Meet the cast of Ratched, Netflix’s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel

For his newest collection, Ryan Murphy is drawing inspiration from Ken Kesey’s basic novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, giving an origin story to at least one of its most memorable characters.

Ratched follows the eponymous nurse in her earlier years, manipulating her method right into a place at a psychiatric establishment, whereas secretly working in the direction of her personal personal agenda.

Sarah Paulson takes on the lead function in the Netflix collection, reuniting with Murphy after a few years working collectively on his American Horror Story franchise.

Many followers have identified that Ratched is analogous in tone and magnificence to Murphy’s earlier spooky hit, so ought to be capable to tide individuals over in the lengthy break between seasons.

Right here’s every part you could learn about the cast of Ratched:

Sarah Paulson performs Nurse Mildred Ratched



Netflix



Who’s Nurse Ratched? Loosely primarily based on the character from Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Mildred Ratched is a nurse who worms her method right into a job at an prosperous psychiatric establishment. Her previous is mysterious to start with, however she is clearly haunted by traumatic reminiscences. She takes specific curiosity in a harmful affected person admitted to the hospital by police wishing to evaluate his sanity.

What else has Sarah Paulson been in? Paulson is an everyday collaborator with Ratched producer Ryan Murphy, having appeared in a number of seasons of American Horror Story, in addition to portraying Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The Individuals vs OJ Simpson. Her different current roles embrace BBC Two’s Mrs America, Netflix hit Chicken Field, and M Evening Shyamalan’s Glass.

Jon Jon Briones performs Dr Richard Hanover

Who’s Dr Richard Hanover? Hanover is the head physician at Lucia State Hospital, who considers himself to be a pioneer of “revolutionary” new therapies, together with the lobotomy. He too has secrets and techniques and has sacrificed lots to be in his present place.

What else has Jon Jon Briones been in? Ryan Murphy followers will recognise Briones from American Horror Story: Apocalypse in addition to The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the place he portrayed Modesto Cunanan.

Cynthia Nixon performs Gwendolyn Briggs



Netflix



Who’s Gwendolyn Briggs? Gwendolyn works for Governor George Milburn, serving to to strategise his re-election bid. She’s a form soul who is commonly mistreated by her boss and shortly takes a liking to Nurse Ratched.

What else has Cynthia Nixon been in? Nixon might be greatest generally known as Miranda Hobbes on the hit HBO comedy Intercourse and The Metropolis, reprising the function for each follow-up films.

Judy Davis performs Nurse Betsy Bucket



Netflix



Who’s Nurse Betsy Bucket? Bucket is the head nurse at Lucia State Hospital, who clashes with Ratched from the second she steps by way of the doorways. She is infatuated with Physician Hanover and is fiercely dedicated to finishing up his work.

What else has Judy Davis been in? Davis has had a prolonged profession spanning a number of a long time, not too long ago working with Ryan Murphy on Feud: Bette and Joan, the place she portrayed Hollywood blacklist advocate Hedda Hopper.

Sharon Stone performs Lenore Osgood



Netflix



Who’s Lenore Osgood? Lenore is a really rich lady who lives extravagantly and takes a eager curiosity in the actions of Dr Hanover.

What else has Sharon Stone been in? Stone turned a Hollywood star in the 1990s, with memorable starring roles in the likes of Whole Recall, Primary Intuition and On line casino.

Finn Wittrock performs Edmund Tolleson



Netflix



Who’s Edmund Tolleson? Edmund is a serial killer who’s taken to Lucia State Hospital for his sanity to be assessed. Imprisoned in a cell beneath the facility, he’s ceaselessly visited by Dolly and Nurse Ratched.

What else has Finn Wittrock been in? One other good friend of Murphy, Wittrock has labored with the mega-producer on a number of seasons of American Horror Story, in addition to The Assassination of Gianni Versace. On the huge display screen, he has appeared in awards contenders La La Land and If Beale Avenue May Discuss.

Charlie Carver performs Huck Finnigan



Netflix



Who’s Huck Finnigan? Huck is an orderly at Lucia State Hospital, who was disfigured throughout his time combating in the Second World Struggle.

What else has Charlie Carver been in? Carver broke out on ABC drama Determined Housewives, following it up with roles on HBO’s The Leftovers and MTV’s tv adaptation of Teen Wolf. Later this 12 months, he’ll seem in Ryan Murphy’s The Boys in the Band film, reprising a job he as soon as performed on-stage.

Alice Englert performs Dolly



Netflix



Who’s Dolly? Dolly is a younger nurse at Lucia State Hospital, who finds herself fascinated by their harmful new affected person: Edmund Tolleson.

What else has Alice Englert been in? Englert’s previous tv roles embrace Woman Emma Pole on BBC fantasy drama Jonathan Unusual & Mr Norrell, and Mary Edwards in High of the Lake.

Amanda Plummer performs Louise



Getty



Who’s Louise? Louise is the proprietor of a motel that Ratched stays at throughout her time working for Lucia State Hospital. She has strict guidelines concerning promiscuity and takes each alternative to be nosey and contain herself in the lives of her friends.

What else has Amanda Plummer been in? Plummer’s most well-known roles embrace Honey Bunny in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Wiress in Jennifer Lawrence blockbuster The Starvation Video games: Catching Fireplace.

Corey Stoll performs Charles Wainwright



Getty



Who’s Charles Wainwright? Charles is an enigmatic man that Ratched encounters at her motel – she turns into involved by his investigation into Dr Hanover.

What else has Corey Stoll been in? Corey Stoll had a memorable breakout function in the first season of Netflix’s Home of Playing cards, earlier than occurring to star in Guillermo del Toro’s darkish horror collection The Pressure. He performed the unhinged villain in Marvel’s Ant-Man, launched in 2015.

Sophie Okonedo performs Charlotte Wells



Netflix



Who’s Charlotte Wells? Wells is a affected person at Lucia State Hospital who suffers from a extreme case of dissociative identification dysfunction.

What else has Sophie Okonedo been in? Okonedo earned an Academy Award nomination for her efficiency in harrowing factual drama Resort Rwanda. Extra not too long ago, she appeared in Will Smith motion flick After Earth, household flick Christopher Robin and darkish fantasy flick Hellboy and can visitor in season two of Netflix drama Legal.

Vincent D’Onofrio performs Governor George Milburn



Getty



Who’s Governor George Milburn? George is a state governor lining up a re-election bid. He aligns himself with Lucia State Hospital in an try and drum up some good publicity.

What else has Vincent D’Onofrio been in? D’Onofrio has appeared in a quantity of main movies, together with Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metallic Jacket, Males in Black and Jurassic World. On tv, he’s most likely greatest recognized for his intimidating efficiency as Wilson Fisk, also referred to as Kingpin, in Marvel’s Daredevil.

Ratched is out there to stream on Netflix from Friday 18th September. Searching for one thing else to look at? Try our information to the greatest TV collection on Netflix and greatest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.