Meet the cast of The Duchess, Katherine Ryan’s new Netflix comedy

Canadian comic Katherine Ryan is swapping stand-up for sitcom along with her first scripted comedy, The Duchess.

This Netflix collection stars Ryan as Katherine, a fashionably disruptive single mum dwelling in London who tries to steadiness her love life with motherhood and deciding whether or not to have a second little one along with her estranged child daddy.

That includes a bunch of up-and-coming actors and comedians, The Duchess highlights all types of expertise in its six episodes, from Peaky Blinders‘ Rory Keenan to Smack the Pony’s Doon Mackichan.

Right here’s all the things you have to learn about the cast of The Duchess.

Katherine Ryan performs Katherine



Netflix



Who’s Katherine? Katherine is a trendy, unbiased single mom dwelling in London along with her daughter Olive, who she shares along with her best enemy – former boyband member Shep. She needs a second little one, however is contemplating Shep as a doable sperm donor.

The place have I seen Katherine Ryan earlier than? Canadian comic Ryan often seems on numerous British panel exhibits, together with By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks, Mock the Week, Would I Deceive You?, QI and Have I Acquired Information for You. She offered Your Face or Mine? and The Repair alongside Jimmy Carr, and has acted in sitcoms Campus, Episodes and Badults.

Rory Keenan performs Shep



Netflix



Who’s Shep? Shep is a former musician, who rose to fame with the boyband True Say, however now lives a dishevelled life “off the grid” on a barge, ingesting beer and indulging in conspiracy theories. He dated Katherine while she was a True Say groupie and now co-parents Olive alongside her.

The place have I seen Rory Keenan earlier than? Irish actor Rory Keenan is greatest recognized for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Conflict & Peace, Hanging Out and Versailles, in addition to movies Grimsby and The Younger Messiah.

Katy Byrne performs Olive



Netflix



Who’s Olive? Olive is the precocious younger daughter of Katherine and Shep, who desperately needs one other sibling and finds herself clashing with Katherine over her mom’s love life.

The place have I seen Katy Byrne earlier than? The Duchess is Byrne’s first performing position so far.

Steen Raskopoulos performs Evan



Netflix



Who’s Evan? Evan is Katherine’s long-term boyfriend, a dentist who she tends to maintain at arm’s size. He needs to be extra concerned with Katherine and Olive, hoping to grow to be a household unit in the close to future.

The place have I seen Steen Raskopoulos earlier than? Australian comic Steen Raskopoulos has appeared in a quantity of collection Down Beneath, akin to That is Littleton, Utopia and Whose Line Is It Anyway, however in the UK, he’s acted in Netflix’s Really feel Good and BBC Three sitcom Prime Coppers.

Michelle de Swarte performs Bev



Netflix



Who’s Bev? Bev is Katherine’s greatest pal, with whom she runs a sculpture model with. Bev usually acts as Katherine’s voice of cause, and is married, however finds herself experiencing issues in the bed room along with her husband.

The place have I seen Michelle de Swarte earlier than? Actress and TV presenter Michelle de Swarte has offered ITV2’s The Vogue Present, BBC Three’s Free Speech, E4’s Soiled Digest and appeared on I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out of Right here Now!.

Sophie Fletcher performs Jane



Netflix



Who’s Jane? Jane is the mum of a woman bullying Olive in school, who Katherine has run-ins with at the faculty gate. Whereas their first encounter is considerably hostile, Jane retains persevering to be a pal of Katherine’s.

The place have I seen Sophie Fletcher earlier than? Actress and comic Sophie Fletcher has appeared in Disaster, Episodes, Derek, Attempting Once more, Siblings and Drifters.

Doon Mackichan performs Cheryl



Netflix



Who’s Cheryl? Cheryl is a giant True Say fan who turns into engaged to Shep very shortly after assembly him, and hopes to have an excellent relationship with Katherine and Olive.

The place have I seen Doon Mackichan earlier than? Comic and actress Doon Mackichan is greatest recognized for starring in sketch present Smack the Pony in addition to Brass Eye, Realizing Me, Realizing You…with Alan Partridge and The Comedian Strip Presents. She presently stars in Toast of London as Toast’s agent Jane Plough and not too long ago appeared in Good Omens and Channel 4’s Pure.

Maya Jama performs Sandra

Getty

Who’s Sandra? Sandra is a piece colleague of Evan’s at his dentistry.

The place have I seen Maya Jama earlier than? TV and radio presenter Maya Jama is making her Netflix performing debut in The Duchess, and has beforehand offered a BBC Radio 1 present in addition to Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer time and The Circle.