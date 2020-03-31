General News

Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020 contestants

March 31, 2020
One other yr brings with it one other Great Celebrity Bake Off to lift cash for the charity marketing campaign Stand Up To Most cancers.

And this time round, 20 celebs have signed as much as topic themselves to the stress of the Bake-Off tent, in addition to Paul and Prue’s no-holds-barred criticism.

From YouTube stars to cleaning soap opera legends and athletes, this yr’s line-up affords all kinds of opponents.

The present is ready to air from Tuesday 10th March on Channel Four at 8pm.

Right here’s the full record of contestants for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020…

Louis Theroux

Celebrity Bake Off Louis Theroux

Few documentary filmmakers have fairly so passionate a fanbase as Louis Theroux. Over the course of his quite a few BBC sequence, which embrace the cult favorite Bizarre Weekends and hard-hitting BBC Two investigations, Theroux has put himself in some unusual and harmful conditions – however can something put together him for the strain of the tent?

Jenny Eclair – Star Baker

Celebrity Bake Off Jenny Eclair

Jenny Eclair is a humorist who turned a TV presence with roles on Frank Skinner’s Packet of Three and Grumpy Outdated Ladies, which she additionally had a job in creating for the display. Extra just lately, she was a runner-up on 2010’s sequence of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here! and took to the diving board for ITV’s competitors sequence Splash.

Ovie Soko

Celebrity Bake Off Ovie Soko

Skilled basketball participant Ovie Soko turned a heartthrob throughout his time on ITV2’s Love Island final yr, inserting third in the sequence with companion India Reynolds. He presently performs for the London Lions, primarily based in Stratford.

Russell Howard

Celebrity Bake Off Russell Howard

Humorist Russell Howard has been an everyday face on British TV for about 15 years now, beginning out as a panellist on Mock The Week earlier than graduating to his personal BBC Three present Russell Howard’s Good Information in 2009. Lately, he could be discovered on Sky 1 internet hosting his newest sequence The Russell Howard Hour.

Richard Dreyfuss

Celebrity Bake Off Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss is an Academy Award-winning American actor, finest recognized for his starring roles in seminal movies like Jaws, American Graffiti and Shut Encounters of the Third Variety. Most just lately, he has appeared in the Netflix motion movie Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal).

James Buckley – Star Baker

Celebrity Bake Off James Buckley

James Buckley will probably be best-known to most individuals as Jay from E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners and its two wildly profitable spin-off motion pictures. He has since had starring roles in Dave sitcom Zapped and BBC Two’s White Gold, and has a visitor function this yr in Physician Who.

Patsy Palmer

Celebrity Bake Off Patsy Palmer

It was only recently that Patsy Palmer was revealed as certainly one of the thriller voices on ITV’s The Masked Singer, however now she’s ditching the stage for the equally chaotic Celebrity Bake Off tent. She is finest recognized for enjoying the function of Bianca on BBC One’s long-running cleaning soap EastEnders.

Scarlett Moffatt

Celebrity Bake Off Scarlett Moffatt
After beginning out as a settee pundit on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, Scarlett Moffatt went on to win I’m A Celebrity in 2016, launching her right into a presenting profession that has included stints on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity: Further Camp. Most just lately, she fronted controversial documentary sequence The British Tribe Subsequent Door.

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta is an expert tennis participant who’s presently the primary singles participant in Great Britain and quantity twelve in the world. She most just lately performed at the 2019 US Open the place she made it to the quarter finals.

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin rose to prominence on the 90s sitcom Males Behaving Badly and has since starred in Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate, Blue Homicide and Lifetime of Riley. Extra just lately, she has transitioned to presenting the standard BBC Two sequence The World’s Most Extraordinary Houses.

Joel Dommett

Joel Dommett


Lorne Thomson / Getty Photos

Joel Dommett made his title on the stand-up comedy circuit, transferring into tv with Impractical Jokers UK on BBC Three, Drunk Historical past on Comedy Central and most notably coming second on the 2016 sequence of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here. Most just lately, he was the presenter of ITV’s wacky new competitors sequence The Masked Singer.

Tan France – Star Baker

Tan France is a designer who turned recognized the world over as certainly one of the personalities featured on Netflix makeover sequence Queer Eye. Not too long ago, he appeared in the music video to Taylor Swift’s hit single You Must Calm Down.

Joe Sugg

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 rumours - Joe Sugg

YouTube sensation Joe Sugg got here second on 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing and returned for the most up-to-date Christmas particular the place he as soon as once more got here agonisingly near profitable once more. Maybe baking will show to be a luckier pastime?

James Blunt

James Blunt rose to fame with the vastly profitable singles You’re Stunning and Goodbye My Lover from his chart-topping debut album Again to Bedlam. Since then, he has launched 5 extra studio albums, all of which have made it into the UK High 10.

Alex Jones

Alex Jones has offered journal programme The One Present since 2010 and has since landed internet hosting roles on Sport Aid and gymnastics competitors sequence Tumble. Strictly followers will bear in mind her valiant effort on the 2011 sequence, the place she positioned fifth general.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond launched her profession after showing on the third sequence of Massive Brother manner again in 2002. Lately, she’s an everyday face on This Morning and has since competed on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here and even Celebrity MasterChef – maybe she’ll have picked up some cooking abilities to provide her the edge in the tent…

Rob Rinder

Since the debut of ITV’s daytime favorite Decide Rinder in 2014, host and real-life barrister Rob Rinder has turn out to be a family title. He’s one other superstar baker to have beforehand competed on Strictly Come Dancing, inserting fifth in the 2016 sequence of the present.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook is a mannequin and media persona who has had appearing roles in the likes of Piranha 3D and Keith Lemon: The Movie. She has additionally appeared on a number of tv reveals together with Celebrity Juice, Unfastened Ladies and 2007’s sequence of Strictly Come Dancing.

Mo Gilligan

Mo Gilligan


Daniele Venturelli/Getty Photos

Comic Mo Gilligan has had a busy few years, breaking out on Instagram after being shared by rap celebrity Drake and shortly after getting a internet hosting slot on Channel 4’s The Massive Narstie Present. He catapulted to new heights in 2019, with the launch of each The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan and his Netflix stand-up routine subtitled Momentum. He positioned 49th on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 2019.

Carol Vorderman

In addition to her mammoth 26-year stint on Channel Four sport present Countdown, Carol Vorderman has bagged presenting gigs with the Delight of Britain Awards and Unfastened Ladies. She additionally competed on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here in 2016 the place she positioned eighth.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off begins Tuesday 10th March at 8pm on Channel 4

