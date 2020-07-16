Meet the contestants on Celebrity MasterChef 2020

BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef is again for a 15th collection, with 20 new celebrities getting into the notorious kitchen in a bid to try to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, and win this yr’s title.

So, simply who’s taking on the MasterChef problem?

From an England hockey participant to a choir conductor with connections to the Royal Household, right here’s the full line-up.

Shyko Amos

Shyko Amos is a face that followers of Loss of life in Paradise will know properly. She has performed the position of Ruby Patterson on the hit BBC present since 2019 with Ruby taking on from authentic character, Dwayne Myers (Danny John Jules). As an added enjoyable reality, she is said to Baroness Valarie Amos of Brondesbury!

John Barnes

Soccer legend, John Barnes, has entered the kitchen. The previous Liverpool left-winger is now a commentator and pundit for the sport for sports activities broadcaster ESPN however he shall be swapping his sports activities information for cooking expertise as he competes in a really completely different form of contest than he’s maybe used to.

Jeff Brazier

TV persona and presenter Jeff Brazier first got here into the highlight by means of his relationship with the late Jade Goodey, who he fathered two youngsters with. Having appeared on quite a few exhibits over the years, this isn’t his first time competing in actuality tv with a stint on Dancing on Ice again in 2009. He hs additionally turned his hand to writing and at the moment contributes to the Every day Mirror.

Baga Chipz

A member of the group, The Buffalo Ladies, the extremely well-named Baga Chipz is a drag queen who first got here to prominence when she competed on the authentic collection of Ru Pal’s Drag Race. In addition to showing in final years X-Issue: Celebrity, she has additionally lately been seen in on-line impression collection Morning T&T. Chipz was eradicated from the present on July eighth.

Phil Daniels

Phil Daniels is, after all, at all times remembered for his iconic visitor look in Blur’s hit track, Parklife. A profitable actor, Daniels has appeared in lots of exhibits together with, Rock & Chips, New Tips and a 2-year stint in EastEnders as Kevin Wicks. However he did must ask Gregg and John for somewhat little bit of assist…

Karen Gibson

Named as, “Britain’s Godmother of Gospel”, award-winning conductor Karen Gibson based The Kingdom Choir in London greater than 20 years in the past, primarily as a approach through which to embrace her neighborhood and follow worship. She had a starring position in Meghan and Harry’s marriage ceremony – which she mentioned is considered one of the causes she bought a spot on the MasterChef line-up.

Gethin Jones

Gethin Jones made a reputation for himself as a number of long-running youngsters’s present, Blue Peter. He joined the present in 2005 and remained there for 3 years. Since 2018 he has been a presenter on Hits Radio. He had a starring position in Strictly Come Dancing, however apparently it’s Celebrity MasterChef that makes him extra nervous.

Riyadh Khalaf

Riyadh Khalaf is a TV and radio broadcaster, YouTube content material creator, creator, podcast host and LGBTQ+ activist.

Amar Latif

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes its first-ever blind contestant with Amar Latif, who lately fronted BBC Two’s Travelling Blind, which adopted him on an journey throughout Turkey. Amar had beforehand turned down Celebrity MasterChef however 2020 was his yr to take on the problem.

Girl Leshurr

Girl Leshurr is a well-liked freestyle rapper whose Queen’s Speech collection of freestyles has seen her star rise. Her music combines dancehall, Grime, Hip Hop/Rap, and Reggae.

Dominic Littlewood

When you’ve got seen any of the following: Faux Britain, Cowboy Builders, Saints and Scroungers and Don’t Get Carried out, Get Dom, then you’ll be conversant in TV presenter Dominic Littlewood.

Judi Love

Radio presenter and get up comic, Judi Love, has already been an everyday fixture of our TV screens this yr after she joined the panel on ITV discuss present, Unfastened Girls.

Felicity Montagu

Felicity Montagu is an actress who has been in the trade for 35 years and appeared in quite a few productions. She is finest recognized although as the long-suffering assistant to Alan Partridge, a job that exhibits her sensible comedy timing and one she has revisited quite a few occasions over the years, together with in the film Alpha Papa.

Judy Murray

Tennis coach Judy Murray is answerable for getting her youngsters into the game- which is helpful as considered one of them is Andy who after all has gone on to be considered one of the greats. A former participant herself, she runs her personal charity The Judy Murray Basis, and in 2017 was awarded an OBE!

Matthew Pinsent

Winner of 10 world championship gold medals and 4 consecutive Olympic gold medals, Matthew Pinsent was a champion rower who has made the transfer to working with the BBC since retirement.

Sam Quek

Hockey participant extraordinaire, Sam Quek has been a part of gold-winning groups on a number of events, together with the 2016 Olympics in Rio – the similar yr she went on to compete in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Right here!.

Crissy Rock

Actress Crissy Rock is finest recognized for her work in the hit ITV present Benidorm which she starred in between 2007 and 2011, returning twice earlier than the present concluded. Like Sam Quek, she can also be a former contestant of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Right here!.

Thomas Skinner

Viewers of The Apprentice will bear in mind Thomas Skinner as he competed on the collection final yr. He’s the Managing Director of The Fluffy Pillow Firm.

Myles Stephenson

The third I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Right here! contestant to seem on this yr’s lineup, Myles Stephenson is not any stranger to actuality TV having bought his massive break competing in The X Issue. He went on to win his collection as a part of the band, Rak-Su.

Pete Wicks

Previously a Director of a London metropolis recruitment firm, Pete Wicks discovered fame on the actuality tv present, The Solely Approach is Essex. He has been part of the present since 2015.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 is at the moment airing on BBC One. For those who’re on the lookout for one thing to look at, take a look at our TV information.