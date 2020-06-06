Meet the islanders looking for romance in Love Island Australia

Are you prepared for your new obsession?

Love Island kicks off once more this month. Sadly not the UK model of the present we have been anticipating, however with social distancing spoiling that individual celebration, ITV2 is displaying collection one in every of Love Island Australia as a substitute. Simply as addictive, simply as thrilling.

Ten islanders will meet for the first time in episode one. In fact, common viewers will probably be anticipating just a few extra singletons to point out up over the course of the collection, however allow us to introduce you to the beginning line-up…

Cassidy

Age: 24

Instagram: @cattcity

Job: Barmaid

She says: “I’m undoubtedly a rustic woman at coronary heart, my greatest characteristic is my smile. My good man can be a sandy blonde, tattoos, good and tall. I’m undoubtedly the type of woman to go after what I need.”

Charlie

Age: 22

Instagram: @charlietaylor

Job: Worldwide rugby participant

He says: “My greatest characteristic is my physique! I play rugby 7s for Australia and I’ve bought numerous followers on Instagram, it’s fairly depraved. My good lady has an ideal smile and a great sense of humour and he or she’s not too demanding, I can’t deal with people who find themselves too demanding.”

Eden

Age: 25

Instagram: @dallyeden

Job: Jail officer

He says: “I’d give myself 10 out of 10, I’m humorous, I’ve bought muscle groups, I like a great time and I really like a lady that likes good banter. I’m very assured and I’m not afraid to point out it. I’m looking for a lady with attractiveness and a character. I don’t thoughts a lady who has plastic boobs and takes satisfaction in her look. Greatest flip off must be when you have unhealthy breath.”

Erin

Age: 23

Job: Nurse

She says: “I’m your naughty nurse. Guys discuss to me as a result of I’m extraordinarily hilarious and their girlfriends are actually boring, women don’t like me… If I might describe myself in 5 phrases I’d simply say attractive.”

Grant

Age: 22

Instagram: @grant_crapp

Job: Electrician

He says: “I’m a sparky, loads of women appear to like that, I’m cheeky too. What turns me off a few woman is once they’re yapping about their hair and make up, it drives me insane.”

Josh

Age: 25

Instagram: @joshmoss

Job: Sports activities administrator

He says: “5 phrases to explain me? I’m humorous, cheeky, naughty, attractive and spontaneous. My mouth has bought me into loads of hassle in the previous, women both need to kiss me or slap me, or typically each in the event that they’re into it and I’ll roll with that, I don’t thoughts a little bit of kinkiness.”

Justin

Age: 27

Instagram: @justinlacko

Job: Mannequin

He says: “I’m a world male mannequin, I reside in New York Metropolis and I celebration with folks like Katy Perry, I rub shoulders with all the celebrities. I’m fairly good with the girls. My dream girl can be somebody who understands me as a lot as I perceive her, she ought to take loads of satisfaction in herself too. What turns me off? Lengthy fingernails, I absolute hate them.”

Millie

Age: 24

Instagram: @millie1993

Job: Doggy daycare employee

She says: “I give the canine cuddles and play tug of struggle with them – a canine is unquestionably simpler to tame than a person. When women are bitchy and backstabbing I’ll undoubtedly pull them up on it. My greatest options are my butt and my banter. My fantasy man is a tradesman or a rugby participant, somebody in a manly job.”

Natasha

Age: 24

Instagram: @tashacherie

Job: Magnificence salon proprietor

She says: “I get alongside rather well with guys, I’ve numerous man mates however numerous guys are mates with me for one motive. I’d price myself an 8/9 out of 10. I’m looking for a man who places me on a pedestal and thinks that I’m primary. I’m fairly straightforward on the eye as you’ll be able to see, I’ve had my boobs completed. I believe I’ve bought an ideal character.”

Tayla

Age: 21

Instagram: @tayla.damir

Job: Magnificence queen

She says: “I’ve completed Miss Universe twice now. I could be a bit excessive upkeep, so I want anyone to inform me to drag my head in. I’m fairly a flirty individual so women get a bit intimidated as I is perhaps making an attempt to steal their man. Once I’m in a man I present that by being a bit imply.”

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on 15th June.