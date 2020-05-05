Meet the cast of State of Happiness, BBC Four’s Norwegian drama

A Nordic drama airing on BBC 4 is normally a great earmark of high quality, and the newest Scandinavian collection to be proven on the channel is State of Happiness, which was first broadcast in Norway beneath the title Lykkeland in 2018.

The present has been described as a Norwegian model of Mad Males, and follows a bunch of characters dwelling in the metropolis of Stavanger in 1969 towards the backdrop of the nation’s oil growth.

The collection calls on a big and gifted cast – listed here are all the predominant gamers, and the place you may need seen them earlier than…

Anne Regine Ellingsaeter performs Anna Kellevik

Who’s Anna Kellevik? Anna is a secretary at the city corridor, the place the essential political selections at the time are being made.

What else has Anne Regine Ellingsaeter been in? State of Happiness is Ellingsaeter’s greatest function thus far, though she additionally beforehand appeared in the Norwegian comedy movie Kiss Me You F**king Moron.

Bart Edwards performs Jonathan Kay

Who’s Jonathan Kay? Kay is a younger American lawyer from Texas, who has been despatched to Stavanger by his employers Phillips Petroleum – initially to barter an finish to the firm’s settlement with the Norwegian authorities.

What else has Bart Edwards been in? Edwards is definitely from Surrey – and his earlier credit embrace showing in episodes of Peep Present, Recent Meat and The Witcher in addition to eight episodes of EastEnders in 2008. He additionally had a recurring function in the Hulu collection Unreal and can painting Captain James Ehrendorf in upcoming ITV drama The Singapore Grip.

Amund Harboe performs Christian Nyman

Who’s Christian Nyman? Christian, who has simply develop into engaged to Anna, comes from a rich household in the metropolis and works as a diver on a North Sea rig, though his future work is in jeopardy.

What else has Amund Harboe been in? Harboe is a newcomer to the small display, with State of Happiness marking his first main TV function.

Malene Wadel performs Toril Torstensen

Who’s Toril Torstensen? Toril comes from a deeply non secular background, and has an American boyfriends who works for Shell – although her household have hopes for her to marry another person.

What else has Malene Wadel been in? As with a lot of the younger cast, State of Happiness is Wadel’s first look on a significant TV present.

Per Kjerstad performs Fredrik Nyman

Who’s Fredrik Nyman? Frederik is Christian’s father and the proprietor and managing director of one of the cornerstone firms of the city, Nyman Delivery and Cannery.

What else has Per Kjerstad been in? Kjested has a wealth of expertise on Norwegian TV, with earlier collection on his CV together with Monster, Eyewitness and Resort Caesar.

Pia Tjelta performs Ingrid Nyman

Who’s Ingrid Nyman? Ingrid is Frederik’s spouse and Christian’s mom.

What else has Pia Tjelta been in? One of Norway’s most sought-after actors, Tjelta’s credit embrace roles on collection reminiscent of Beck, Helt Perfekt and En god nummer to and movies reminiscent of Mongoland and Blind Spot.

Vegar Hoel performs Arne Rettedal

Who’s Arne Rettedal? Arne Rettedal is a real historic determine and was the mayor of Stavanger at the time of the collection in addition to an engineer and businessman.

What else has Vegar Hoel been in? Hoel has appeared in a spread of Norwegian movies together with Mongoland and Lifeless Snow, whereas he was additionally half of the cast for fantasy collection Heirs of the Night time.

State of Happiness continues on Saturdays on BBC 4 at 9pm