Meet the cast of Strike: Lethal White

BBC One’s newest adaptation of JK Rowling’s Strike books (which she writes beneath the pen identify Robert Galbraith) will see the titular detective and his assistant-turned-colleague, Robin Ellacott, return with one other high-profile case.

Tom Burke and The Seize’s Holliday Grainger return as the present’s central will-they-won’t-they pairing, alongside a bunch of season guest-stars.

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable find out about the cast and characters in the newest Strike sequence, Lethal White.

Tom Burke performs Cormoran Strike



BBC



Who’s Cormoran Strike? A personal detective and battle veteran who beforehand misplaced his leg whereas serving in Afghanistan. His father is an ageing rock star, however Strike has a tough relationship with him – and has fought onerous to repay his monetary money owed to him.

Strike’s enterprise was beforehand failing, however a quantity of high-profile instances have made him well-known, and he’s now sought-after.

The place have I seen Tom Burke earlier than? The actor might be greatest recognized for enjoying Athos in the TV sequence The Musketeers, and extra not too long ago in starred in the movie The Memento.

He’s additionally starred in Struggle and Peace, The Hour, Nice Expectations, and the movie Solely God Forgives.

Holliday Grainger performs Robin Ellacott



BBC Photos



Who’s Robin Ellacott? Strike’s former temp and assistant, she now works as a detective for his company. At the finish of final season, she had simply married her long-term boyfriend Matthew Cunliffe – however cracks are already exhibiting after Matthew deleted Strike’s voicemails from her telephone.

The place have I seen Holliday Grainger earlier than? Grainger not too long ago headline the BBC TV sequence The Seize (which is returning for a second season). She’s additionally starred in Animals, Patrick Melrose (as Girl Gravesend), Inform it to The Bees, Cinderella (as depraved step-sister Anastasia), The Borgias, and Tulip Fever.

Kerr Logan performs Matthew Cunliffe



BBC Photos



Who’s Matthew Cunliffe? Robin’s unbearable and self-centred new husband who’s deeply jealous of Strike, and of Strike’s reference to Robin.

The place have I seen Kerr Logan earlier than? Logan has beforehand starred in Lifeless Nonetheless (as Connoll), Netflix sequence Alias Grace, Recreation of Thrones (as Matthos Seaworth), 6Degrees and London Irish.

Natasha O’Keeffe performs Charlotte Campbell



BBC Photos



Who’s Charlotte Campbell? Strike’s wealthy college girlfriend and ex-fiancée of a number of years, Charlotte remains to be hooked up to him – and hates the thought of him discovering happiness elsewhere, regardless of shifting on herself.

The place have I seen Natasha O’Keefe earlier than? O’Keefe might be greatest recognized for enjoying Lizzie Stark on Peaky Blinders, and for her earlier position as Abbey on Misfits. She’s additionally starred in Temple, Resistance, Jekyll & Hyde, and performed the Abominable Bride in the BBC One Sherlock episode of the identical identify.

Joseph Quinn performs Billy Knight



BBC Photos



Who’s Billy Knight? A troubled and homeless younger man who involves Strike’s workplace begging for assist a couple of horrible crime he witnessed as a younger little one.

The place have I seen Joseph Quinn earlier than? Quinn not too long ago performed the spoilt Prince Paul in Catherine the Nice (alongside Helen Mirren), and final 12 months performed Enjolras in the mini-series adaptation of Les Misérables.

He additionally performed Leonard Bast in the mini-series Howards Finish, and Arthur Havisham in Dickensian.

Nick Blood performs Jimmy Knight



BBC Photos



Who’s Jimmy Knight? Billy’s elder brother, and a far-left political activist.

The place have I seen Nick Blood earlier than? Blood might be greatest recognized for his position as Lance Hunter in Marvel TV sequence Brokers of SHIELD. He has additionally starred in the likes of Euphoria, Babylon, Him & Her, and The Bletchley Circle.

Robert Glenister performs Jasper Chiswell



BBC Photos



Who’s Jasper Chiswell? The immodest and entitled Minister for Tradition, he contacts Strike when he will get wind of the non-public detective’s dealings with Billy – who grew up on the Chiswell property.

Jasper Chiswell is aware of Strike of previous from the investigation into the loss of life of his son, Freddie, a soldier who died in fight.

The place have I seen Robert Glenister? Glenister is thought for enjoying con-man Ash Morgan in the sequence Hustle, and for starring in a quantity of primetime exhibits like Spooks, Curfew, Chilly Ft, and Regulation & Order: UK.

Sophie Winkleman performs Kinvara Chiswell



BBC Photos



Who’s Kinvara Chiswell? Jasper Chiswell’s insecure second spouse.

The place have I seen Sophie Winkleman earlier than? Massive Suze in Peep Present, she not too long ago performed Girl Susan in Sanditon, and has starred in the likes of Two and a Half Males (as Zoey), The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (as Older Susan), Belief, and Endeavour.

Adam Lengthy performs Rafe Chiswell



BBC Photos



Who’s Rafe Chiswell? Jasper’s charming and womanising youthful son, who has a legal document for operating over a younger mom.

The place have I seen Adam Lengthy earlier than? The actor is thought for roles in Blissful Valley, The Passing Bells, House Fires, The Bay, and in Bancroft (as Joe Bancroft).

Natalie Gumede performs Lorelei



BBC Photos



Who’s Lorelei? Cormoran Strike’s new girlfriend, she runs a classic retailer. The couple met shortly after Robin’s marriage ceremony to Matthew.

The place have I seen Natalie Gumede earlier than? You’ve in all probability noticed Gumede in a quantity of sequence, together with Jekyll & Hyde, Demise in Paradise, Free Rein, Titans, and extra not too long ago in Rig 45 (as Emma).

Robert Pugh performs Geraint Winn



BBC Photos



Who’s Geraint Winn? The husband of a well-liked, blind Member of Parliament, the Minister for Sport Della Winn.

The place have I seen Robert Pugh? Pugh not too long ago performed Mr. John Osborne in the ITV adaptation of Self-importance Truthful, and has beforehand starred in a variety of tasks, together with Silent Witness, Knightfall, Colette, Mr Selfridge, Physician Foster, and the 2010 movie adaptation of Robin Hood.

Strike: Lethal White begins on Sunday 30th August 2020 on BBC One.