Meet the cast of Talking Heads

Alan Bennett’s monologue collection Talking Heads has been revived by the BBC, that includes a star-studded cast who all filmed their performances in a abandoned studio throughout lockdown.

Learn on for every thing you’ll want to find out about the cast and the numerous, iconic monologues they’re performing in Talking Heads.

Jodie Comer in Her Huge Likelihood

What’s Her Huge Likelihood about? Jodie Comer performs Lesley, an aspiring actress who believes she’s been cast in a star-making position by a West German filmmaker – till she discovers that the position isn’t all it appears.

The place have I seen Jodie Comer earlier than? The actress is finest identified for her position as Villanelle, a psychopath murderer, in the BBC drama Killing Eve. She’s additionally identified for roles in Physician Foster, 13, The White Princess, My Mad Fats Diary, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as Rey’s mom.

Martin Freeman in A Chip in The Sugar

What’s A Chip in The Sugar about? Martin Freeman performs Graham, a closeted homosexual man whose life is thrown into turmoil when his mom – with whom he’s exceptionally shut – reconnects with an outdated flame.

The place have I seen Martin Freeman earlier than? The actor performed Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit movie collection, and has starred in The Workplace (UK model), Black Panther, Breeders, A Confession, and, of course, as Dr John Watson in the BBC collection Sherlock, reverse Benedict Cumberbatch.

Imelda Staunton in A Girl of Letters

What’s A Girl of Letters about? Imelda Staunton performs Irene, who usually sends letters of grievance to her MP, the police, and even the native chemist.

The place have I seen Imelda Staunton earlier than? Not too long ago cast as the subsequent Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and last season of Netflix’s The Crown, the actress can be well-known for roles like Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movie franchise, and starring in the likes of Flesh and Blood, Shakespeare in Love, Nanny McPhee, and Vera Drake.

Tamsin Greig in Nights in The Backyard of Spain

What’s Nights in The Backyard of Spain about? Tamsin Greig performs Rosemary, a lonely lady who has been cultivating a friendship with the susceptible lady subsequent door, however whose repressed husband desires to maneuver to Marbella.

The place have I seen Tamsin Greig earlier than? Maybe finest identified for her comedian position as Jackie in Friday Evening Dinner, she’s additionally starred in quite a few movies and exhibits, together with Belgravia (as Anne Trenchard), Episodes, White Warmth, Inexperienced Wing, and Shaun of the Lifeless.

Sarah Lancashire in An Peculiar Lady

What’s An Peculiar Lady about? Sarah Lancashire performs Gwen, a troubled and complicated middle-aged lady, who displays on her relationship along with her son. The monologue is one of Alan Bennett’s two new items of writing, penned particularly for this BBC collection.

The place have I seen Sarah Lancashire earlier than? You’ll most likely recognise Sarah Lancashire for her two finest identified (however very totally different) roles, as police officer Catherine in Blissful Valley, and as repressed headteacher Caroline in Final Tango in Halifax. She’s additionally starred in The Accident, MotherFatherSon, and has been cast in the upcoming adaptation of the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Lesley Manville in Mattress Amongst The Lentils

What’s Mattress Amongst The Lentils about? Lesley Manville performs an alcoholic vicar’s spouse, who decides to conduct an affair with a grocer.

The place have I seen Lesley Manville earlier than? Manville was was nominated for the Academy Award for Finest Supporting Actress in 2017, for her position in Phantom Thread. She’s additionally starred in One other Yr, Secrets and techniques & Lies, Harlots, Mum, and Save Me, amongst different roles.

Monica Dolan in The Shrine

What’s The Shrine about? In Bennett’s second model new monologue, Monica Dolan performs Lorna, a lady whose husband dies. The monologue’s title refers to the makeshift memorial on a roadside, the place individuals have left flowers and messages.

The place have I seen Monica Dolan earlier than? Dolan’s in depth filmography contains enjoying Tracy Pritchard in the comedy W1A, and starring the the likes of A Very English Scandal (as Marian Thorpe), Black Mirror, ITV’s Self-importance Honest, and Wolf Corridor.

Lucian Msamati in Taking part in Sandwiches

What’s Taking part in Sandwiches about? Lucian Msamati performs Wilfred, a reformed paedophile working as a upkeep man.

The place have I seen Lucian Msamati earlier than? The actor performs John Faa in the BBC/HBO adaptation of His Darkish Supplies, and Ed Dumani in Gangs of London. He’s beforehand starred in Kiri, Black Earth Rising, The Good Liar, Taboo, Luther, The No. 1 Girls’ Detective Company, and in Sport of Thrones (as Salladhor Saan).

Maxine Peake in Miss Fozzard Finds Her Ft

What’s Miss Fozzard Finds Her Ft about? A lonely, middle-aged lady who feels that one thing is lacking from her life – till she meets her new podiatrist, who’s revealed to have a foot fetish.

The place have I seen Maxine Peake earlier than? Peake performed Martha Costello QC in the authorized drama Silk, and has since starred in Maintaining Rosy, The Village, Three Women (as Sara Rowbotham), Black Mirror (in the episode Metalhead), Peterloo, and The Bisexual (as Sadie).

Rochenda Sandall in The Outdoors Canine

What’s The Outdoors Canine about? An obsessively clear housewife who involves suspect that her abusive husband, who works at a slaughterhouse, is concerned in violent crime.

The place have I seen Rochenda Sandall earlier than? Sandall just lately performed Lisa McQueen in Line of Responsibility, and has been cast in the upcoming anthology collection Small Axe. She’s beforehand starred in Hatton Backyard, Silent Witness, Coronation Road, and Love, Lies and Information.

Kristin Scott Thomas in The Hand of God

What’s The Hand of God about? An antiques seller who helps out aged neighbours in order that she will be able to purchase their possessions on the low cost after they die. She’s perplexed, nonetheless, when she’s bequeathed a drawing of a finger.

The place have I seen Kristen Scott Thomas earlier than? Recognized for roles in The English Affected person, Gosford Park, and 4 Weddings and a Funeral, she’s additionally starred in newer initiatives together with Navy Wives, and in Fleabag season two (through which she performed a lesbian businesswoman who shares a drink with Fleabag).

Harriet Walter in Soldiering On

What’s Soldiering On about? Harriet Walter performs Muriel, a well-regarded lady in her local people who has discovered energy in caring for her daughter, who has psychological well being points. Nevertheless, a secret will put Muriel’s energy of will to the check.

The place have I seen Harriet Walter earlier than? Followers of numerous genres will recognise Walter; maybe from her current position as an aristocratic mom in Succession, or from her numerous interval dramas, together with the movie Sense and Sensibility, and the current ITV drama Belgravia. She performs Dasha in the third season of Killing Eve, and portrayed Clemmie Churchill on Netflix royal biopic The Crown.

Talking Heads will start on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday 23rd June with a double-bill that includes Imelda Staunton in A Girl of Letters and Sarah Lancashire in An Peculiar Lady. All twelve Talking Heads will probably be accessible to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

