Meet the cast of The Good Karma Hospital series 3

ITV’s medical drama The Good Karma Hospital is returning for a 3rd series. Set in a South Indian hospital and starring New Methods’ Amanda Redman and Sport of Thrones star Amrita Acharia, series three will see the return of many acquainted faces – along with model new cast members.

Amanda Redman performs Lydia Fonseca

Who’s Lydia Fonseca? The strong-willed English physician at the coronary heart of The Good Karma Hospital, this series will take a look at Lydia to her limits when a member of her hospital workers is the sufferer of an acid assault. Caring for them, she is is pressured to confront her personal previous and expertise – whereas making an attempt to hunt justice for her affected person towards a wall of silence in the neighborhood.

The place have I seen Amanda Redman earlier than? You’ll most likely identified Redman from New Methods, during which she performed DS Sandra Pullman for ten series. She additionally starred as Mrs Merdle in Little Dorrit, and as Karine Bassett, spouse of Ricky Tomlinson’s England soccer coach character in Mike Bassett: England Supervisor. Beforehand she’s additionally performed Alison Braithwaite in At House with the Braithwaites and Lindsay Carter in 2008’s Sincere TV series.

Amrita Acharia performs Ruby Walker

Who’s Ruby Walker? Ruby began out in India as an inexperienced junior physician, however she’s since flourished right into a succesful physician and Lydia’s right-hand girl. At the begin of series three, it’s been 4 months since she left The Good Karma Hospital to work as a medic on her father’s tea plantation. However when she returns unexpectedly, she’s delighted to seek out that her romance with Gabriel might lastly have the area to flourish – at the very least, till an outdated flame of his arrives…

The place have I seen Amrita Acharia earlier than? Aside from her position on The Good Karma Hospital, Nepalese actress Acharia is greatest identified for her Video games of Thrones position as Irri, the handmaiden who teaches Daenerys (Emila Clarke) the Dothraki language and customs.

James Krishna Floyd performs Gabriel Varma

Who’s Gabriel Varma? A proficient physician and Ruby’s on/off love curiosity all through the present, in season three we lastly see Gabriel embark on a relationship with Ruby, earlier than his former lover, Aisha, arrives at the hospital and throws his life – and fledgling relationship – into turmoil.

The place have I seen James Krishna Floyd earlier than? Floyd starred in David Baddiel’s The Infidel and as Rashid in My Brother the Satan, and beforehand performed Miguel Lopez in fantasy soccer drama Dream Group.

Neil Morrissey performs Greg McConnell

Who’s Greg McConnell? Lydia’s associate, Greg is a free spirit who runs a neighborhood bar (flying in the face of a state-wide alcohol ban). This series his grownup daughter, Tommy, arrives on the scene, and whereas it’s all enjoyable and video games at first, he quickly learns a doubtlessly damaging household secret..

The place have I seen Neil Morrissey earlier than? Identified for his position as Tony in Males Behaving Badly, he’s additionally starred in Midsomer Murders, Waterloo Street, Line of Obligation – and he’s the voice of the animated character Bob the Builder (and Lofty, Skip and Farmer Pickles too) in the kids’s series of the similar identify.

Nimmi Harasgama performs Mari Rodriguez

Who’s Mari Rodriguez? A nurse at The Good Karma Hospital, she’s nonetheless reeling from her failed marriage, and fellow nurse Jyoti’s boasting about her upcoming nuptials solely rub salt into the wound.

The place have I seen Nimmi Harasgama earlier than? The actress has starred in numerous episodes of Medical doctors since 2005, and was additionally in BBC thriller Requiem as a police officer in episode one.

Sayani Gupta performs Jyoti Gill Who’s Jyoti Gill? A brand new character, Jyoti is a younger nurse who’s waiting for life after the upcoming wedding ceremony – however as Mari discovers, Jyoti is hiding a secret from her fiancé, which can set in movement a series of stunning occasions. The place have I seen Sayani Gupta earlier than? The India actress has starred in TV series Inside Edge, 4 Extra Pictures Please, and Kaushiki. Scarlett Alice Johnson performs Tommy McConnell Who’s Tommy McConnell? Greg’s charming and free-spirited grownup daughter, she’s a chip off the outdated block – however she’s additionally hiding a secret from him. The place have I seen Scarlett Alice Johnson earlier than? The actress has starred in Maturity (as Lexi), Name the Midwife, EastEnders, Pramface, and TV mini-series Babylon. Darshan Jariwala performs Dr Ram Nair Who’s Dr Ram Nair? A proficient surgeon and the official head of the Good Karma Hospital, he defers day-to-day management to his ‘work spouse,’ Lydia. The place have I seen Darshan Jariwala earlier than? The actor is greatest identified for roles as Manendra Rasal in Netflix sci-fi series Sense8, and as native Indian information Vivek in movie Million Greenback Arm with Jon Hamm. Jariwala additionally acquired an Indian Nationwide Movie Award for Finest Supporting Actor for his efficiency as Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhi, My Father.

Sagar Radia performs AJ Nair

Who’s AJ Nair? AJ noticed disappointment final series in each his love life and work, after he was demoted from his position as ambulance driver. Nonetheless, he’s since set off to medical college, and is ready to return to The Good Karma Hospital this series as a headstrong medical medical scholar.

The place have I seen Sagar Radia earlier than? Radia has starred in Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man, Britz, Berlin Station, Holby Metropolis, and Waking the Useless.

Priyanka Bose performs Aisha Ray

Who’s Aisha Ray? A proficient plastic surgeon and former flame of Gabriel’s, she met him in Mumbai and refused to go away her husband for him – inflicting him to vanish to The Good Karma Hospital.

The place have I seen Priyanka Bose earlier than? The Gulaab Gang actress has additionally performed Kamla in the movie Lion, and Sarita in the TV series Little America.

Kenneth Cranham performs Ted Dalrymple

Who’s Ted Dalrymple? An older British affected person searching for a misplaced love in India – with Ruby’s assist.

The place have I seen Kenneth Cranham earlier than? The Scottish movie and TV actor is understood for his roles in Maleficent, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Valkyrie, Scorching Fuzz, and Made in Dagenham, to call just a few. He additionally lately starred in Battle & Peace (2016) as Uncle Mikhail, and in The White Princess as John Morton.

The Good Karma Hospital series three will start at 8pm on ITV on Sunday 15th March 2020.