Meet the cast of Power Book II: Ghost

Crime drama Power simply launched a spin-off collection focussing on Michael Rainey Jr’s Tariq St Patrick, who embodies every part his mother and father hoped for him – and but to be able to shield his mom, he’s now having to tread the similar path she fought so arduous to maintain him from.

The story picks up shortly after the remaining episode of Power’s six-season run, and sees Tariq as a freshman at Stansfield College, alongside some acquainted faces.

Right here’s every part you ned to learn about the cast and characters of Power Book II: Ghost.

Michael Rainey Jr. performs Tariq St. Patrick



Starz



Who’s Tariq St. Patrick? A freshman at Stansfield College, Tariq represents his father James’ goals fulfilled – or at the least he would, if it weren’t for the double life he begins main to be able to pay for Tasha’s attorneys.

The place have I seen Michael Rainey Jr. earlier than? He starred at Tariq beforehand in the authentic Stars collection Power. He’s additionally appeared in the likes of Orange Is The New Black, the movie The Butler with Forest Whitaker, and Luv.

Naturi Naughton performs Tasha St. Patrick

Starz

Who’s Tasha St. Patrick? Tasha Inexperienced St. Patrick as soon as lived an expensive life as the spouse of a drug seller, however she’s since been imprisoned for murdering her husband – a homicide she didn’t commit.

The place have I seen Nature Naughton earlier than? She originated the function of Tasha in the authentic Starz collection Power. A singer and actress, she’s identified for roles in Mad Males, Lil Kim in Fox Searchlight’s hit movie Infamous, and her function in MGM’s remake of Fame.

Mary J. Blige performs Monet Stewart Tejada



Starz



Who’s Monet Stewart Tejada? Monet Stewart Tedjada’s husband Lorenzo is in jail for homicide, however that hasn’t stopped her from working the murky household enterprise with an iron fist.

The place have I seen Mary J. Blige earlier than? The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress just lately starred in the Netflix collection The Umbrella Academy, and was Oscar nominated for her function in Mudbound.

Shane Johnson performs Cooper Saxe

Starz

Who’s Cooper Saxe? The “final man standing in the Jap District”, Cooper Saxe will as soon as once more be tossed into the path of the St. Patricks.

The place have I seen Shane Johnson earlier than? The actor has starred in Scandal, Saving Non-public Ryan, BlackCadillac, Behind Enemy Strains, Pumpkin, Take, and Chez Upshaw, and just lately performed the titular function in The Possession of Michael King.

Gianni Paolo performs Brayden Weston

Who’s Brayden Weston? Tariq’s former roommate, privileged Brayden Weston reunited together with his older pal at Stansfield, and is eager to re-ignite their highschool drug enterprise.

The place have I seen Gianni Paolo earlier than? Along with taking part in Brayden in Power, he has starred in the thriller Ma, and in The Mick, The Fosters, and Hulu’s Likelihood.

Quincy Tyler Bernstine performs Tameika Washington

Who’s Tameika Washington? A high-powered protection legal professional taking over Tasha’s case, she’s decided to find the reality – and who her consumer is defending.

The place have I seen Quincy Tyler Bernstine earlier than? The actress has starred in numerous initiatives together with The Code, Trendy Love, Manchester By The Sea, Simple Dwelling, and Nonetheless Alice.

Daniel Bellomy performs Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross

Who’s Ezekiel “Zeke”Cross? Monet’s nephew, he’s an aspiring sports activities star who should depend on Tariq’s tutoring to up his grades.

The place have I seen Daniel Bellomy earlier than? You would possibly recognise the younger actor from roles in each The Deuce for HBO, and in Fits.

Paige Hurd performs Lauren Baldwin



Starz



Who’s Lauren Baldwin? A prime Stansfield scholar whose tutorial place is challenged by Tariq St. Patrick – and who develops a budding romance with him outdoors of the classroom.

The place have I seen Paige Hurd earlier than? She’s most likely greatest identified as Tasha Clarkson on the sitcom Everyone Hates Chris. Hurd is presently starring in Tyler Perry’s new collection The Oval, and just lately starred in Thriller on Netflix.

Clifford “Methodology Man” Smith performs Davis MacLean



Starz



Who’s Davis MacLean? A superb defence legal professional hiding a quantity of secrets and techniques.

The place have I seen Clifford “Methodology Man” Smith earlier than? “Methodology Man” is an actor and Grammy Award-winning rap star, and a member of famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan. He’s identified for appearing roles in One Eight Seven with Samuel L. Jackson, The Deuce, HBO jail collection Oz, The Good Spouse, and Trainwreck, amongst others.

Power Book II: Ghost is offered on Starzplay from Sunday sixth September. When you’re searching for one thing else to look at, take a look at our TV Information.