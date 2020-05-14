Meet the Crimewatch Roadshow team

Chances are you’ll keep in mind that Crimewatch was axed by the BBC in 2017, after 33 years on display screen.

However its sister present, Crimewatch Roadshow continues to be going robust.

The daytime collection, which inspires viewers to assist remedy actual life crimes by coming ahead with info, now travels round the nation. The present appears at ongoing investigations and the police work that may carry criminals to justice.

However who presents Crimewatch Roadshow?

Rav Wilding

A former policeman and safety guard, Rav was all the time the good match for Crimewatch. Rav spent 4 years in the military earlier than becoming a member of the Metropolitan Police in 2000, ultimately working in CID. He joined the presenting team of the primetime collection in 2004 and has hosted Crimewatch Roadshow because it started in 2009. He launched the first collection co-presenting with Sophie Raworth, earlier than turning into the principal anchor of the collection.

Rav says: “It’s such a privilege for me to current Crimewatch Roadshow. As a former detective, with the ability to nonetheless assist catch criminals is so rewarding and I nonetheless get a buzz each time I hear that an arrest has been made on account of an attraction we’ve broadcast. Crimewatch Roadshow is exclusive in daytime tv in enabling viewers to assist police of their very important job of bringing these accountable for incorrect to justice in addition to providing some sense of closure or decision to the victims of crime, and I’m proud to play my half in that.”

Michelle Ackerley

Michelle grew to become a family title when she and Angela Scanlon had been introduced as maternity cowl for Alex Jones on The One Present in 2016. However she had already been working throughout the BBC for a while, presenting Watchdog and becoming a member of Crimewatch Roadshow as a reporter in 2015. She has additionally labored on reveals together with Council Home Crackdown and Panorama.

Michelle says: “Not solely do I get to see the unbelievable work of emergency crews up and down the nation, however I additionally get to attempt my hand in any respect method of issues. And naturally, we ask for viewers’ assist to unravel actually necessary crimes from round the UK – it could possibly be your name that makes a distinction.”

