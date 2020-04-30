Meet the celebrity cast of The Real Marigold Hotel 2020

The Real Marigold Hotel returns to BBC One, with eight new well-known faces able to discover their new Puducherry residence in India.

Loosely based mostly on the 2011 comedy starring Judy Dench and Billy Nighy, the actuality journey present follows the older contributors as they discover India while deciding whether or not retirement in the South Asia nation would swimsuit them.

Right here’s the whole lot you must learn about this collection’s all star line up of travellers…

Britt Ekland

Age: 77

Former Bond woman Britt Ekland might be bringing “bodily power and optimistic perspective” to the collection 4 cast of The Real Marigold Hotel.

The Swedish actress and singer starred in classics resembling The Wicker Man, Get Carter and The Man with the Golden Gun alongside Roger Moore’s James Bond. Her excessive profile marriage to comic Peter Sellers in the ’60s was coated extensively by the press at the time.

Extra not too long ago, she participated in the 2010 collection of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here and the Swedish model of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Talking of her time on The Real Marigold Hotel, Ekland stated that the most memorable half of the journey was the camaraderie. “I felt we had been an amazing combination and crew of folks, and I’ve made a number of new pals.”

Duncan Bannatyne

Age: 71

Entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne is amongst the septuagenarian crowd on the celebrity journey.

The Scottish businessman has run a number of ventures throughout his profession, most notably the Bannatyne Well being Membership and Spa chain. From 2005 till 2015, he was a Dragon on BBC Two’s Dragons’ Den throughout which era he invested in 36 companies. In 2004, Bannatyne was awarded an OBE for his work with charities, resembling Mary’s Meals.

The Well being membership honcho bonded “largely with Paul, John and Britt” on the journey, forming an “eternal bond with all three of them”.

Dame Zandra Rhodes

Age: 79

Dressmaker Dame Zandra Rhodes might be travelling to India alongside the different celebs this collection.

Rhodes is greatest identified for designing outfits for varied celebrities, together with Princess Diana of Wales, and founding the London Style and Textile Museum in 2003.

The award-winning designer’s stand out moments from the journey included “accumulating tamarind pods and veg for making tomato chutney” and visiting her outdated embroidery studios in Chennai “the place all of [her] beaded gown had been made”.

Paul Chuckle

Age: 72

ChuckleVision’s Paul Elliott is greatest identified for starring in the BBC youngsters’s programme alongside his late brother Barry, who sadly died in 2018.

Starting their tv careers in 1967, the Chuckle Brothers first appeared on Alternative Knocks earlier than launching ChuckleVision in 1987, which aired till 2009. Earlier than Barry’s loss of life, the pair competed in the 2010 collection of Celebrity Coach Journey and appeared at the 2016 Royal Selection Efficiency.

Paul’s time in India made him realise that he loves the solar “however not that scorching”, however he would return to the nation, saying it’s “such a pleasant nation and your cash goes a protracted, good distance”.

Henry Blofeld

Age: 80

Retired sports activities broadcaster Henry Blofeld is one of the oldest contestants on the celebrity journey.

Finest often known as a cricket commentator for BBC Radio 4’s Take a look at Match Particular and BBC Radio 5 Reside’s Sports activities Additional, Blofeld was awarded an OBE for companies to broadcasting in 2003.

Outdoors of cricket, Blofeld appeared on BBC One’s Room 101 in 2015 and Would I Deceive You in 2017.

The ex-commentator stated that his function on the journey was that of “the jolly chap who had visited India many occasions and beloved fairly effectively the whole lot we noticed or did”.

John Altman

Age: 68

EastEnders actor John Altman is the youngest member of the celebrity group.

Altman performed Nick Cotton on a semi-regular foundation from 1985 till 2015, when his character was killed off throughout the present’s 30th anniversary episode.

Throughout his profession, the actor has appeared on Pointless Celebrities, The Weakest Hyperlink and Soapstar Superchef.

He famous that The Real Marigold Hotel allowed him “to replicate over how the final 50 years I’ve modified, and what a unprecedented time it’s been”.

Susie Blake

Age: 70

Actress Susie Blake is greatest identified for her roles in Victoria Wooden’s As Seen on TV, Coronation Road and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

She portrayed Bev Unwin in Coronation Road from 2003 till 2006, however made a visitor look in 2015. Extra not too long ago, the actress has appeared on Casualty, Homicide on the Blackpool Specific and BBC Three comedy Cuckoo.

Talking of her time in India, she stated the memorable half of the journey was the lodgings in Puducherry: “From the rooms, bathe in chilly water that was by no means chilly, to the meals I used to be dreading which I completely beloved to the stunning workers and divine host.”

Barbara Dickson

Age: 72

Scottish singer Barbara Dickson is the chanteuse of the celeb group, with hits resembling ‘I Know Him So Effectively’ and ‘January February’.

Fifteen of Dickson’s albums have positioned on the UK Albums Chart throughout her profession, whereas on stage, the singer originated the function of Mrs Johnstone in musical Blood Brothers, for which she gained an Olivier Award in 2000. Dickson was awarded an OBE in 2002 for her companies to Music and Drama.

Dickson stated that there was “remarkably little ego bother” on the India journey and needs to return to the nation, having by no means been earlier than this expertise.

The Real Marigold Hotel airs Thursday 30th April on BBC One at 9pm.