Meet the cast of The Split series 2

The Split returns with a complete load of acquainted faces – and a few new characters, too.

Written by Abi Morgan, The Split airs on Tuesdays from 11th February 2020 on BBC One at 9pm. We’ve rounded up the key information about all the main characters, in addition to the place you’ve seen the actors earlier than…

Nicola Walker performs Hannah Stern

Who’s Hannah Stern? A divorce lawyer, from the Defoes – a household of feminine divorce attorneys. In series one she’d brought on some upset by becoming a member of a giant rival agency, however now it has truly merged with Defoe household agency, creating the catchily-named Noble Hale Defoe and reuniting Hannah together with her mum Ruth and sister Nina. Together with youngest sister Rose, they’re additionally nonetheless recovering from their estranged father-in-law Oscar (Anthony Head)’s sudden reappearance of their lives – and his equally sudden demise, which has left them with a field of ashes to scatter (illegally) on Hampstead Heath.

Hannah was devastated in series one when she discovered that husband of 20 years, Nathan, had used an internet relationship web site to cheat on her. The discovery brought on a rift in her marriage and pushed her in direction of previous flame (and new colleague) Christie. In the finale she made the determination to spend the evening with Christie, they usually’re now heading in direction of a full-blown secret affair – behind Nathan’s again.

What else has Nicola Walker been in? Lots of massive TV series! She performs DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten and Gillian in Final Tango in Halifax, and he or she was in Collateral (as Jane Oliver), River (as Jackie “Stevie” Stevenson) and Babylon (as Sharon), in addition to starring as Ruth Evershed in Spooks. Nicola Walker additionally gained an Olivier Award for her position in The Curious Incident of the Canine in the Night time-Time, and chances are you’ll recognise her as the folks singer from 4 Weddings and Funeral.

Stephen Mangan performs Nathan

Who’s Nathan? In line with the BBC, “Nathan met Hannah at regulation college twenty years in the past. Throughout their pupillage they each specialised in household regulation. Nathan then turned a barrister, the go-to authorized thoughts in an rising and profitable discipline; fertility & surrogacy circumstances.” That they had youngsters collectively and every thing gave the impression to be simply superb, till series one uncovered the cracks of their marriage.

Stephen Mangan says: “Nathan is determined to make every thing okay at the begin of the second series. His father-in-law died. He’d been caught having an affair. He is aware of or suspects that there was one thing probably occurring with Christie and Hannah, however he feels that they’re by all that. And so he’s being relentlessly cheerful at the begin of the second series, regardless of some of the proof in entrance of him.”

What else has Stephen Mangan been in? Stephen Mangan is probably best-known for his comedian roles, taking part in Sean Lincoln in Episodes, Man Secretan in Inexperienced Wing, and Dan Moody in I’m Alan Partridge. He has additionally starred in the Olivier-winning comedy Jeeves and Wooster in Excellent Nonsense, and been nominated for a Tony for his position in The Norman Conquests. Different credit have included Richard Pitt in Cling Ups, Andrew in Bliss, and Dirk Gently in… properly, in Dirk Gently.

Barry Atsma performs Christie

Who’s Christie? A household lawyer at Noble & Hale, which has now grow to be Noble Hale Defoe. He’s Hannah’s previous flame, and he by no means stopped carrying a torch for her regardless of her marriage to Nathan – so when he noticed his probability, he was decided to win her once more.

As Barry Atsma says, series two begins “proper in the center of the begin of their extramarital affair, so it’s nonetheless very secretive, very tense. It’s enjoyable, however already troublesome as a result of Christie clearly desires extra time with Hannah than she will supply, and Hannah is already doubting if it’s the proper selection.”

An affair isn’t with out hazard, and by no means with out the stress of having an affair, it’s by no means stress free. And that’s the place we discover Hannah and Christie – making an attempt to be collectively however discovering their approach – and the way does that work? Does it work? They’re not fairly certain, each of them.

What else has Barry Atsma been in? The Dutch actor has had a reasonably worldwide appearing profession. In English, his roles have included Peter van Syoc in The Rook, Arjen in Episodes (alongside his The Split love rival Stephen Mangan!), and Moreno in The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Different TV reveals and flicks have included Unhealthy Banks, Klem, Tatau, and Rozengeur & Wodka Lime.

Deborah Findlay performs Ruth Defoe

Who’s Ruth Defoe? The matriarch. She raised three daughters on her personal – Hannah, Nina and Rose – and now the eldest two have grow to be household attorneys, identical to her. Ruth is a difficult, prickly character, but in addition a really profitable profession lady in her discipline who doesn’t need to be pushed apart by the merger of the two companies.

Deborah Findlay says: “She will get provided a job as a trainer in a regulation college, which she kind of does for a bit, and in doing that she reconnects with an previous buddy, and that develops. So, all through the second series she turns into far more involved with the household and the way her kids are getting on and likewise growing a brand new relationship for her.”

What else has Deborah Findlay been in? Since her first roles in the 1980s, Deborah Findlay has been working arduous. She’s gained an Olivier Award for her efficiency in the play Stanley, and has had a high-profile profession as a stage actress. On display, she’s been in Collateral (as Eleanor Shaw), Hampstead, Self-importance Truthful, The Woman in the Van (as Pauline), State of Play, Torchwood (Denise Riley), and Cranford (Miss Augusta Tomkinson).

Annabel Scholey performs Nina

Who’s Nina? A divorce lawyer who labored below her mum at the household agency – not all the time harmoniously. Nina is a self-destructive kleptomaniac with a lot of points effervescent below the floor, and in series one she fell for one of her purchasers – the comic Rex, who was concerned in a custody battle for his son.

Annabel Scholey says: “We go away her in a disconcertingly calm place at the finish of series one, and so I suppose it’s not very shocking that we begin the subsequent series and he or she’s not in a peaceful, settled place anymore. She’s in a traditional Nina scenario once more. Rex shouldn’t be in the image, and whereas we don’t discover out masses about what occurred, it’s clear it isn’t Nina’s fault that it’s damaged down. She began to belief him and fall into that relationship after which she was let down.”

What else has Annabel Scholey been in? Current roles have included Amena in the TV series Britannia and Contessina in political household drama Medici. Earlier than that, she was Gemma Nunn in Inspector George Gently, Maddie in the film Strolling on Sunshine, and Lauren in Being Human, in addition to Diana Rivers in the 2006 adaptation of Jane Eyre (with Ruth Wilson and Toby Stephens). Annabel Scholey can be set for a job in the upcoming BBC drama Salisbury.

Fiona Button performs Rose Defoe

Who’s Rose Defoe? The youngest sister. For a lot of series one she was agonising over whether or not to marry fiancé James, however finally she determined to go for it – although her estranged father died that very evening, which was a bit of a shock. However series two will deliver a lot extra surprises…

Fiona Button says: “She will get pregnant early on in episode one, so I feel that kind of takes over! It’s barely sudden – she’s again off honeymoon after which wham bam she’s pregnant. I feel the doubts are resolved. However there are new issues that come up.”

What else has Fiona Button been in? On display, she’s performed Jennifer Chambers in Grantchester and Tess Roberts in Lip Service, and appeared in You, Me and the Apocalypse, My Mom and Different Strangers, and Foyle’s Conflict. Fiona Button can be recognized for her stage work, together with a job in Madame de Sade reverse Judi Dench, Rosamund Pike, and likewise her The Split co-star Deborah Findley! Her different theatre credit embrace Wendy and Peter Pan, Tis Pity She’s a Whore, Posh, and The Significance of Being Earnest.

Donna Air performs Fi Hansen

Who’s Fi Hansen? A widely known TV character who performs together with her husband, Richie Hansen. They’ve two sons collectively, however as Donna Air says, “on the face of it they’re a picture-perfect household, however we see that that could be a far cry from what the digital camera lenses don’t truly see.” Fi approaches divorce lawyer Hannah Stern in episode one.

What else has Donna Air been in? It’s arduous to summarise Donna Air’s profession in the public eye. As an actress, she began out as Charlie Charlton in Byker Grove at the age of simply ten; she’s additionally made appearances in The Mummy Returns, A Dinner of Herbs, Hollyoaks, and Age of Kill.

However that’s not all – as a result of as a teen she additionally launched a profession in music, with the group Byker Grooove! (keep in mind the track “Love Your Horny“?) and pop duo Crush (Jellyhead and Luv’d Up). Later she turned a TV host, and he or she’s additionally competed in Celeb Masterchef, I’m A Celeb, Splash! and Dancing on Ice. Additionally, enjoyable reality: she’s beforehand dated James Middleton, brother of Catherine.

Ben Bailey Smith performs Richie Hansen

Who’s Richie Hansen? Fi’s husband, who’s a former musician turned report producer and TV character. Ben Bailey Smith says: “They’re very a lot in the public eye, which he loves, and he craves consideration, however we quickly realise that he solely will get to say he craves these items as a result of he’s a sociopath. He has no empathy for his spouse… He’s abusive and throughout fairly a nasty piece of work. He’s not a very good individual.”

What else has Ben Bailey Smith been in? You would possibly know him higher by his stage identify (and nickname) Doc Brown – below which he’s carried out as a rapper and comic. Appearing roles have included Rufus in Britannia, Lt Col Ben Carmichael in the current series of Silent Witness, Blake in Clearing Up, and Durkas Cicero in 2018 Physician Who episode The Tsuranga Conundrum. He’s additionally voiced Sid the Squirrel and a bunch of different characters in 101 Dalmatian Road, and performed Nathan Carter in the CBBC series four O’Clock Membership. Ben Bailey Smith is the youthful brother of White Enamel novelist Zadie Smith.

Chukwudi Iwuji performs Zander Hale

Who’s Zander Hale? Boss of the newly-merged Noble Hale Defoe.

What else has Chukwudi Iwuji been in? The actor is probably best-known for starring as Dr Eli Mays in Designated Survivor, and taking part in Colin Moore in the hit Netflix drama When They See Us. He’s additionally been in John Wick: Chapter 2, Physician Who (as the character Carl in the two episodes Day of the Moon and The Inconceivable Astronaut), and can quickly be showing as Mingo in TV series The Underground Railroad.

Damien Molony performs Tyler Donaghue

Who’s Tyler? A administration marketing consultant (and one-time lawyer) who Zander has simply employed to “assist us for some time” – which has everybody unsettled as he guarantees to “reduce away fats”. Zander additionally surprises everybody by saying in a gathering that he and Tyler should not solely relationship, however are getting married!

What else has Damien Molony been in? The actor has not too long ago performed Dylan in Brassic, Jon in GameFace, Anthony in Crashing, and Bourke Cockran in long-delayed film The Present Conflict. He was Detective Constable Albert Flight in Ripper Road, Hal in Being Human, and Danny Dempsey in Clear Break.

Amaka Okafor performs Chloe

Who’s Chloe? A trainee lawyer working with Nathan. Chloe is a brand new character for series two.

What else has Amaka Okafor been in? On display, she’s appeared in Vera, Docs, Grandpa in My Pocket, and Kicking Off. However most of her roles thus far have been on the stage, together with components in Macbeth and Hamlet at the Nationwide Theatre.

Rudi Dharmalingam performs James

Who’s James? Rose’s husband. He’s goofy, he loves his spouse, and he’s eager to embrace her complete household. However their wedding ceremony almost didn’t occur in series one, and the actor warns: “Rose will all the time query whether or not James is the man of her desires. James will all the time query his worthiness of Rose and whether or not he can really belief her once more.”

What else has Rudi Dharmalingam been in? His most up-to-date credit are Tin Star (as Joe) and Darkish Cash (as the investigative journalist Dominic). Earlier than that, the actor performed Milan in Our Lady, Gopan in Strike Again, Alex in Rellik, and Tariq in Hollyoaks. He’s additionally had a minor position in Physician Who, taking part in an ISA Employee in the 2012 episode Dinosaurs on a Spaceship, and has a formidable listing of theatre credit – together with a job in the 2015 manufacturing of Hamlet alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

Ian McElhinney performs Prof Ronnie

Who’s Prof Ronnie? Few particulars have been launched but, however we reckon it is a potential love curiosity for Rose when she begins lecturing at regulation college.

What else has Ian McElhinney been in? The actor, who was born in Belfast, has loved a prolific display profession throughout TV and flicks. He’s performed Barristan Selmy in Sport of Thrones, Morgan Monroe in The Fall, and Granda Joe in Derry Ladies; different current roles have included Val-El in Krypton, Father Timothy in Mrs Wilson, and Common Dodonna in the Star Wars film Rogue One.

Ellora Torchia performs Maggie

Who’s Maggie? A junior lawyer at Noble Hale Defoe, who usually will get landed with the drudge work. She’s beforehand been a buddy and confidante to Hannah.

What else has Ellora Torchia been in? Ellora Torchia’s earlier roles have included Sita in Indian Summers, Vishka in Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, and Nira in Broadchurch. Since series one of The Split, the actress has additionally performed Connie in the hit horror film Midsommar and appeared in Our Completely satisfied Vacation and Darkish Cash.

Anna Chancellor performs Melanie Aickman

Who’s Melanie Aickman? Richie Hansen’s consultant. She has a popularity as a fearsome lawyer who additionally wears wonderful coats.

What else has Anna Chancellor been in? It is a big-name casting! The actress has appeared in a ton of stuff, not too long ago taking part in Frances Gaunt in Pennyworth, Victoria in Timewasters, Penelope Kittson in Belief, and Rachel Argyll in Ordeal by Innocence. She’s additionally recognized for Shetland, new Blood, Pramface, The Hour, and Spooks; a bit of additional again, she performed Miss Bingley in the traditional Colin Firth 1995 model of Delight and Prejudice, and Henrietta in 4 Weddings and a Funeral.

Harriet Webb performs Ali

Who’s Ali? Richie Hansen’s private assistant.

What else has Harriet Webb been in? She performed Lisa Marie in Scarborough, in addition to Maureen in White Gold; different credit embrace Ready, Pure, Defending the Responsible, Plebs, Benidorm, and Edge of Heaven.

Dino Fetscher performs Ian Gibson

Who’s Ian Gibson? A Group GB athlete who’s pursuing an adoption together with his spouse Steph.

What else has Dino Fetscher been in? He performed Stanley in People, Ralph Cousins in Years and Years, and Thomas Beech in Gentleman Jack. Different credit embrace Cucumber, Paranoid, Banana and Cucumber.

Melissa James performs Steph Gibson

Who’s Steph Gibson? A Group GB athlete who’s pursuing an adoption together with her husband Ian.

What else has Melissa James been in? The actress has been in Useless Pixels, Silent Witness, Docs, Holby Metropolis, and Waffle the Wonderdog. Her theatre credit embrace Gypsy and The Two Noble Kinsmen.

Siobhán Cullen performs Carrie Scanlon

Who’s Carrie Scanlon? Fi and Richie Hansen’s former nanny.

What else has Siobhán Cullen been in? She performed Morgan in the TV series Paula, Katie Devlin in YouTube series Origin, and Sister Mary in The Limehouse Golem.

Laurie Kynaston performs Will Parker

Who’s Will Parker? A younger man, who has simply married one other younger man he met in rehab. Will’s grandfather is a media mogul and the household’s important concern is whether or not this new husband is after the household inheritance.

What else has Laurie Kynaston been in? The younger actor has performed Jonah Inexperienced in The Feed, Danny Baker in Cradle to Grave, Krissi Morrigan in The best way to Construct a Lady, and Philip in an episode of Derry Ladies. He’ll additionally quickly be showing as a personality known as Liam in The Hassle with Maggie Cole, and in 2019 he gained the Night Normal theatre award for Greatest Rising Expertise.

Susannah Clever performs Helen Parker

Who’s Helen Parker? Will’s mom. She is decided to get her son’s marriage annulled, by any means mandatory.

What else has Susannah Clever been in? Lately she’s appeared in Chewing Gum, Name the Midwife, Collateral, and Press; she was additionally Linda Callaghan in the first series of Marcella. Film credit embrace An Perfect Husband and 1996’s The Tenant of Wildfell Corridor.

James Bradwell performs Jordan Trang

Who’s Jordan Trang? Will’s new husband.

What else has James Bradwell been in? He’s made transient appearances in Again to Life and the TV series Victoria, however most of his work thus far has been on the stage.

Marc Bosch performs Matteo Lopez

Who’s Matteo Lopez? Liv’s enticing younger Spanish trainer.

What else has Marc Bosch been in? He’s not been in lots of English-language dramas, however credit embrace De Mannentester, Suspects, The Host, and Gek van Geluk.

Frances Barber performs Misty

Who’s Misty? A lady who’s getting ready to file for divorce from her husband, Jack. That they had an affair collectively, however since they received married issues have been trickier; now she is upset and humiliated that the character in his newest novel appears to be primarily based on her.

What else has Frances Barber been in? The actress has had a prolific profession throughout stage and display. Her credit embrace Prick Up Your Ears, Useless Fish, Movie Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Objective!, Trick or Deal with, Medici, Silk, and Psychobitches; she’s additionally recognized to Physician Who followers as the villainous Madame Kovarian.

David Coburn performs Jack

Who’s Jack? A novelist and a Frenchman, who’s at present married to Misty.

What else has David Coburn been in? He’s the voice of Captain Planet, and thru the 12 months’s he has appeared in reveals together with The Recent Prince of Bel-Air, Star Trek: The Subsequent Era, and Versailles.

Elizabeth Roberts performs Liv

Who’s Liv? Hannah and Nathan’s daughter, who’s now 17 years previous.

What else has Elizabeth Roberts been in? The younger actress appeared in an episode of Casualty in 2014, and likewise has a number of theatre credit to her identify.

Toby Oliver performs Vinnie Stern

Who’s Vinnie Stern? Hannah and Nathan’s son.

What else has Toby Oliver been in? He not too long ago performed Hayden in Darkish Cash, starring alongside Babou Ceesay and Jill Halfpenny. Toby Oliver additionally performed “Boy Roach” in the Black Mirror episode Males Towards Hearth.