Meet the cast of The Umbrella Academy season two

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy season one ended on an enormous cliffhanger, as the adopted sibling superheroes have been pressured to activate one of their very own – Vanya – in an effort to stop an apocalypse.

Quantity 5 used his capability to leap forwards and backwards by means of house and time in an effort to transport him and his siblings again a number of many years – however as Netflix has revealed in the Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer, that point bounce goes horribly improper, as the siblings get separated and all wind up at totally different factors throughout the 1960s.

With a model new setting and period to discover, there’s additionally a slate of new characters launched throughout the second season. Learn on for every thing it is advisable learn about the cast of The Umbrella Academy season two.

Ellen Web page performs Vanya Hargreeves

Who’s Vanya Hargreeves? In any other case often known as ‘Quantity Seven’, she’s one of the gifted kids adopted by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves. Her powers – her telekinesis and the capability to manage sound waves – have been hidden from her for many years, after being judged too harmful.

She solely found her mysterious talents at the finish of season one, triggering an apocalypse by means of her damaging behaviour – and at the begin of season two, her reminiscence of them has been wiped by the time bounce, when she lands in Dallas in October 1963.

The place have I seen Ellen Web page earlier than? The Oscar-nominated actress first rose to prominence in the position as a pregnant teenager in the movie Juno. She’s since moved into directing, and you may additionally recognise her from earlier roles in Inception, the X-Males franchise as Kitty Pryde, and Flatliners.

Tom Hopper performs Luther Hargreeves



Netflix



Who’s Luther Hargreeves? ‘Quantity One,’ Luther was the favorite baby, blessed with super-human energy – however an accident on Mars dealt a merciless blow to his confidence.

Season two finds him in 1962, working as a driver for a burlesque bar proprietor, and moonlighting as a boxer.

The place have I seen Tom Hopper earlier than? He performed Dickon Tarly in Sport of Thrones, and has appeared in the likes of Merlin, I Really feel Fairly, and Tormented. He’s additionally set to star in upcoming initiatives The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2​, and SAS: Crimson Discover​.

David Castañeda performs Diego Hargreeves

Who’s Diego Hargreeves? ‘Quantity Two’, he’s a talented knife thrower with a jealous streak.

In season two he winds up in 1963 and locked away for ‘mad’ conspiracy theories about JFK’s assassination. It’s there that he meets Lila, whom he begins to fall for.

The place have I seen David Castañeda earlier than? He’s maybe finest recognized for roles in initiatives like Switched At Beginning, El Chicano, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Robert Sheehan performs Klaus Hargreeves



Netflix



Who’s Klaus Hargreeves? ‘Quantity 4’, Klaus can hear the voices of the (apparently very chatty) lifeless -something he struggled to deal with in season one.

In season two, he’s thriving, no less than on the floor, as he turns into the famed chief of a free-loving non secular cult after touchdown in 1960.

The place have I seen Robert Sheehan earlier than? British viewers of a sure age will immediately recognise Sheehan for his position as one other maladjusted superhero in Misfits. He’s since gone on to star in the likes of Mortal Engines, The Mortal Devices: Metropolis of Bones, Killing Bono, and the Nationwide Geographic’s Genius: Picasso.

Aidan Gallagher performs 5 Hargreeves



Netflix



Who’s 5 Hargreeves? Quantity 5 has the capability to leap by means of time and house – and it was by means of him that the Hargreeves siblings all by accident wound up again in the 1960s at the starting of season two.

He’s additionally the final sibling to land in Dallas, in November 1963 – solely to find but one other apocalypse.

The place have I seen Aidan Gallagher earlier than? The fast-rising younger star is finest recognized (exterior of The Umbrella Academy) for his roles in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and in Daybreak.

Emmy Raver-Lampman performs Allison Hargreeves



Netflix



Who’s Alison Hargreeves? ‘Quantity Three’, she’s a mom gifted with the energy to govern actuality simply by means of her voice – however at the finish of season one, she loses her voice as she makes an attempt to stop the apocalypse began by her sister Vanya.

In season two, she leads to 1961 throughout the top of the Civil Rights Motion, and caught in the still-segregated and deeply racist South.

The place have I seen Emmy Raver-Lampman earlier than? The actress had recurring roles on A Million Little Issues and the CW’s Jane the Virgin. She’s additionally a theatre star, having been half of the unique ensemble for Hamilton – earlier than occurring to play Angelica Schuyler on tour.

Justin H. Min performs Ben Hargreeves



Netflix



Who’s Ben Hargreeves? Ben was one of the unique Hargreeves siblings, with the capability to shoot tentacles out of his chest; however he was killed earlier than the occasions of season one.

His ghost continues to hang-out Klaus, and the pair each land in 1960 at the begin of season two. In addition they proceed to experiment with their newfound data: Klaus can act as a ‘conduit’ for Ben’s former powers, which they found near the finish of season one.

The place have I seen Justin H. Min earlier than? The actor will star in the upcoming movie After Yang. He’s beforehand starred in Faking It, CSI: Cyber and Pure Genius.

Colm Feore performs Reginald Hargreeves



Netflix



Who’s Reginald Hargreeves? The billionaire adoptive father and ‘supervisor’ of The Umbrella Academy, he typically appeared in flashbacks in season one.

The place have I seen Colm Feore earlier than? He has beforehand starred in the likes of Chicago, The Chronicles of Riddick, Thor and Home of Playing cards.

Ritu Arya performs Lila



Netflix



Who’s Lila? A model new character, she has been described as “a chameleon who will be as sensible or as clinically insane as the scenario requires.”

She meets one of the Hargreeves siblings, Diego, when the pair of them get away of the hospital the place they’ve been locked up.

The place have I seen Ritu Arya earlier than? A well-known face on British tv, the actress starred in Channel 4’s People, The Good Karma Hospital, Final Christmas, and in Physician Who.

Yusuf Gatewood performs Raymond Chestnut



Netflix



Who’s Raymond Chestnut? One other new character for season two: based on Netflix’s character description. Raymond is a person “with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to by no means must show it to anybody. He’s heat, devoted and has the innate capability to disarm you with a glance.”

From the photos and clips that Netflix has launched, it appears like Alison will meet Raymond when she turns into concerned in the civil rights motion.

The place have I seen Yusuf Gatewood earlier than? Gatewood is finest recognized for taking part in the creepy Horseman ‘Famine’ in Amazon’s Good Omens adaptation, and has additionally appeared in The Originals.

Marin Eire performs Sissy

Who’s Sissy? The season two love curiosity for Vanya Hargreeves, Sissy is a Texan mom who married younger – and for all the improper causes.

The place have I seen Marin Eire earlier than? The actress might be finest recognized for roles in the likes of Sneaky Pete, and Hell or Excessive Water.

Who play the murderer trio ‘The Swedes’?



Netflix



Who’re The Swedes? With Mary J Blige’s Cha Cha and her sidekick Hazel out of the image for season two, it was solely a matter of time earlier than some unsettling killers rose as much as fill that void.

Enter The Swedes: a menacing trio of white-blonde assassins named Axel, Otto, and Oscar, who seem for the first time in The Umbrella Academy season two.

Who play The Swedes? Kris Holden-Ried performs Axel; Jason Bryden performs Otto; and Tom Sinclair performs Oscar.

The Umbrella Academy season two will land on Netflix on 31st July.

Searching for one thing else to look at? Take a look at our information to the finest TV sequence on Netflix and finest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.