Meet the contestants from Netflix’s The Big Flower Fight

Positive to be your subsequent Netflix obsession, The Big Flower Fight is a supersized model of the gardening reveals we’re used to.

The collection, hosted by comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, asks ten groups of novice backyard sculptors to make large flower installations based mostly on weekly themes, e.g. large bugs or birds. The groups of two have flocked from throughout the world to participate in the competitors in the British countryside.

The first look trailer for the present has simply been launched, giving us our first glimpse of the contestants. Right here’s your information to the groups you’ll be rooting for in collection one.

Henck and Yan

Hailing from the Netherlands and Denmark, Yan is a nice artist-turned-florist, who has received a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Present, whereas Henck is a contract florist. If their style in headwear is something to go by, they’ll create some lovely sculptures!

Ralph and Jim

Father and son staff, Ralph and Jim are from Eastbourne. Ralph is a groundsman at a non-public college and has a Metropolis & Guilds qualification in horticulture at Degree 3. Jim is a pupil of 3D Design and Craft in Brighton and has a component time job at a leisure centre. They like spending time collectively and lately put 5 years work into restoring a 1940s military truck.

Sarah and Jordan

Sarah and Jordan are colleagues from Brooklyn. Sarah owns her personal wedding ceremony florist enterprise, Intrigue Designs, beginning as a marriage planner earlier than switching solely to floristry. She employed Jordan three years in the past and now calls her a ‘right-hand lady’. They educate workshops collectively throughout America.

Andi and Helen

The head gardener for Yeo Valley and a horticultural lecturer, Andi is from Somerset and has received silver medals at the BBC Gardeners World and Chelsea Flower Exhibits. Helen, has labored as a gardener and botanist, and has managed quite a few nurseries. She is at present a YouTube presenter for Candide Gardening.

Andrew and Ryan

Ryan is a Vogue and Tradition curator who moved from Vancouver to London to work at the V&A Museum and the Tate Gallery. He has teamed up with Andrew, a photographic artist from Lancashire, whose work is influenced by the relationship between people and nature.

Monet and Stephanie

Monet and Stephanie are the youngest contestants on the present. They’ve been mates for 4 years and each have their very own floristry companies. Monet obtained a silver medal at the Surrey County Present 2017 and the RHS Hampton Courtroom Flower Present 2018. Stephanie received first prize at the South of England Agricultural Present in 2018.

Nick and Taylor

Taylor and Nick are mates from New York Metropolis who met through Instagram and have a shared ardour for sustainability. Taylor runs her personal inside plant styling enterprise, whereas selling botanical interiors on social media. Nick was a school baseball participant. He then taught himself to grow to be a plant coach and residence farmer.

Raymond and Chanelle

Chanelle is a designer from London who owns her personal label, INOIR and has styled a music video for Idris Elba. Raymond owns Sunflowers Florist in south east London. The pair met in Raymond’s store and share a love of flowers but in addition music: Chanelle used to sing in storage band Purple Haze Cru, and Raymond is a member of his native church choir.

Declan and Eoghan

Declan and Eoghan each have levels in panorama structure and met at the College School Dublin eight years in the past. Eoghan has skilled at the UNESCO world heritage website, ‘La Alhambra’, in Granada Spain. The pair now work collectively masking residential and industrial panorama design and contracting.

Rachel and Delilah

Initially from Minnesota, former modern dancer Rachel is an artist who loves to color scenes of nature and now lives in Brooklyn. Her good friend Delilah has a level in enterprise and labored as a contract floral designer earlier than becoming a member of famend Brooklyn florists, Rosehip Social.

The Big Flower Fight begins streaming on Netflix on Monday 18th Might. To see what else is on try our TV Information.