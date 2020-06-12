Meet the islanders looking for romance in Love Island: Australia

We really feel like the TV Gods are smiling down on us.

We thought we’d missed out on the lengthy, sizzling summer time this 12 months, after the British sequence of Love Island was cancelled. The sequence has been postponed till 2021 due to, you guessed it, the coronavirus outbreak and the impression it might have on filming.

However the intelligent individuals at ITV2 have provide you with one thing to make all of it higher – they’re displaying sequence certainly one of Love Island: Australia as a substitute, throwing again to a time when social distancing wouldn’t stand in the method of romance.

We’ll meet 10 model new islanders, as they see one another for the first time in episode one. In fact, common viewers might be anticipating a number of extra singletons to indicate up over the course of the sequence, however allow us to introduce you to the beginning line-up…

Cassidy

Age: 24

Instagram: @cattcity

Job: Barmaid

She says: “I’m undoubtedly a rustic lady at coronary heart, my greatest characteristic is my smile. My good man could be a sandy blonde, tattoos, good and tall. I’m undoubtedly the type of lady to go after what I need.”

Charlie

Age: 22

Instagram: @charlietaylor

Job: Worldwide rugby participant

He says: “My greatest characteristic is my physique! I play rugby 7s for Australia and I’ve bought plenty of followers on Instagram, it’s fairly depraved. My good girl has a fantastic smile and a great sense of humour and he or she’s not too demanding, I can’t deal with people who find themselves too demanding.”

Eden

Age: 25

Instagram: @dallyeden

Job: Jail officer

He says: “I’d give myself 10 out of 10, I’m humorous, I’ve bought muscle tissues, I like a great time and I really like a woman that likes good banter. I’m very assured and I’m not afraid to indicate it. I’m looking for a woman with beauty and a persona. I don’t thoughts a woman who has plastic boobs and takes satisfaction in her look. Greatest flip off needs to be in case you have dangerous breath.”

Erin

Age: 23

Job: Nurse

She says: “I’m your naughty nurse. Guys speak to me as a result of I’m extraordinarily hilarious and their girlfriends are actually boring, ladies don’t like me… If I may describe myself in 5 phrases I’d simply say horny.”

Grant

Age: 22

Instagram: @grant_crapp

Job: Electrician

He says: “I’m a sparky, lots of ladies appear to like that, I’m cheeky too. What turns me off a few lady is once they’re yapping about their hair and make up, it drives me insane.”

Josh

Age: 25

Instagram: @joshmoss

Job: Sports activities administrator

He says: “5 phrases to explain me? I’m humorous, cheeky, naughty, horny and spontaneous. My mouth has bought me into lots of hassle in the previous, ladies both wish to kiss me or slap me, or generally each in the event that they’re into it and I’ll roll with that, I don’t thoughts a little bit of kinkiness.”

Justin

Age: 27

Instagram: @justinlacko

Job: Mannequin

He says: “I’m a world male mannequin, I reside in New York Metropolis and I get together with individuals like Katy Perry, I rub shoulders with all the celebrities. I’m fairly good with the women. My dream girl could be somebody who understands me as a lot as I perceive her, she ought to take lots of satisfaction in herself too. What turns me off? Lengthy fingernails, I absolute hate them.”

Millie

Age: 24

Instagram: @millie1993

Job: Doggy daycare employee

She says: “I give the canine cuddles and play tug of warfare with them – a canine is certainly simpler to tame than a person. When ladies are bitchy and backstabbing I’ll undoubtedly pull them up on it. My greatest options are my butt and my banter. My fantasy man is a tradesman or a rugby participant, somebody in a manly job.”

Natasha

Age: 24

Instagram: @tashacherie

Job: Magnificence salon proprietor

She says: “I get alongside very well with guys, I’ve plenty of man associates however plenty of guys are associates with me for one cause. I’d fee myself an 8/9 out of 10. I’m looking for a man who places me on a pedestal and thinks that I’m primary. I’m fairly simple on the eye as you may see, I’ve had my boobs carried out. I feel I’ve bought a fantastic persona.”

Tayla

Age: 21

Instagram: @tayla.damir

Job: Magnificence queen

She says: “I’ve carried out Miss Universe twice now. I is usually a bit excessive upkeep, so I want anyone to inform me to drag my head in. I’m fairly a flirty individual so ladies get a bit intimidated as I is likely to be making an attempt to steal their man. After I’m in a man I present that by being a bit imply.”

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on 15th June. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.