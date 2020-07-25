Meet the cast of Sky drama Prodigal Son

Right here’s the idea behind new crime drama Prodigal Son: our protagonist (performed by Tom Payne) profiles serial killers for a dwelling, whereas his father (performed by Michael Sheen) is an precise serial killer who has been in jail since the 1990s.

The drama, which has already aired in the US on Fox, now will get a UK outing on Sky – and there’s a lot to sit up for, because it’s 20 episodes lengthy and has already been commissioned for a second season.

Listed here are the cast and characters you’ll see on display:

Michael Sheen performs Dr Martin Whitly

Who’s Dr Martin Whitly? A proficient thoracic surgeon and father-of-two who was once a pillar of the group. That was till he was revealed to be a sadistic serial killer, nicknamed “The Surgeon”. Now he’s safely behind bars, however he’s nonetheless determined for a relationship along with his “prodigal son” Malcolm.

What else has Michael Sheen been in? Having grown to prominence as a stage actor (incomes a number of Olivier nominations), Michael Sheen has spent much more of the final 20 years on display. His current string of high-profile roles contains Aziraphale in Good Omens, Chris Tarrant in Quiz, Michael in Staged and Roland Blum in The Good Struggle; different notable credit embrace Frost/Nixon (as David Frost), Masters of Intercourse (as Dr William Masters), The Queen (as Tony Blair), Midnight in Paris (as Paul), Twilight (as Aro), and 30 Rock (as Wesley).

Tom Payne performs Malcolm Shiny

Who’s Malcolm Shiny? After we meet Malcolm Shiny, he’s a felony psychologist working as a serial killer profiler for the FBI – however when he’s fired from that job, his outdated mentor Gil recruits him for the NYPD. Although he’s given himself a brand new surname, Malcolm is definitely the son of serial killer Dr Whitly. Since his father’s true identification was revealed when he was only a little one, he has suffered from excessive nightmares, tremors, evening terrors, insomnia and psychological trauma; it’s a relationship which nonetheless causes him ache.

What else has Tom Payne been in? In The Strolling Useless he sported fairly a big beard to star as Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia, a job he performed for 3 years. The actor, who is definitely English, began out as Spencer in Skins and Brett Aspinall in Waterloo Street; since then he’s been in Wuthering Heights (as Linton), My Humorous Valentine, Luck, and The Doctor.

Lou Diamond Phillips performs Gil Arroyo

Who’s Gil Arroyo? Malcolm’s longtime mentor, who works for the NYPD. At the finish of episode one, we learn the way they first met.

What else has Lou Diamond Phillips been in? The prolific actor has virtually 150 display credit to his identify, and has primarily made his profession in the films. These embrace La Bamba, Braveness Below Fireplace, Younger Weapons, The Massive Hit, and Stand and Ship – which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. On the stage, he was nominated for a Tony for 1996’s The King and I; just lately, you will have seen him in Blue Bloods (as Louis Delgado), The Lion Guard (as Surak), or Goliath (as Oscar Suarez). He had a visitor position in Brooklyn 9-9 as Jeff Romero.

Aurora Perrineau performs Dani Powell

Who’s Dani Powell? A detective at the NYPD.

What else has Aurora Perrineau been in? One of her most high-profile roles to this point is as Tanya in When They See Us; she additionally starred as Shana Elmsford in Jem and the Holograms.

Keiko Agena performs Dr Edrisa Tanaka

Who’s Dr Edrisa Tanaka? The medical expert. She is very impressed by Malcolm Shiny.

What else has Keiko Agena been in? Gilmore Women followers will instantly recognise Keiko Agena as Rory’s greatest good friend, Lane – a job she reprised in the Netflix Gilmore Women 2016 revival. Different current roles have included Pam Bradley in 13 Causes Why, Aiko Hakari in The First, Nancy in Soiled John, and Viola Goto in Higher Name Saul.

Frank Harts performs JT Tarmel

Who’s JT Tarmel? A detective at the NYPD.

What else has Frank Harts been in? Display screen credit embrace The Leftovers (as Dennis Luckey), Billions (as Dale Christo), and The Path (as Agent Fredericks). He additionally appeared in Grasp of None, enjoying the character Eddie.

Bellamy Younger performs Jessica Whitly

Who’s Jessica Whitly? Malcolm’s wealthy, manipulative, alcoholic, pill-pushing mom.

What else has Bellamy Younger been in? Bellamy Younger is maybe most well-known for enjoying Melody ‘Mellie’ Grant in the TV sequence Scandal. She’s additionally performed Beth Clemmons in Legal Minds, Dr Miller in Scrubs, and Ellen Darling in Soiled Attractive Cash.

Halston Sage performs Ainsley Whitly

Who’s Ainsley Whitly? Malcolm’s sister, who appears to have emerged comparatively emotionally unscathed from her weird childhood. She is a loving sister, an exasperated daughter, and an bold TV reporter.

What else has Halston Sage been in? On the large display, she’s performed Dazzler in X-Males: Darkish Phoenix, Erin in The Final Summer time, Kendall in Scouts Information to the Zombie Apocalypse, and Lacey in Paper Cities. On the small display, her credit embrace The Orville, Disaster, and How To Rock.

