Meet the cast of The Old Guard on Netflix

Netflix has by no means had any bother courting enormous Hollywood stars for its big range of initiatives and upcoming fantasy thriller The Old Guard isn’t any exception.

Charlize Theron is seeking to strengthen her already spectacular motion credentials with this newest outing, which sees her in the position of an immortal mercenary recruited for an pressing new mission.

However she’s not the solely acquainted face in The Old Guard, as the hotly anticipated summer time flick has wrangled a various cast of seasoned execs and rising stars to fill its ranks.

Right here’s every thing it’s worthwhile to learn about the cast and characters of Netflix’s The Old Guard.

Charlize Theron performs Andy

Who’s Andy? Also called Andromache of Scythia, Andy is the oldest member of the immortal band of mercenaries by a major margin. Her unbelievable life expertise has left her with some baggage, however she’s a extremely expert fighter and chief of the group.

What else has Charlize Theron been in? Charlize Theron is one of the best-known actors working immediately. Her work is as far reaching as awards fare like Monster, North Nation and Bombshell, in addition to main blockbusters together with Mad Max: Fury Highway, Atomic Blonde and The Destiny of the Livid.

KiKi Layne performs Nile Freeman

Who’s Nile? Nile is the newest immortal to affix The Old Guard, a younger soldier whose powers have solely not too long ago manifested. She is the first new addition to the crew in a really very long time.

What else has KiKi Layne been in? Kiki Layne acquired her massive break in 2018’s awards contender If Beale Road Might Discuss, written and directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

Matthias Schoenaerts performs Booker

Who’s Booker? Booker is one other member of The Old Guard, who found he was immortal throughout the Napoleonic Wars, the place he was (unsuccessfully) sentenced to execution for desertion.

What else has Matthias Schoenaerts been in? Hailing from Belgium, Schoenaerts has not too long ago appeared in Eddie Redmayne’s The Danish Woman, Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller Pink Sparrow and Steven Soderbergh’s comedy drama The Laundromat, primarily based on the Panama Papers scandal.

Marwan Kenzari performs Joe

Who’s Joe? Joe is one other historic member of The Old Guard, with a historical past relationship again 1,000 years to his preliminary encounter with Nicky on the reverse aspect of the First Campaign.

What else has Marwan Kenzari been in? Kenzari might be greatest often called traditional Disney villain Jafar, in 2019’s live-action remake of Aladdin. Previous to that, he appeared in Ben-Hur, The Mummy and Homicide on the Orient Categorical.

Luca Marinelli performs Nicky

Who’s Nicky? Nicky is a fellow member of The Old Guard, who shares a detailed bond with Joe.

What else has Luca Marinelli been in? Marinelli has primarily appeared in movies produced in his native Italy, however did function in FX drama Belief, about the abduction of John Paul Getty III.

Chiwetel Ejiofor performs Copley

Who’s Copley? Copley isn’t an immortal member of The Old Guard, however assists the crew by co-ordinating their missions.

What else has Chiwetel Ejiofor been in? One other very well-known face, Chiwetel Ejiofor has additionally seen his share of awards success, delivering a robust efficiency in hard-hitting 2013 biopic 12 Years A Slave. His movie roles additionally embody Firefly sequel Serenity, Spike Lee’s Inside Man, dystopian drama Youngsters of Males, Marvel blockbuster Physician Unusual and Disney’s current remake of The Lion King.

Harry Melling performs Merrick

Who’s Merrick? A mysterious man intent on uncovering the secret to The Old Guard’s immortality.

What else has Harry Melling been in? Harry Potter followers will immediately recognise Melling as the boy wizard’s mean-spirited cousin Dudley Dursley. Since the epic franchise ended, he appeared in a haunting section of The Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and in addition had a small position in BBC One’s His Darkish Supplies.

Veronica Ngo performs Quynh

What else has Veronica Ngo been in? Ngo has beforehand featured in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Future, Will Smith fantasy flick Shiny and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, all of which have been produced by Netflix. She additionally had a small position in Star Wars: The Final Jedi as Rose Tico’s sister, Paige.

Anamaria Marinca performs Dr Meta Kozak

What else has Anamaria Marinca been in? After making her display screen debut in acclaimed Channel four drama Intercourse Site visitors, Marinca went on to roles in Hinterland, The Politician’s Husband and Tin Star.

The Old Guard is accessible to stream on Netflix from Friday 10th July.