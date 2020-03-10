Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020 contestants

One other 12 months brings with it one other Great Celebrity Bake Off to lift cash for the charity marketing campaign Stand Up To Most cancers.

And this time round, 20 celebs have signed as much as topic themselves to the stress of the Bake-Off tent, in addition to Paul and Prue’s no-holds-barred criticism.

From YouTube stars to cleaning soap opera legends and athletes, this 12 months’s line-up presents all kinds of rivals.

The present is about to air from Tuesday 10th March on Channel Four at 8pm.

Right here’s the full listing of contestants for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020…

Louis Theroux

Jenny Eclair

Ovie Soko

Russell Howard

Richard Dreyfuss

James Buckley

Patsy Palmer

Scarlett Moffatt

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta is knowledgeable tennis participant who’s presently the primary singles participant in Great Britain and quantity twelve in the world. She most lately performed at the 2019 US Open the place she made it to the quarter finals.

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin rose to prominence on the 90s sitcom Males Behaving Badly and has since starred in Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate, Blue Homicide and Lifetime of Riley. Extra lately, she has transitioned to presenting the common BBC Two sequence The World’s Most Extraordinary Properties.

Joel Dommett



Lorne Thomson / Getty Photos



Joel Dommett made his identify on the stand-up comedy circuit, shifting into tv with Impractical Jokers UK on BBC Three, Drunk Historical past on Comedy Central and most notably coming second on the 2016 sequence of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here. Most lately, he was the presenter of ITV’s wacky new competitors sequence The Masked Singer.

Tan France

Tan France is a designer who grew to become identified the world over as certainly one of the personalities featured on Netflix makeover sequence Queer Eye. Just lately, he appeared in the music video to Taylor Swift’s hit single You Must Calm Down.

Joe Sugg

YouTube sensation Joe Sugg got here second on 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing and returned for the most up-to-date Christmas particular the place he as soon as once more got here agonisingly near successful once more. Maybe baking will show to be a luckier pastime?

James Blunt

James Blunt rose to fame with the vastly profitable singles You’re Stunning and Goodbye My Lover from his chart-topping debut album Again to Bedlam. Since then, he has launched 5 extra studio albums, all of which have made it into the UK High 10.

Alex Jones

Alison Hammond

Rob Rinder

Since the debut of ITV’s daytime favorite Decide Rinder in 2014, host and real-life barrister Rob Rinder has turn out to be a family identify. He’s one other superstar baker to have beforehand competed on Strictly Come Dancing, putting fifth in the 2016 sequence of the present.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook is a mannequin and media character who has had performing roles in the likes of Piranha 3D and Keith Lemon: The Movie. She has additionally appeared on a number of tv exhibits together with Celebrity Juice, Unfastened Girls and 2007’s sequence of Strictly Come Dancing.

Mo Gilligan



Daniele Venturelli/Getty Photos



Comic Mo Gilligan has had a busy few years, breaking out on Instagram after being shared by rap celebrity Drake and shortly after getting a internet hosting slot on Channel 4’s The Large Narstie Present. He catapulted to new heights in 2019, with the launch of each The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan and his Netflix stand-up routine subtitled Momentum. He positioned 49th on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 2019.

Carol Vorderman

In addition to her mammoth 26-year stint on Channel Four sport present Countdown, Carol Vorderman has bagged presenting gigs with the Delight of Britain Awards and Unfastened Girls. She additionally competed on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here in 2016 the place she positioned eighth.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off begins Tuesday 10th March at 8pm on Channel 4