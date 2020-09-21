Meet the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts

The return of The Great British Bake Off is sort of upon us – and given the 12 months we’ve all had, TV’s most comforting competitors present couldn’t be arriving at a greater time.

Having been capable of movie the present in lockdown by organising a particular self-contained biosphere for six weeks, it seems to be like this 12 months’s sequence could have all the hallmarks of basic Bake Off, so put together your self for soggy bottoms, Hollywood handshakes and all types of scrumptious wanting bakes.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants have been revealed final week, with a brand new batch of twelve beginner bakers set to battle it out as they attempt to comply with in the footsteps of the likes of Nadiya Hussein, Rahul Mandal and David Atherton and be topped sequence winner.

As for this 12 months’s judges and hosts, for the most half they are going to be very acquainted to Bake Off followers – however there’s one main change, with fashionable presenter Sandi Toksvig departing the present to get replaced by Little Britain comic Matt Lucas.

Learn on for every part it’s worthwhile to find out about the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts.

Great British Bake Off judges

Paul Hollywood

Channel 4

The elder statesman of Bake Off, Paul is the solely member of the crew who has been with the present since its very starting, initially judging alongside Mary Berry till the transfer to Channel Four in 2017.

Paul additionally hosts the US model of the programme, The American Baking Competitors and has served as head baker at quite a lot of inns in the UK and overseas, after first starting his profession at his father’s bakery when he was nonetheless in his teenagers.

Though it was Bake Off that actually made Paul a family title, he had made another TV appearances beforehand on reveals together with The Heaven and Earth Present and This Morning, whereas since making his title as a choose he has appeared on quite a lot of programmes together with his personal present Paul Hollywood’s Pies and Puds.

Paul is understood for his typically harsh feedback and for setting continuously difficult duties in the signature problem, whereas his coveted “Hollywood handshakes” reserved for the best bakes have grow to be a preferred function of the present.

Prue Leith

Channel 4

South Africa-born Prue has grow to be a fixture on Bake Off since making her debut as a alternative for Mary Berry in 2017 following the programme’s transfer to Channel 4.

Bake Off was not Prue’s first expertise as a choose on a high-profile meals present, having served as a choose on BBC Two present Great British Menu for eleven years previous to her Bake Off bow, and additionally showing on Channel 4’s present My Kitchen Guidelines.

She has additionally written extensively about meals, working as a columnist for a variety of newspapers together with The Guardian and The Day by day Mirror in addition to writing twelve cookery books – and additionally branching out into novel writing.

Except for one slight blunder when she by accident let slip the identification of the 2017 winner on Twitter earlier than the remaining had aired, Prue has proved a greater than competent alternative for Mary – and is now very a lot a part of Bake Off royalty.

The Great British Bake Off hosts

Noel Fielding



Channel 4



Noel has confirmed a very fashionable Bake Off host since first entering into the function following the transfer to Channel 4, forming an unlikely however good double act with Sandi Toksvig.

With Sandi having left the present behind to pursue different alternatives, some followers may need been anxious that Noel would leap ship as properly – however the excellent news is that the comic and all of his exuberant outfits are going completely nowhere!

Earlier than Bake Off Noel was recognized for showing in barely extra offbeat reveals, first coming to prominence as one among the creators and stars (alongside Julian Barratt) of the massively acclaimed cult comedy present The Mighty Boosh in the ’00s, earlier than incomes extra fame as a crew captain on By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks, whereas he additionally had a recurring function on the IT Crowd.

Noel may know little about baking however he is a superb presence in the tent, typically sharing jokes and creating amusing relationships with the beginner bakers – whereas his uncommon introductions to the present are sometimes a deal with.

Matt Lucas

Channel 4

All types of names have been linked with the vacant presenter function when Sandi Toksvig introduced she was stepping away from the present, however in the finish it was fashionable comic Matt Lucas who was handed the function.

After all, Matt is likely to be new to Bake Off however he’s no stranger to most followers of British tv, having most notably been one half of the Little Britain duo alongside David Walliams and showing in a string of fashionable reveals in the time since.

The comic first received his breakthrough enjoying the rating keeper George Dawes on Vic and Bob panel present Taking pictures Stars, and notable roles in his profession have included enjoying Nardole alongside Peter Capaldi’s twelfth Physician on Physician Who, a variety of movie appearances and a massively profitable stint as Thénardier in Les Miserables on the West Finish.

On becoming a member of Bake Off, Matt mentioned: “I’m satisfied to bits to be becoming a member of the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the good bakers. And taking into account my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Given Bake Off’s glorious monitor file of changing beloved departing judges and hosts, we are able to’t wait to see how Matt adapts to the well-known tent!