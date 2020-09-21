Meet the fabulous judges of Strictly Come Dancing, as Bruno Tonioli replaced

The 2020 collection of Strictly Come Dancing is simply round the nook, with a brand new cohort of celebs set to compete for the Glitterball trophy on this yr’s COVID-adapted collection.

Whereas the pandemic has meant that we’re seeing a really totally different Strictly this collection – with a diminished studio viewers and smaller line-up – arguably one of the greatest modifications might be the absence of long-time choose Bruno Tonioli, who’s prevented from travelling to the UK to movie the BBC present as a consequence of COVID.

So which ballroom consultants ought to we anticipate to see judging the Strictly Come Dancing line-up? And who could possibly be filling Bruno’s coveted spot? Right here’s every little thing it’s good to learn about the fabulous judges of Strictly Come Dancing.

Shirley Ballas

Age: 60

Instagram: @shirleyballas

Ballroom champion Shirley Ballas grew to become Strictly’s head choose in 2017 following the departure of Len Goodman, making her first look on the present throughout the launch of collection 15.

The 60-year-old started dancing at the age of seven and went on to win the ‘British Open to the World’ Latin American Championship 3 times – turning into the youngest girl to succeed in the finals – as effectively as the US Latin American competitors ten instances.

Usually declared as The Queen of Latin, Ballas incessantly appeared on Dancing with the Stars, the US model of Strictly, giving masterclasses and offering commentary while her son, Mark Ballas, was an expert dancer on the present. She has since change into recognized for her encouraging critiques and sunny manner on Strictly.

Craig Revel Horwood

Age: 55

Instagram: @craigrevel

Australian-born ballroom dancer Craig Revel Horwood has been a Strictly staple since day one, becoming a member of the long-running dance competitors in its first collection. The 55-year-old has since appeared as a choose on the previous 17 collection and might be returning to the panel for the upcoming reveals.

Horwood started his dancing profession as a dancer in Melbourne, showing in musicals such as West Facet Story, La Cage Aux Folles and Me and My Lady. He quickly moved to UK to star on the West Finish and choreographed a spread of reveals, from Calamity Jane to Lovely and Damned.

The performer has since earned a status as being one of the harshest judges on Strictly Come Dancing as a consequence of his stringent software of the guidelines and unforgiving marks. Horwood can also be a choose on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars and has appeared on Celeb Juice, Celeb MasterChef, Would I Misinform You and varied different panel reveals.

Motsi Mabuse

Age: 39

Instragram: @motsimabuse

South African dancer Motsi Mabuse is the most up-to-date choose to affix the Strictly panel, changing Darcey Bussell on the BBC present final yr.

The 39-year-old discovered a ardour for dance while learning at the College of Pretoria and went on to change into the German Latin Champion in 2009 and South African Champion in 2010.

Previous to Strictly, Mabuse – who’s the older sister of Strictly skilled and champion Oti Mabuse – was an expert dancer on Let’s Dance, German’s model of Strictly, and a choose on German expertise reveals Das Supertalent and Stepping Out.

Who will substitute Bruno Tonioli?

The BBC is but to announce who might be Bruno Tonioli’s substitute in the coming collection, however varied celebs are being tipped to fill in for the Italian Stallion.

From The Biggest Dancer’s Cheryl and ex-judge Arlene Phillips, to 2018 Strictly champion Stacey Dooley and ex-pro Kevin Clifton, there are a lot of contenders rumoured to be in the working. We’ll hold this web page up to date as and when information of a brand new Strictly choose is launched, so watch this area!