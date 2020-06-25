Meet the islanders looking for romance in Love Island: Australia

It has begun! A bevy of bronzed singletons have entered the Love Island: Australia villa and sparks are about to fly.

We thought we’d missed out on the present this yr, after the British sequence of Love Island was cancelled. However the intelligent individuals at ITV2 have provide you with one thing to make all of it higher – they’re repeating Love Island: Australia season 1 as a substitute, throwing again to a time when social distancing wouldn’t stand in the method of romance.

Now that the first batch of islanders have coupled up and some bombshells have arrived to shake issues up, allow us to introduce you to the characters retaining you entertained this summer season…

Edyn ‘Mac’ Mackney

Instagram: @edyndenise

Job: Social media supervisor

She says: Mac describes herself as a ” real, all the way down to earth, easy-going, constructive particular person”

And one other factor: Forward of her Love Island journey, Mac admitted she’s “too forgiving” and at all times tries to see the good in individuals. Will this be a weak point of hers in the villa?

Jaxon

Instagram: @jaxon_human

Job: Stripper/ tennis coach – turned mannequin

He says: “I’ve had troubles in the previous discovering somebody, so I figured that this is able to be an amazing alternative for me to seek out somebody. I’m unsure if it’s going to occur, however fingers crossed.”

And one other factor: Jax had his eye on Cassidy earlier than getting into the villa, saying in his promo vid: “Cassidy, I’m your knight in shining armour. I’ve flown all the method from Melbourne to Spain to see you.” That’s dedication!

Francoise

Instagram: @francoisedraschle

Job: Advertising and marketing government/influencer

She says: ” I don’t like guys which can be wimpy. Simply be a person… I like a man who’s an actual man.”

And one other factor: Francoise was single for three and a half years earlier than becoming a member of present and believed that it’s a person’s job to strategy a lady, not the different method spherical.

Elias

Instagram: @myfriendelias

Job: Private coach

He says: “I typically go for extra artistic varieties. Somebody who’s fairly pushed, has an array of hobbies, multi-faceted.”

And one other factor: Elias mentioned he was looking for a surfer woman and a companion he might go travelling with forward of his Love Island journey.

John James – LEFT

Instagram: @xjohnjamesx

Job: Tv character/ DJ

He says: “[My friends] name me ‘Johnny three-months’. I fall for ladies fairly deep, fairly fast, however I additionally get out simply as shortly.”

And one other factor: Earlier than showing on Love Island Australia, John James rose to fame on the eleventh sequence of Large Brother – on which he grew very near fellow contestant Josie Gibson.

Kim

Instagram: @kimhartnett_

Job: Hairdresser and bikini mannequin

She says: “I couldn’t care much less if ladies like me or not, I get what I would like. I undoubtedly wouldn’t have an issue with splitting somebody up.”

And one other factor: Kim is a brand new arrival who arrives at the villa on day two, able to trigger hassle…

Cassidy

Age: 24

Instagram: @cattcity

Job: Barmaid

She says: “I’m undoubtedly a rustic woman at coronary heart, my greatest function is my smile. My excellent man can be a sandy blonde, tattoos, good and tall. I’m undoubtedly the form of woman to go after what I would like.”

And one other factor: Cassidy had been single for eight months earlier than going onto Love Island, and says she’s undoubtedly able to discover a man. She says she’s “a tomboy at coronary heart”.

Erin

Age: 23

Instagram: @erin.alysha

Job: Nurse

She says: “I’m your naughty nurse. Guys speak to me as a result of I’m extraordinarily hilarious and their girlfriends are actually boring, ladies don’t like me… If I might describe myself in 5 phrases I’d simply say attractive.”

And one other factor: Erin got here out of a 3 yr relationship earlier than the present. She’s pleased with her nursing diploma and thinks that individuals underestimate her.

Millie

Age: 24

Instagram: @millie1993

Job: Doggy daycare employee

She says: “I give the canines cuddles and play tug of warfare with them – a canine is unquestionably simpler to tame than a person. When ladies are bitchy and backstabbing I’ll undoubtedly pull them up on it. My greatest options are my butt and my banter. My fantasy man is a tradesman or a rugby participant, somebody in a manly job.”

And one other factor: Millie says she finds it arduous to make mates with different girls. This bodes effectively…

Natasha

Age: 24

Instagram: @tashacherie

Job: Magnificence salon proprietor

She says: “I get alongside rather well with guys, I’ve plenty of man mates however plenty of guys are mates with me for one motive. I’d charge myself an 8/9 out of 10. I’m looking for a man who places me on a pedestal and thinks that I’m primary. I’m fairly straightforward on the eye as you may see, I’ve had my boobs executed. I feel I’ve bought an amazing character.”

And one other factor: Natasha isn’t looking for a fling, she needs actual love. She’s looking for a person with huge muscular tissues and a ship.

Tayla

Age: 21

Instagram: @tayla.damir

Job: Magnificence queen

She says: “I’ve executed Miss Universe twice now. I is usually a bit excessive upkeep, so I want someone to inform me to drag my head in. I’m fairly a flirty particular person so ladies get a bit intimidated as I is perhaps making an attempt to steal their man. Once I’m in a man I present that by being a bit imply.”

And one other factor: Tayla is an newbie boxer. She needs to discover a man who’s going to take the time to get to know her correctly. And ideally somebody tall.

Charlie – DUMPED

Age: 22

Instagram: @charlietaylor

Job: Worldwide rugby participant

He says: “My greatest function is my physique! I play rugby 7s for Australia and I’ve bought plenty of followers on Instagram, it’s fairly depraved. My excellent girl has an amazing smile and a very good sense of humour and she or he’s not too demanding, I can’t deal with people who find themselves too demanding.”

And one other factor: Charlie is looking for a lady he can take residence to his mum. Unsure if Love Island is the proper place for that… His longest relationship lasted 5 months.

Eden

Age: 25

Instagram: @dallyeden

Job: Jail officer

He says: “I’d give myself 10 out of 10, I’m humorous, I’ve bought muscular tissues, I like a very good time and I like a lady that likes good banter. I’m very assured and I’m not afraid to point out it. I’m looking for a lady with beauty and a character. I don’t thoughts a lady who has plastic boobs and takes satisfaction in her look. Greatest flip off needs to be when you have dangerous breath.”

And one other factor: Eden’s bought a little bit of a foul boy popularity – hearts are going to interrupt.

Grant

Age: 22

Instagram: @grant_crapp

Job: Electrician

He says: “I’m a sparky, lots of ladies appear to like that, I’m cheeky too. What turns me off a few woman is once they’re yapping about their hair and make up, it drives me insane.”

And one other factor: Grant hasn’t been in love since he was 16 years outdated. His nickname amongst his mates is Elvis, as he’s a giant fan of the singer.

Josh

Age: 25

Instagram: @joshmoss

Job: Sports activities administrator

He says: “5 phrases to explain me? I’m humorous, cheeky, naughty, attractive and spontaneous. My mouth has bought me into lots of hassle in the previous, ladies both need to kiss me or slap me, or typically each in the event that they’re into it and I’ll roll with that, I don’t thoughts a little bit of kinkiness.”

And one other factor: Josh admits he has a wandering eye, however claims he can’t be blamed as a result of it’s “genetic”. He’s additionally actually into house journey.

Justin

Age: 27

Instagram: @justinlacko

Job: Mannequin

He says: “I’m a global male mannequin, I reside in New York Metropolis and I occasion with individuals like Katy Perry, I rub shoulders with all the celebrities. I’m fairly good with the women. My dream girl can be somebody who understands me as a lot as I perceive her, she ought to take lots of satisfaction in herself too. What turns me off? Lengthy fingernails, I absolute hate them.”

And one other factor: Justin says he finds it tough to carry down a relationship due to his job.

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on 15th June. To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.