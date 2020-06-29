Meet the islanders looking for romance in Love Island: Australia

It has begun! A bevy of bronzed singletons have entered the Love Island: Australia villa and sparks are about to fly.

We thought we’d missed out on the present this 12 months, after the British collection of Love Island was cancelled. However the intelligent individuals at ITV2 have provide you with one thing to make all of it higher – they’re repeating Love Island: Australia season 1 as a substitute, throwing again to a time when social distancing wouldn’t stand in the manner of romance.

Now that the first batch of islanders have coupled up and some bombshells have arrived to shake issues up, allow us to introduce you to the characters preserving you entertained this summer time…

Dom

Instagram: @domthomass

Job: Building undertaking supervisor

He says: “I’m 6ft 5in, so I’m simply going to be the tallest man in the villa. My buddies name me a giant, pleasant large however I’m only a large teddy bear!”

And one other factor: Dom couldn’t wait to enter the villa, admitting he thinks he may “shake issues up.”

Edyn ‘Mac’ Mackney

Instagram: @edyndenise

Job: Social media supervisor

She says: Mac describes herself as a ” real, right down to earth, easy-going, optimistic particular person”

And one other factor: Forward of her Love Island journey, Mac admitted she’s “too forgiving” and all the time tries to see the good in individuals. Will this be a weak spot of hers in the villa?

Jaxon

Instagram: @jaxon_human

Job: Stripper/ tennis coach – turned mannequin

He says: “I’ve had troubles in the previous discovering somebody, so I figured that this could be an awesome alternative for me to seek out somebody. I’m unsure if it would occur, however fingers crossed.”

And one other factor: Jax had his eye on Cassidy earlier than coming into the villa, saying in his promo vid: “Cassidy, I’m your knight in shining armour. I’ve flown all the manner from Melbourne to Spain to see you.” That’s dedication!

Francoise

Instagram: @francoisedraschle

Job: Advertising government/influencer

She says: ” I don’t like guys which can be wimpy. Simply be a person… I like a man who’s an actual man.”

And one other factor: Francoise was single for three and a half years earlier than becoming a member of present and believed that it’s a person’s job to strategy a girl, not the different manner spherical.

Elias

Instagram: @myfriendelias

Job: Private coach

He says: “I typically go for extra artistic varieties. Somebody who’s fairly pushed, has an array of hobbies, multi-faceted.”

And one other factor: Elias mentioned he was looking for a surfer woman and a accomplice he may go travelling with forward of his Love Island journey.

John James – LEFT

Instagram: @xjohnjamesx

Job: Tv persona/ DJ

He says: “[My friends] name me ‘Johnny three-months’. I fall for ladies fairly deep, fairly fast, however I additionally get out simply as rapidly.”

And one other factor: Earlier than showing on Love Island Australia, John James rose to fame on the eleventh collection of Large Brother – on which he grew very near fellow contestant Josie Gibson.

Kim

Instagram: @kimhartnett_

Job: Hairdresser and bikini mannequin

She says: “I couldn’t care much less if ladies like me or not, I get what I would like. I undoubtedly wouldn’t have an issue with splitting somebody up.”

And one other factor: Kim is a brand new arrival who arrives at the villa on day two, able to trigger bother…

Cassidy

Age: 24

Instagram: @cattcity

Job: Barmaid

She says: “I’m undoubtedly a rustic woman at coronary heart, my greatest function is my smile. My excellent man can be a sandy blonde, tattoos, good and tall. I’m undoubtedly the form of woman to go after what I would like.”

And one other factor: Cassidy had been single for eight months earlier than going onto Love Island, and says she’s undoubtedly able to discover a man. She says she’s “a tomboy at coronary heart”.

Erin

Age: 23

Instagram: @erin.alysha

Job: Nurse

She says: “I’m your naughty nurse. Guys speak to me as a result of I’m extraordinarily hilarious and their girlfriends are actually boring, ladies don’t like me… If I may describe myself in 5 phrases I’d simply say horny.”

And one other factor: Erin got here out of a 3 12 months relationship earlier than the present. She’s pleased with her nursing diploma and thinks that folks underestimate her.

Millie

Age: 24

Instagram: @millie1993

Job: Doggy daycare employee

She says: “I give the canines cuddles and play tug of struggle with them – a canine is unquestionably simpler to tame than a person. When ladies are bitchy and backstabbing I’ll undoubtedly pull them up on it. My greatest options are my butt and my banter. My fantasy man is a tradesman or a rugby participant, somebody in a manly job.”

And one other factor: Millie says she finds it laborious to make buddies with different ladies. This bodes effectively…

Natasha

Age: 24

Instagram: @tashacherie

Job: Magnificence salon proprietor

She says: “I get alongside rather well with guys, I’ve plenty of man buddies however plenty of guys are buddies with me for one cause. I’d fee myself an 8/9 out of 10. I’m looking for a man who places me on a pedestal and thinks that I’m primary. I’m fairly simple on the eye as you may see, I’ve had my boobs accomplished. I believe I’ve received an awesome persona.”

And one other factor: Natasha isn’t looking for a fling, she desires actual love. She’s looking for a person with large muscle tissues and a ship.

Tayla

Age: 21

Instagram: @tayla.damir

Job: Magnificence queen

She says: “I’ve accomplished Miss Universe twice now. I could be a bit excessive upkeep, so I would like someone to inform me to tug my head in. I’m fairly a flirty particular person so ladies get a bit intimidated as I may be making an attempt to steal their man. Once I’m in a man I present that by being a bit imply.”

And one other factor: Tayla is an newbie boxer. She desires to discover a man who’s going to take the time to get to know her correctly. And ideally somebody tall.

Charlie – DUMPED

Age: 22

Instagram: @charlietaylor

Job: Worldwide rugby participant

He says: “My greatest function is my physique! I play rugby 7s for Australia and I’ve received plenty of followers on Instagram, it’s fairly depraved. My excellent girl has an awesome smile and an excellent sense of humour and he or she’s not too demanding, I can’t deal with people who find themselves too demanding.”

And one other factor: Charlie is looking for a lady he can take dwelling to his mum. Undecided if Love Island is the proper place for that… His longest relationship lasted 5 months.

Eden

Age: 25

Instagram: @dallyeden

Job: Jail officer

He says: “I’d give myself 10 out of 10, I’m humorous, I’ve received muscle tissues, I like an excellent time and I like a lady that likes good banter. I’m very assured and I’m not afraid to indicate it. I’m looking for a lady with attractiveness and a persona. I don’t thoughts a lady who has plastic boobs and takes satisfaction in her look. Greatest flip off needs to be you probably have unhealthy breath.”

And one other factor: Eden’s received a little bit of a nasty boy fame – hearts are going to interrupt.

Grant

Age: 22

Instagram: @grant_crapp

Job: Electrician

He says: “I’m a sparky, a number of ladies appear to like that, I’m cheeky too. What turns me off a couple of woman is once they’re yapping about their hair and make up, it drives me insane.”

And one other factor: Grant hasn’t been in love since he was 16 years previous. His nickname amongst his buddies is Elvis, as he’s a giant fan of the singer.

Josh

Age: 25

Instagram: @joshmoss

Job: Sports activities administrator

He says: “5 phrases to explain me? I’m humorous, cheeky, naughty, horny and spontaneous. My mouth has received me into a number of bother in the previous, ladies both wish to kiss me or slap me, or typically each in the event that they’re into it and I’ll roll with that, I don’t thoughts a little bit of kinkiness.”

And one other factor: Josh admits he has a wandering eye, however claims he can’t be blamed as a result of it’s “genetic”. He’s additionally actually into house journey.

Justin

Age: 27

Instagram: @justinlacko

Job: Mannequin

He says: “I’m a world male mannequin, I stay in New York Metropolis and I get together with individuals like Katy Perry, I rub shoulders with all the celebrities. I’m fairly good with the girls. My dream girl can be somebody who understands me as a lot as I perceive her, she ought to take a number of satisfaction in herself too. What turns me off? Lengthy fingernails, I absolute hate them.”

And one other factor: Justin says he finds it tough to carry down a relationship due to his job.

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on 15th June. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.