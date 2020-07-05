Meet the cast of The Durrells

With new dramas in comparatively quick provide because of the ongoing pandemic, common ITV collection The Durrells is ready to be newest to be repeated in a major time slot – and as Keeley Hawes says, it’s the excellent type of drama to observe in these unusual instances.

The light-hearted Sunday night time drama drew to a detailed in 2019, following in the footsteps of the real-life Durrells who moved again to Britain at the outbreak of World Struggle Two.

Again in its ordinary time on Sunday evenings, viewers can have the alternative to observe the household and their adventures in Corfu all the method from the starting once more, ranging from Sunday fifth July at 7pm.

Listed here are the characters who seem all through the collection – and the stars who play them:

Keeley Hawes performs Louisa Durrell

Who’s Louisa Durrell? Widowed and on the verge of poverty, no-nonsense Louisa Durrell whisks her household off to a more recent, cheaper life on Corfu. However she should take care of a overseas local weather, tradition, and language – in addition to 4 wayward kids…

What else has Keeley Hawes starred in? A much-loved and achieved actress, Hawes first shot to fame in the raunchy BBC adaptation of Tipping the Velvet in 2002, earlier than occurring to star in Spooks and Life on Mars spin-off Ashes to Ashes. In addition to showing in Line of Obligation and The Lacking, one of Hawes’ greatest roles up to now was pretty latest, starring as ruthlessly formidable Dwelling Secretary Julia Montague in Jed Mercurio’s smash-hit BBC thriller Bodyguard. She’ll subsequent be seen in Summer season of Rockets and Yr of the Rabbit.

Alexis Georgoulis performs Spiro Halikiopoulos

Who’s Spiro Halikiopoulos? Charismatic Spiro Hakaiopulos helps the Durrells settle in, discovering them a home and a home helper. He’s their closest good friend… and is there chemistry between him and “Mrs Durrells”?

What else has Alexis Georgoulis starred in? A star in his native Greece, Georgoulis first got here to consideration in Greek tv collection Eisai to Tairi mou (which roughly interprets to You Are My Soulmate) in 2002, and has been in demand since, additionally working as a producer. His worldwide work additionally contains 2009 romantic comedy Driving Aphrodite – the movie, co-starring Nia Vardolos, sees a Greek American making an attempt to adapt to life in Athens.

Josh O’Connor performs Larry Durrell

Who’s Larry Durrell? Eldest little one Larry goals of being a novelist, and after shifting to Corfu along with his household he begins to place that plan into motion. He’s typically exasperated by his household (notably his brother Leslie), however he has a very robust bond along with his mom. Larry is full of sarcasm and literary references and likes to moan to anybody who’ll hear.

What else has Josh O’Connor starred in? After his first function in a 2012 episode of Lewis, O’Connor starred alongside Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant as Donaghy in 2016 movie Florence Foster Jenkins. His half in 2017 movie God’s Personal Nation noticed him scoop a British Impartial Movie Award for Greatest Actor and a Bafta Rising Star nomination. He has additionally appeared in Ripper Road as PC Bobby Grace, and as Marius Pontmercy in the BBC’s adaptation of Les Miserables. Most lately, he’s turn out to be a family identify internationally after starring as the younger Prince Charles in The Crown season three (with season 4 nonetheless to come back).

Milo Parker performs Gerry Durrell

Who’s Gerry Durrell? Nature lover Gerald, who’s the youngest of the kids, rapidly falls for Corfu and its many thrilling species – and simply as rapidly fills his household’s new house with a menagerie that features pelicans, tortoises, and spiders, a lot to their exasperation.

What else has Milo Parker starred in? Aged solely 16, Parker has already starred in a collection of movies. Following his first outing in 2014 impartial British movie Robotic Overlords, it was his efficiency as Roger Munro in 2015’s Mr Holmes alongside Ian McKellen which noticed him nominated for a Critics’ Alternative Film Award. His most up-to-date half outdoors The Durrells was as Hugh Apiston in Tim Burton’s fantasy movie Miss Peregrine’s Dwelling for Peculiar Youngsters.

Daisy Waterstone performs Margo Durrell

Who’s Margo Durrell? Teenager Margo is mad about boys and sunbathing. She lacks just a little widespread sense, however she grows and matures throughout her time in Corfu.

What else has Daisy Waterstone starred in? Having made her tv debut in Silent Witness in 2014, Waterstone has turned to movies in newer years, having starred alongside Equipment Harington and Alicia Vikander in Testomony of Youth. She additionally appeared alongside one other Sport of Thrones star, Maisie Williams, in 2015 docu-thriller Cyberbully.

Callum Woodhouse performs Leslie Durrell

Who’s Leslie Durrell? Center little one Leslie drives his household mad along with his penchant for weapons and capturing – particularly delicate animal-loving Gerry. A younger grownup when he arrives in Corfu, Leslie struggles to seek out his place in the world. He’s warm-hearted.

What else has Callum Woodhouse starred in? With TV roles together with Josh Marsden in Chilly Ft and a quick look in Father Brown, Woodhouse has additionally starred in a collection of films, together with 2017 drama B&B.

Anna Savva performs Lugaretzia

Who’s Lugaretzia? The Durrells’ very inexpensive home assist. She can be an acute hypochondriac.

What else has Anna Savva starred in? Savva has appeared in a collection of small roles in common TV reveals, together with elements in EastEnders and Legislation & Order: UK.

Yorgos Karamihos performs Theo Stephanides

Who’s Theo Stephanides? Dr Stephanides befriends younger Gerry and teaches him all about the plant and animal life on the island. Theodore is Gerald’s kindred spirit, a eager conservationist and nature-lover who encourages the teenager’s curiosity in animals.

What else has Yorgos Karamihos starred in? An actor, director and performing instructor in Greece, Karamihos has an exhaustive listing of tv and movie credit in his native language.

Christopher Sciueref performs Kosti

Who’s Kosti? Convict Kosti makes associates with younger Gerry, main Margo and Louisa to dig into his previous – and they’re horrified by what they discover…

What else has Christopher Sciueref starred in? As Common Kashani in 300: Rise Of An Empire, Dallas in Cardinal Burns, Non-public Seidel in Sons of Liberty.

Leslie Caron performs Countess Mavrodaki

Who’s Countess Mavrodaki? We first meet Countess Mavrodaki as an unique and wealthy recluse in collection one.

What else has Leslie Caron been in? Leslie Caron starred reverse Gene Kelly in An American in Paris in addition to a wealth of different roles in movie and TV.

Ulric von der Esch performs Sven

Who’s Sven? In the first collection Louisa had a whirlwind romance with good-looking neighbour Sven, and the two have been engaged to be married. Sadly at the final minute she found he was homosexual. Now they’re simply associates.

What else has Ulric von der Esch been in? Ulric von der Esch is best identified in his native Switzerland, the place he has a powerful stage profession and in addition roles in Arne Dahl: Dödsmässa, Maria Wern and Kommissarie Winter.

Nikos Orestis Chaniotakis performs Monk Pavlos

Who’s Pavlos? Pavlos is a monk, and – at one time in the story – Margo’s love curiosity. Sadly it takes her a short while to grasp that monks are celibate.

What else has Nikos Orestis Chaniotakis been in? Nikos Orestis Chaniotakis is a stage actor in Greece.

Ben Corridor performs Donald

Who’s Donald? Donald appeared in a handful of episodes in collection one, earlier than returning to stay with the household, having taken the job of being Gerry’s newest tutor. Frustratingly for him, Gerry isn’t too eager on tutorial studying and can do something to get out of it – he’d a lot reasonably be taking care of his animals and exploring the island.

What else has Ben Corridor been in? Ben Corridor has had bit elements in The Hole Crown and A Royal Evening Out.

Barbara Flynn performs Aunt Hermione

Who’s Aunt Hermione? Undesirable houseguest Aunt Hermione likes to descend on The Durrells at the worst instances. She might be impolite and demanding and insulting, however she means effectively.

What else has Barbara Flynn been in? Barbara Flynn has been in every little thing from Cranford to Pat & Cabbage, from Miss Potter to Elizabeth I, from The Forsyte Saga to Wives and Daughters. She first appeared on TV in 1970s collection A Household at Struggle

Lucy Black performs Florence

Who’s Florence? The British spouse of Dr Petrides (Alexis Conran), Florence has additionally grown near the household.

What else has Lucy Black starred in? In addition to starring as Hatty Laggan in 2016 drama Jericho, Black has had a collection of smaller roles in a variety of common dramas, together with Waterloo Street, Wire in the Blood and Grantchester.

James Cosmo performs Captain Creech

Who’s Captain Creech? When untrustworthy rogue Captain Creech seems in The Durrells, issues are inclined to go incorrect. He first appeared in collection one, and we final noticed him in collection three.

What else has James Cosmo starred in? Scottish actor James Cosmo has appeared in movies together with Highlander, Braveheart, Trainspotting, Troy, Surprise Lady, and The Chronicles of Narnia. He performed Jeor Mormont in Sport of Thrones, whereas different TV credit embrace Shetland, The Assortment, SS-GB, and Maintain the Sundown. Apart from greater than 200 display screen performing credit, he has additionally competed in Celeb Huge Hassle in 2017 – ending in fourth place.

Daniel Lapaine performs Hugh (seems in collection 2)

Who’s Hugh? Hugh is a mysterious Englishman dwelling on the island, the place he’s completely happy to flash his money. He takes a liking to Louisa, and tries to brush her off her toes.

What else has Daniel Lapaine been in? Daniel Lapaine performs Rob’s good friend Dave in Disaster.

Errika Bigiou performs Vasilia (seems in collection 2)

Who’s Vasilia? The Durrells’ new landlady. She takes a right away dislike to Louisa.

What else has Errika Bigiou been in? You in all probability haven’t seen her in an excessive amount of else, except you’re an everyday at the theatre in Greece.

Una Stubbs performs Mrs Haddock (seems in collection 2)

Who’s Mrs Haddock? When Aunt Hermione turns up this time, she has spiritualist Mrs Haddock in tow. Whereas the Durrells are initially skeptical, Mrs Haddock has Aunt Hermione utterly satisfied of her powers – and Louisa finds herself uncertain of who to imagine when the spiritualist appears to be involved along with her late husband Mr Durrell.

What else has Una Stubbs been in? Una Stubbs performs Mrs Hudson in Sherlock, the landlady of 221 Baker Road who received’t stand for being mistaken for a housekeeper. She additionally performed Miss Bat in The Worst Witch TV collection however is finest identified to these of a sure age as a crew captain on ITV’s charade’s gameshow of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Trevor White performs Henry Miller (seems in collection 3)

Who’s Henry Miller? Henry Miller was an modern and controversial American author who was identified for breaking with present literary types. He developed a brand new type of semi-autobiographical novel and was an enormous affect on the actual Lawrence Durrell: in truth, the two of them met and have become lifelong associates, with Miller visiting him in Corfu in 1939. His works embrace Tropic of Most cancers and The Rosy Crucifixion.

What else has Trevor White been in? British Canadian actor Trevor White had a recurring function in Episodes as the Assistant Director. He has additionally appeared in Downton Abbey (as Main Patrick Gordon), X Firm (as Schroeder) and SS-GB (as Daniel Hapkiss).

Miles Jupp performs Basil (seems in collection Three and 4)

Who’s Basil? Referred to by Gerry as “Britain’s worst lawyer”, hapless Basil is visiting his cousin Louisa as he holidays in Corfu. However what was considered a quick go to is now wanting just a little extra long-term, with Basil now paying for his room in the guesthouse – and anticipating sure perks for it.

What else has Miles Jupp starred in? Comic Jupp initially began out on kids’s TV present Balamory, earlier than showing on comedy panel reveals together with Have I Obtained Information for You and Mock the Week. His performing roles embrace starring as Nigel McCall in Tom Hollander’s Rev, John Duggan in The Thick of It, taking part in Matt in Jack Dee’s Unhealthy Transfer and lending his voice to the rabbit Blackberry in 2018’s Watership Down. He hosts The Information Quiz on Radio 4.

Olivia Lebedeva-Alexopoulou performs Galini (seems in collection Three and 4)

Who’s Galini? Gerry’s good friend and love curiosity, who we first met in collection three. She can be captivated with nature, and shares his emotions about animal welfare.

What else has Olivia Lebedeva-Alexopoulou starred in? The younger actress lately offered voice work for the online game Murderer’s Creed Odyssey.

Elli Tringou performs Daphne (seems in collection Three and 4)

Who’s Daphne? Beforehand one of Leslie’s three girlfriends on the island, Daphne shocked Leslie in collection three when she advised him she was pregnant along with his child. Whereas it was initially a shock, he got here round to the thought and embraced his future as a father. Nonetheless, Daphne then broke Leslie’s coronary heart when she rejected his proposal and mentioned that the child was not his in spite of everything. Nonetheless, there appears to be greater than a remnant of feeling between them, with the two sharing a second in the city centre. May their romance be rekindled?

What else has Elli Tringou starred in? Greek actor Tringou made her debut in 2016 Greek movie Suntan and has since starred in a collection of Greek TV reveals. Her credit additionally embrace 2018 German comedy Simply Push Abuba.

Merch Husey performs Zoltan (seems in collection Three and 4)

Who’s Zoltan? We briefly met Margo’s love curiosity Zoltan in collection two, however she gave him the boot when she grew to become fed up of his vanity and boastfulness. Now he has returned to attempt to win her coronary heart, even when which means studying the artwork of self-deprecation.

What else has Merch Husey been in? Newcomer Merch Husey will quickly seem in collection two of CBS drama Ransom.

Erifili Kitzoglou performs Dionisia (seems in collection Three and 4)

Who’s Dionisia? Once we meet her, Dionisia is one of Leslie’s three girlfriends. She is the niece of the Durrells’ maid, Lugaretzia (Anna Savva), speaks no English and works in a bakery. She has fairly a way of humour and spends loads of her time with Leslie making him giggle.

What else has Erifili Kitzoglou been in? This was Erifili Kitzoglou’s first display screen function.

Marina Aslanoglou performs Spiro’s spouse Dimitra (seems in collection 4)

Who’s Dimitra? Spiro’s spouse. In the earlier collection Dimitra left Spiro, taking the kids along with her; now she’s again, however the wounds to their marriage clearly haven’t healed. Dimitra is effectively conscious of the attraction between her husband and “Mrs Durrells”, though that is the first time the two have come head to head, and he or she is decided to make their picnic to Kalimi as awkward as attainable.

What else has Marina Aslanoglou starred in? The Greek actress has appeared on the stage and in a handful of Greek TV reveals.

Felicity Montagu and Jeff Rawle play Prue and Geoffrey (seem in collection Three and 4)



Who’re Prue and Geoffrey? Louisa Durrell’s cousins, who’re humourless, boring and simply scandalised. They stay a life of routine in a small Dorset village, and it’s a massive shock to them when Margo turns up on their doorstep with a pair of suitcases.

What else has Felicity Montagu starred in? English actress Felicity Montagu lately starred as Lynn Benfield in This Time with Alan Partridge, a task she first performed in 1997. You might also have seen her in Self-importance Honest, Sally4Ever, Butterfly, or Bridget Jones’s Diary.

What else has Jeff Rawle starred in? Jeff Rawle performed Cedric’s dad Amos Diggory in Harry Potter, and can be identified for enjoying the long-suffering George Dent in Drop the Useless Donkey and Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks.

Alex Macqueen performs Colonel Ribbindane (seems in collection 4)

Who’s Colonel Ribbindane? An uncommon man who arrives at the Durrells’ visitor home in episode two. The Colonel is a World Struggle One veteran with a newly-discovered ardour for searching, and he instantly recruits Leslie to rearrange an expedition to shoot wild boar.

What else has Alex Macqueen starred in? The actor is a well-recognized face on our screens, having made appearances in movies and TV displaying together with Silent Witness, Eric, Ernie and Me, The Thick of It, In the Loop, The Unsuitable Door and The Inbetweeners. He was Keith Greene in Holby Metropolis and lately performed David in Sally4Ever.

Konstantinos Symsiris performs Lazaros Vangelatos (seems in collection 4)

Who’s Lazaros Vangelatos? Becoming a member of the first episode of the fourth collection, the mysterious Lazaros is the Durrells’ first official visitor in the guesthouse. Whereas he claims to be a author, it quickly transpires there’s extra to Mr Vangelatos than meets the eye.

What else has Konstantinos Symsiris starred in? This seems to be the Greek actor’s first function. Earlier than graduating from the Royal Academy in Dramatic Arts in 2017, he starred in a collection of performs whereas at drama faculty.

Kostas Krommydas performs the Superintendent (seems in collection Three and 4)

Who’s the Superintendent? The chief police officer is now harbouring a reasonably sizeable crush on Louisa, after she flirted with him to assist out good friend Sven, who was behind bars as half of a crackdown on homosexuality. However regardless of his candy spot for Louisa, the Durrells rapidly fall foul of the Superintendent, after information spreads that the household could also be as much as no good of their guesthouse.

What else has Kostas Krommydas starred in? The Greek actor has starred in a collection of Greek-language TV collection and movies, having been an everyday on TV screens in Greece since 1992.

