Carolina. She has misplaced her sight however not her wits, and her three marriages have left her with land and fortune.

When Brianna arrives at her house, single and pregnant, she protects her and makes an attempt to marry her off in order that the baby gained’t be a bastard.

The place have I seen Maria Doyle Kennedy earlier than? The singer and actress is maybe greatest recognized for taking part in Queen Catherine of Aragon in the TV series The Tudors. She’s additionally starred in Queer as People, Dexter, and Orphan Black.

David Berry performs Lord John Gray

Who’s Lord John Gray? An English soldier and aristocrat, Lord John Gray was initially Jamie’s enemy and jailor, earlier than falling in love with him. The pair are actually agency pals, and John raised Jamie’s illegitimate son, William, as his personal.

The place have I seen David Berry earlier than? The Australian actor has beforehand starred in TV series like House and Away and A Place to Name House.

César Domboy performs Fergus Claudel Fraser

Who’s Fergus Claudel Fraser? Born “Claudel” in a French brothel and later renamed “Fergus” by Jamie, Fergus Fraser meets each Claire and Jamie in Paris, and turns into a form of surrogate son to each. Following the Battle of Culloden, he reunites with Jamie and divulges {that a} redcoat soldier minimize off one of his palms.

Fergus is now married to Marsali, Jamie’s step-daughter via his sad marriage to Laoghaire MacKenzie.

The place have I seen César Domboy earlier than? Asides from his work on Outlander, the French actor might be greatest recognized for his recognized for roles in The Stroll and The Princess of Montpensier.

Lauren Lyle performs Marsali

Who’s Marsali? The excessive spirited eldest daughter of Laoghaire, and Jamie Fraser’s step-daughter, Marsali is married to Fergus Fraser. She’s a talented seamstress and butcher, and in season five begins to assist Claire in her surgical work.

The place have I seen Lauren Lyle earlier than? Lyle performed Chloe Demichelis in the TV series Damaged, and Annie Inventory in Inform It to the Bees.

Edward Speleers performs Stephen Bonnet

Who’s Stephen Bonnet? A violent pirate who raped Brianna, he’s the potential delivery father of her son, Jem. Though many characters imagine him to have died in a jail explosion at the finish of season 4, in actuality he’s alive and now posing as a gentleman.

The place have I seen Edward Speleers earlier than? The British actor might be greatest recognized for taking part in Jimmy Kent in Downton Abbey. He performed Edward Seymour in Wolf Corridor, and in addition starred in Alice By means of The Trying Glass.

Tim Downie performs Governor William Tryon

Who’s Governor William Tryon? An actual-life British basic officer, he was the royal governor of North Carolina (the place the fictional Fraser’s Ridge is predicated) till 1771.

The place have I seen Tim Downie earlier than? Downie performed Equipment Marlowe in Upstart Crow, Montgomery Clyde in 2014 Paddington movie, and has starred in varied different exhibits together with Skins, Miranda and Medical doctors.

Outlander season 5 is about to air on Starz from Sunday 16th February, with every episode airing on Amazon Prime in the UK the day after its US launch