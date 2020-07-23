Meet the cast of The Kissing Booth 2

Touchdown on Netflix this Friday, The Kissing Booth 2 sees Elle (Joey King) returning to our screens for spherical two of the smooch-heavy charity stall.

On this follow-up to the first movie, which debuted on Netflix two years in the past, Elle is attempting to get by way of her senior 12 months while juggling a long-distance relationship with unhealthy boy Noah (Jacob Elordi) and making use of to high schools together with her finest pal Lee (Joel Courtney).

Many cast members from The Kissing Booth are set to make a return, however there are just a few newcomers who’ll be taking part in potential love pursuits and distractions for each Elle and Noah.

Right here’s every part you might want to find out about The Kissing Booth 2’s characters, each new and outdated.

Joey King performs Shelly ‘Elle’ Evans

Who’s Elle Evans? Elle is a enjoyable, and typically clumsy, senior who, alongside together with her finest pal Lee, is attempting to get by way of her final 12 months at school and decide a school while jugging a long-distance relationship together with her boyfriend Noah.

However as Elle and Noah start to face belief points, and new, good-looking classmate Marco arrives in school, will the couple final till Elle’s commencement?

The place have I seen Joey King earlier than? 20-year-old King began her profession as a baby actor in Ramona and Beezus, earlier than appeared in Loopy, Silly, Love, The Darkish Knight Rises and Independence Day: Resurgence. She lately appeared in The Kissing Booth, Slender Man and The Act, for which she acquired an Emmy nomination.

Joel Courtney performs Lee Flynn

Who’s Lee Flynn? Lee is Elle’s finest pal and the youthful brother of Noah, Elle’s boyfriend. Whereas Lee disapproved of Elle and Noah’s relationship at first, as the childhood pals had promised to not date one another’s family, he’s now accepting of them.

Lee and Elle have each dreamt of attending the similar faculty since they had been children, however with Noah wanting Elle to hitch him at Harvard, may there be stress as soon as once more between the brothers?

The place have I seen Joel Courtney earlier than? Courtney first appeared on the huge display in JJ Abrams’ Tremendous 8, and has since starred in movies Don’t Let Me Go, Mercy and TV sequence Brokers of SHIELD and The Messengers.

Jacob Elordi performs Noah Flynn

Who’s Noah Flynn? Noah Flynn is the reformed bad-boy boyfriend of Elle, who’s starting his research at Harvard College. Elle and Noah could also be attempting to make their relationship work long-term, however with seemingly-perfect faculty woman Chloe a potential distraction, can Noah keep trustworthy?

The place have I seen Jacob Elordi earlier than? Australian actor Elordi’s first movie position was The Kissing Booth, and he has since appeared in Swinging Safari, Deep Water and HBO’s Euphoria.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers performs Chloe

Who’s Chloe? Chloe is a Harvard pupil who Noah grows near when he first begins at the college. As the pair spend extra time collectively by way of late-night research classes, Elle begins to see Chloe as a menace.

The place have I seen Maisie Richardson-Sellers earlier than? British actress Richardson-Sellers has appeared in Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens, The Originals as Rebekah Mikaelson/Eva Sinclair and Legends of Tomorrow.

Taylor Zakhar Perez performs Marco

Who’s Marco? Marco is a brand new charismatic, guitar-playing pupil at Elle and Lee’s faculty, who Elle strikes up a friendship with. With Noah half-way throughout the nation, he turns into Elle’s new shoulder to cry on and a possible love curiosity as the two develop nearer.

The place have I seen Taylor Perez earlier than? The Kissing Booth 2 is newcomer Perez’s first movie position, however the actor has earlier appeared in episodes of Scandal, Suburgatory and iCarly.

Molly Ringwald performs Meredith Flynn

Who’s Mrs. Flynn? Meredith Flynn is Lee and Noah’s mom, who has been the maternal presence in Ella’s life since her mum died of most cancers years earlier than.

The place have I seen Molly Ringwald earlier than? Ringwald starred in quite a few widespread ’80s romcoms, together with Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Membership and Fairly in Pink. She has since appeared in Riverdale as Archie’s mum, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Jem and the Holograms.

Meganne Younger performs Rachel

Who’s Rachel? Rachel is the girlfriend of Lee, who she began relationship after kissing him at a kissing sales space in the first movie. Now that she’s firmly half of Lee and Elle’s crew, will Elle begin to really feel like a 3rd wheel?

The place have I seen Meganne Younger earlier than? South African actress Younger is finest identified for her roles in Starz sequence Black Sails and appearances in Supernatural and Legends of Tomorrow.

