Meet the Great British Bake Off judges and presenters

Lastly, we are going to get a slice of goodness as The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 – and the most comforting TV present ever couldn’t be coming at a greater time.

GBBO managed to complete filming regardless of the coronavirus pandemic by establishing a self-contained biosphere for six weeks, making certain the present seems as regular as potential – don’t fear, there’ll be no scarcity of soggy bottoms, burnt bakes and defrosted baked Alaskas.

We now additionally know the identities of our Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants who will likely be battling it out for Star Baker.

However what about our presenters and judges? There’s a brand new version this yr from Matt Lucas, who has changed Sandi Toksvig on the present.

Learn on for all the things you have to find out about the Great British Bake Off judges and presenters.

Great British Bake Off judges

Paul Hollywood

Channel 4

The elder statesman of Bake Off, Paul is the solely member of the group who has been with the present since its very starting, initially judging alongside Mary Berry till the transfer to Channel 4 in 2017.

Paul additionally hosts the US model of the programme, The American Baking Competitors and has served as head baker at numerous accommodations in the UK and overseas, after first starting his profession at his father’s bakery when he was nonetheless in his teenagers.

Though it was Bake Off that basically made Paul a family title, he had made another TV appearances beforehand on exhibits together with The Heaven and Earth Present and This Morning, whereas since making his title as a decide he has appeared on numerous programmes together with his personal present Paul Hollywood’s Pies and Puds.

Paul is thought for his usually harsh feedback and for setting ceaselessly difficult duties in the signature problem, whereas his coveted “Hollywood handshakes” reserved for the best possible bakes have change into a preferred function of the present.

Prue Leith

Channel 4

South Africa-born Prue has change into a fixture on Bake Off since making her debut as a substitute for Mary Berry in 2017 following the programme’s transfer to Channel 4.

Bake Off was not Prue’s first expertise as a decide on a high-profile meals present, having served as a decide on BBC Two present Great British Menu for eleven years previous to her Bake Off bow, and additionally showing on Channel 4’s present My Kitchen Guidelines.

She has additionally written extensively about meals, working as a columnist for a spread of newspapers together with The Guardian and The Every day Mirror in addition to writing twelve cookery books – and additionally branching out into novel writing.

Except for one slight blunder when she by chance let slip the identification of the 2017 winner on Twitter earlier than the closing had aired, Prue has proved a greater than competent substitute for Mary – and is now very a lot a part of Bake Off royalty.

The Great British Bake Off presenters

Noel Fielding



Channel 4



Noel has confirmed a highly regarded Bake Off host since first getting into the function following the transfer to Channel 4, forming an unlikely however good double act with Sandi Toksvig.

With Sandi having left the present behind to pursue different alternatives, some followers may need been frightened that Noel would leap ship as nicely – however the excellent news is that the comic and all of his exuberant outfits are going completely nowhere!

Earlier than Bake Off Noel was identified for showing in barely extra offbeat exhibits, first coming to prominence as one among the creators and stars (alongside Julian Barratt) of the vastly acclaimed cult comedy present The Mighty Boosh in the ’00s, earlier than incomes extra fame as a group captain on By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks, whereas he additionally had a recurring function on the IT Crowd.

Noel would possibly know little about baking however he is a superb presence in the tent, usually sharing jokes and growing amusing relationships with the novice bakers – whereas his uncommon introductions to the present are sometimes a deal with.

Matt Lucas

Channel 4

All types of names had been linked with the vacant presenter function when Sandi Toksvig introduced she was stepping away from the present, however in the finish it was well-liked comic Matt Lucas who was handed the function.

In fact, Matt may be new to Bake Off however he’s no stranger to most followers of British tv, having most notably been one half of the Little Britain duo alongside David Walliams and showing in a string of well-liked exhibits in the time since.

The comic first acquired his breakthrough enjoying the rating keeper George Dawes on Vic and Bob panel present Taking pictures Stars, and notable roles in his profession have included enjoying Nardole alongside Peter Capaldi’s twelfth Physician on Physician Who, a spread of movie appearances and a vastly profitable stint as Thénardier in Les Miserables on the West Finish.

On becoming a member of Bake Off, Matt stated: “I’m happy to bits to be becoming a member of the most scrumptious present on tv. I can’t wait to interrupt bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the good bakers. And taking into account my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some a lot bigger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

Given Bake Off’s wonderful monitor document of changing beloved departing judges and hosts, we will’t wait to see how Matt adapts to the well-known tent!