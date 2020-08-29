Meet the cast of Sky One’s Two Weeks To Live

Maisie Williams (of Arya Stark in Recreation of Thrones fame) headlines Sky Originals black comedy Two Weeks To Live, which follows a younger misfit, Kim, who’s unintentionally duped into considering that humanity solely has two extra weeks to stay.

Fleabag star Sian Clifford additionally joins the cast as Kim’s controlling mom who makes an attempt to meet up with her daughter alongside a bunch of gangsters and bent coppers.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s essential find out about the cast and characters in Two Weeks To Live.

Maisie Williams performs Kim

Who’s Kim? A younger girl who witnessed her father’s dying at the age of six. Over a decade later, she’s ventured out of the remoted Scottish residence she shares together with her controlling, survivalist mom and has got down to expertise the ‘actual world’ earlier than it ends, whereas hopefully avenging her father’s homicide alongside the method.

The place have I seen Maisie Williams earlier than? Recreation of Thrones viewers have watched Williams develop up on the HBO fantasy drama, enjoying the function of Arya Stark, who transforms from privileged tomboy into lethal murderer.

Asides from Recreation of Thrones, she’s starred in a spread of roles on tasks like Physician Who, The Falling, iBoy, and the upcoming The New Mutants.

Sian Clifford performs Tina

Who’s Tina? Kim’s mom, who’s introduced her daughter up in the center of nowhere, utterly remoted from the exterior world, whereas offering her with some weird survival methods together with ‘air pollution tablets’ (that look suspiciously like TicTacs). In episode one, Tina returns from deer searching to understand that Kim has disappeared with the Jeep.

The place have I seen Sian Clifford earlier than? Greatest generally known as the practically-perfect, uptight Claire in Fleabag, Clifford has additionally starred in Vainness honest (as Martha Crawley), Liar, Hitmen, and extra just lately as the real-life Diana Ingram in ITV drama Quiz.

Mawaan Rizwan performs Nicky

Who’s Nicky? A younger man who studied English Literature at college, however who stays clueless about social interplay – and girls. Kim walks into his and his brother Jay’s native pub in episode one, kicking off a harmful chain of occasions.

The place have I seen Mawaan Rizwan earlier than? Rizwan has starred in Subsequent of Kin, Murdered By My Father, and How Homosexual Is Pakistan. He’s additionally credited as a author on Netflix’s Intercourse Training.

Taheen Modak performs Jay

Who’s Jay? Nicky’s brother, Jay performs an ill-judged prank on Kim – one which backfires spectacularly.

The place have I seen Taheen Modak earlier than? Modak has starred in Van Der Valk, and as D.C Ahmed ‘Med’ Kharim in The Bay.

Sean Pertwee performs Jimmy

Who’s Jimmy? First seen at the finish of episode one, Jimmy is the crime boss whom Kim believes killed her father.

The place have I seen Sean Pertwee earlier than? Pertwee has cropped up in a superb deal of tasks, together with most just lately: The Pale Horse (as Inspector Stanley Lejeune), Prodigal Son, Gotham (as Alfred Pennyworth), Elementary (as Gareth Lestrade), and The Reckoning.

Jason Flemyng performs Brooks

Who’s Brooks? A ruthless (however humorous) bent copper who’s corrupting his youthful colleague.

The place have I seen Jason Flemyng earlier than? The actor has starred in the likes of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Lock, Inventory and Two Smoking Barrels, and The League of Extraordinary Gents. Extra just lately he’s starred in Pennyworth, Save Me, and in the Man Pearce model of A Christmas Carol (as the mute Ghost of Christmas Future).

Thalissa Teixeira performs Thompson

Who’s Thompson? Brooks’ colleague and a police officer.

The place have I seen Thalissa Teixeira earlier than? The actor just lately performed Gemma in polyamory drama Trigonometry. She’s additionally starred in Quick & Livid: Hobbs & Shaw (as Rosie’s nanny), and TV sequence The Musketeers (as Sylvie).

The primary episode of Two Weeks To Live will air on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 on Sky One and later NOW TV.