Meet the new character of Elden Ring: this video shows the location and dialogue of Jar-Bairn

The patch released by From Software also introduces other changes that affect the game experience.

We have been repeating it since its launch day: Elden Ring it’s huge. The Midlands have already taken in 12 million Lightless, but it seems From Software wants to give us even more reasons to invest hours in his game. We are talking about the latest patch released by the developer, which leaves us with several changes to take into account and the introduction of a new character In your world.

Jar-Bairn is located in TarroburgIf you have downloaded this update, you can already meet Jar-Bairn. This particular character will clearly remind us of Alexander Iron Fist, who already had a certain role in an extensive Elden Ring gameplay due to his jar shape and the circumstances in which he found himself. Well, it seems that the aforementioned Jar-Bairn has a similar body and will be waiting for us in Tarroburg.

To find this character, you can follow the instructions left by the user Prizzaa Gaming Channel in his YouTube video, which you will find at the beginning of this news. After all, Jar-Bairn lets us drop an option that, not to spoil you, can be the gateway to a new mission.

Of course, From Software does not shake hands when it comes to expand features of his world, something that has left us with the possibility of seeing Elden Ring beyond the video game. Until then, we can continue exploring the Middle Lands and enjoy a game that, as we have said in our analysis, is all a masterpiece.

