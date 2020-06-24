Meet the islanders looking for romance in Love Island: Australia

It has begun! A bevy of bronzed singletons have entered the Love Island: Australia villa and sparks are about to fly.

We thought we’d missed out on the present this 12 months, after the British sequence of Love Island was cancelled. However the intelligent individuals at ITV2 have provide you with one thing to make all of it higher – they’re repeating Love Island: Australia season 1 as a substitute, throwing again to a time when social distancing wouldn’t stand in the manner of romance.

Now that the first batch of islanders have coupled up and some bombshells have arrived to shake issues up, allow us to introduce you to the characters protecting you entertained this summer season…

Francoise

Instagram: @francoisedraschle

Job: Advertising and marketing government/influencer

She says: ” I don’t like guys which can be wimpy. Simply be a person… I like a man who’s an actual man.”

And one other factor: Francoise was single for three and a half years earlier than becoming a member of present and believed that it’s a person’s job to method a lady, not the different manner spherical.

Elias

Instagram: @myfriendelias

Job: Private coach

He says: “I typically go for extra artistic varieties. Somebody who’s fairly pushed, has an array of hobbies, multi-faceted.”

And one other factor: Elias mentioned he was looking for a surfer woman and a companion he may go travelling with forward of his Love Island journey.

John James

Instagram: @xjohnjamesx

Job: Tv character/ DJ

He says: “[My friends] name me ‘Johnny three-months’. I fall for women fairly deep, fairly fast, however I additionally get out simply as rapidly.”

And one other factor: Earlier than showing on Love Island Australia, John James rose to fame on the eleventh sequence of Massive Brother – on which he grew very near fellow contestant Josie Gibson.

Kim

Instagram: @kimhartnett_

Job: Hairdresser and bikini mannequin

She says: “I couldn’t care much less if women like me or not, I get what I would like. I undoubtedly wouldn’t have an issue with splitting somebody up.”

And one other factor: Kim is a brand new arrival who arrives at the villa on day two, able to trigger bother…

Cassidy

Age: 24

Instagram: @cattcity

Job: Barmaid

She says: “I’m undoubtedly a rustic woman at coronary heart, my greatest characteristic is my smile. My good man can be a sandy blonde, tattoos, good and tall. I’m undoubtedly the type of woman to go after what I would like.”

And one other factor: Cassidy had been single for eight months earlier than going onto Love Island, and says she’s undoubtedly able to discover a man. She says she’s “a tomboy at coronary heart”.

Erin

Age: 23

Instagram: @erin.alysha

Job: Nurse

She says: “I’m your naughty nurse. Guys speak to me as a result of I’m extraordinarily hilarious and their girlfriends are actually boring, women don’t like me… If I may describe myself in 5 phrases I’d simply say attractive.”

And one other factor: Erin got here out of a 3 12 months relationship earlier than the present. She’s happy with her nursing diploma and thinks that individuals underestimate her.

Millie

Age: 24

Instagram: @millie1993

Job: Doggy daycare employee

She says: “I give the canine cuddles and play tug of battle with them – a canine is unquestionably simpler to tame than a person. When women are bitchy and backstabbing I’ll undoubtedly pull them up on it. My greatest options are my butt and my banter. My fantasy man is a tradesman or a rugby participant, somebody in a manly job.”

And one other factor: Millie says she finds it laborious to make associates with different girls. This bodes nicely…

Natasha

Age: 24

Instagram: @tashacherie

Job: Magnificence salon proprietor

She says: “I get alongside very well with guys, I’ve a lot of man associates however a lot of guys are associates with me for one motive. I’d price myself an 8/9 out of 10. I’m looking for a man who places me on a pedestal and thinks that I’m primary. I’m fairly simple on the eye as you may see, I’ve had my boobs executed. I feel I’ve obtained an ideal character.”

And one other factor: Natasha isn’t looking for a fling, she desires actual love. She’s looking for a person with massive muscle tissues and a ship.

Tayla

Age: 21

Instagram: @tayla.damir

Job: Magnificence queen

She says: “I’ve executed Miss Universe twice now. I generally is a bit excessive upkeep, so I want any individual to inform me to tug my head in. I’m fairly a flirty particular person so women get a bit intimidated as I is perhaps attempting to steal their man. Once I’m in a man I present that by being a bit imply.”

And one other factor: Tayla is an beginner boxer. She desires to discover a man who’s going to take the time to get to know her correctly. And ideally somebody tall.

Charlie

Age: 22

Instagram: @charlietaylor

Job: Worldwide rugby participant

He says: “My greatest characteristic is my physique! I play rugby 7s for Australia and I’ve obtained a lot of followers on Instagram, it’s fairly depraved. My good girl has an ideal smile and an excellent sense of humour and he or she’s not too demanding, I can’t deal with people who find themselves too demanding.”

And one other factor: Charlie is looking for a lady he can take residence to his mum. Undecided if Love Island is the proper place for that… His longest relationship lasted 5 months.

Eden

Age: 25

Instagram: @dallyeden

Job: Jail officer

He says: “I’d give myself 10 out of 10, I’m humorous, I’ve obtained muscle tissues, I like an excellent time and I really like a lady that likes good banter. I’m very assured and I’m not afraid to indicate it. I’m looking for a lady with attractiveness and a character. I don’t thoughts a lady who has plastic boobs and takes satisfaction in her look. Greatest flip off must be in case you have unhealthy breath.”

And one other factor: Eden’s obtained a little bit of a nasty boy fame – hearts are going to interrupt.

Grant

Age: 22

Instagram: @grant_crapp

Job: Electrician

He says: “I’m a sparky, a whole lot of women appear to like that, I’m cheeky too. What turns me off a few woman is after they’re yapping about their hair and make up, it drives me insane.”

And one other factor: Grant hasn’t been in love since he was 16 years previous. His nickname amongst his associates is Elvis, as he’s an enormous fan of the singer.

Josh

Age: 25

Instagram: @joshmoss

Job: Sports activities administrator

He says: “5 phrases to explain me? I’m humorous, cheeky, naughty, attractive and spontaneous. My mouth has obtained me into a whole lot of bother in the previous, women both need to kiss me or slap me, or typically each in the event that they’re into it and I’ll roll with that, I don’t thoughts a little bit of kinkiness.”

And one other factor: Josh admits he has a wandering eye, however claims he can’t be blamed as a result of it’s “genetic”. He’s additionally actually into house journey.

Justin

Age: 27

Instagram: @justinlacko

Job: Mannequin

He says: “I’m a world male mannequin, I stay in New York Metropolis and I celebration with individuals like Katy Perry, I rub shoulders with all the celebrities. I’m fairly good with the women. My dream woman can be somebody who understands me as a lot as I perceive her, she ought to take a whole lot of satisfaction in herself too. What turns me off? Lengthy fingernails, I absolute hate them.”

And one other factor: Justin says he finds it tough to carry down a relationship due to his job.

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on 15th June. To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.