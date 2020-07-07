Meet the cast of There She Goes

The BBC’s There She Goes is returning for a second collection, with David Tennant and Jessica Hynes reprising their roles as a pair whose youngest little one has a extreme studying incapacity as a consequence of an undiagnosed chromosomal dysfunction.

The comedy drama is impressed by the real-life expertise of writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, and all the episodes interweave flashbacks to when Rosie is first identified with scenes of her as a younger woman of 9 is collection one, and 11 in collection two.

Learn on for every thing you should find out about the cast and characters in BBC collection There She Goes.

David Tennant performs Simon

Who’s Simon? Father to eleven-year-old Rosie, who has a chromosomal dysfunction. Simon makes use of humour and sarcasm to deflect from his anxieties about parenthood, and (in flashbacks) from his alcoholism when Rosie was a toddler.

The place have I seen David Tennant earlier than? Tennant beforehand performed the title position of Physician Who, and extra just lately the demon Crowley in Amazon’s Good Omens adaptation, alongside Michael Sheen, with whom he reunited for BBC lockdown comedy Staged.

He’s beforehand starred in quite a few tasks, together with Broadchurch (as DI Alex Hardy), the latest Deadwater Fell, Netflix’s Felony, Casanova, Jessica Jones (as Kilgrave), and the Margot Robbie movie Mary Queen of Scots.

Jessica Hynes performs Emily

Who performs Emily? Mom to Rosie, she is extra sensible and accepting of her daughter’s incapacity than Simon is. She provides beginning to Rosie in 2006.

The place have I seen Jessica Hynes earlier than? The BAFTA-winning author and actress might be greatest recognized for enjoying “right-on” PR Siobhan in the BBC’s satirical exhibits Twenty Twelve and W1A.

She’s additionally recognized for her collaborations with Simon Pegg, together with her breakout position when she co-wrote and starred in cult comedy Spaced. Extra just lately, she performed Edith Lyons in the BBC drama collection Years and Years.

Miley Locke performs Rosie

Who’s Rosie? An 11-year-old with a chromosomal dysfunction.

The place have I seen Miley Locke earlier than? The younger actress has additionally appeared in The Royals (as Sara Alice), Grantchester, and Not Going Out (as Izzy).

Edan Hayhurst performs Ben

Who’s Ben? Rosie’s older brother.

The place have I seen Edan Hayhurst earlier than? Along with his There She Goes position, the younger actor will play Colin Craven in the upcoming movie remake of The Secret Backyard, co-starring Colin Firth and Julie Walters.

Yasmine Akram performs Helen

Who’s Helen? Simon’s good friend, whom he confides in throughout their journeys to the pub.

The place have I seen Yasmine Akram earlier than? You’ll doubtless recognise the actress from any quantity of tv exhibits, together with Sherlock (as Janine), Gold Digger (as Eimear Day), Homicide in Successville (as Nigella Lawson), Avenue 5, and Girls on the Verge.

Gregor Fisher performs Invoice

Who’s Invoice? Simon’s father, who left the household when Simon was a boy.

The place have I seen Gregor Fisher earlier than? Love Truly followers, you’ll of course recognise Fisher for his position as the long-suffering band supervisor to Billy Nighy’s pop star, Billy Mack.

Fisher has additionally starred in the likes of The ABC Murders, 1984, Wild Goal, Bare Video, and Whisky Galore, and is well-known for enjoying the title character in the comedy collection Rab C Nesbitt.

There She Goes collection two will start on Thursday, ninth July 2020 at 9:30pm on BBC Two. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.