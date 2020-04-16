Meet the instructors of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel Four this April, with 12 new well-known faces taking up the gruelling SAS choice take a look at.

We all know the likes of Katie Worth, Joey Essex and Anthea Turner are heading to the present’s distant Scottish island, however who’re the instructors answerable for conserving them on their toes?

Right here’s every thing it is advisable to learn about the army males behind the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Directing Workers…

Ant Middleton

Age: 39

Instagram: @antmiddleton

Chief teacher Ant has been the Channel Four collection’ frontman since 2015 and is greater than certified for his function. He joined the Military at the age of 17, serving in the Parachute Squadron, earlier than enlisting in the Royal Marines in 2005. The previous soldier accomplished a number of excursions of Afghanistan and served 4 years as a sniper in the Particular Boat Service earlier than becoming a member of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Along with his function on the army coaching present, Ant has appeared as the captain on journey actuality collection Mutiny and Escape, and in 2018, he climbed Mount Everest for Channel 4’s Excessive Everest with Ant Middleton.

Ant now lives in Chelmsford together with his spouse Emilie and their 5 youngsters.

Jason ‘Cunning’ Fox

Age: 44

Instagram: @jason_carl_fox

Cunning has been with Who Dares Wins since its first collection, the place his intensive army background has turn out to be useful. At 16, he joined the Royal Marines, the place he served for twenty years earlier than turning into a member of the Particular Boat Service. All through his fight profession, Cunning has led hostage rescue, counter terrorism and surveillance operations in addition to counter narcotic missions.

He left the Particular Forces in 2012 after being recognized with post-traumatic stress dysfunction, which he talks about in his autobiography Battle Scars and has since cofounded Rock2Recovery – an organisation which fights towards stress in the armed forces.

Along with Who Dares Wins, Cunning has introduced Meet the Drug Lords – Inside the Actual Narcos and The Remaining Mission: Cunning’s Struggle for Channel 4.

Ollie Ollerton

Age: 48

Instagram: @ollie.ollerton

A key member of the Who Dares Wins directing employees, Ollie makes use of his particular forces coaching to place celebs to the take a look at. The ex-soldier joined the Royal Marine Commandos at age 18, throughout which era he toured operationally in Northern Eire and Operation Desert Storm in Iraq.

After 5 years, he certified for the SAS Particular Forces and joined the Particular Boat Service. As a Particular Forces Fight Frogman, he undertook hostage rescue missions, counter narcotic operations and varied humanitarian efforts.

The army man has been open about his battle with alcoholism and melancholy and credit SAS: Who Dares Wins for serving to his restoration.

Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham

Age: 53

Instagram: @billingham22b

The ex-soldier, who grew up in the West Midlands, lived an thrilling and harmful life earlier than becoming a member of Who Dares Wins. He joined the parachute regiment in 1983 till 1991, when he joined SAS as a Mountain Troop specialist. Throughout his 27 years in the Military, he executed strategic operations, led hostage rescues (for which he acquired an MBE) and educated in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and Africa. He was honoured with the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery after endangering himself to seize an IRA sniper.

After his time in the army, Billy grew to become a bodyguard for A-Record royalty, equivalent to Brad Pitt, Jude Regulation, Kate Moss and Tom Cruise. After working for Sean Penn, he was given a task in the actor’s 2015 movie The Gunman.

Jay Morton

Age: 35

Instagram: @jay_morton

Jay is the present’s latest teacher, having been launched as an undercover mole throughout collection 5 of SAS: Who Dares Wins. He left faculty at 16 to work in a double glazing manufacturing unit earlier than becoming a member of the Parachute Regiment three years later.

Throughout this time, the ex-soldier accomplished excursions of Iraq and Afghanistan, turning into an skilled in high-altitude, low-opening parachuting, which requires deploying a parachute near the floor to keep away from enemy detection.

Jay joined the SAS in 2008 and served ten years, earlier than leaving to run his personal specialist outside clothes firm – ThruDark. Final yr, he climbed Mount Everest for a second time.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel Four on 20th April.