Meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5

If the finale of Drag Race season 12 has left a RuPaul-sized hole in your Saturday viewing schedule – condragulations, you’re in luck!

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 5 is because of air, sizzling off the six-inch heels of Jaida Essence Corridor’s season 12 win.

Set to land on Netflix for UK viewers on Saturday 13th June, season 5 will see queens from a spread of seasons compete for that place in the Drag Race Corridor of Fame.

From season one’s Ongina to season 9 runner-up Shea Coulée, this combine of queens is a fierce one, and with All Star guidelines suspended eternally, we’re sure to see a season full of drama, tea-spilling and shade-throwing.

Listed below are the All Stars of season 5…

Alexis Mateo

Age: 39

Instagram: @miss_alexis_mateo

Unique season: Season Three and All Stars 1

Puerto Rican queen Alexis Mateo competed in Drag Race season three, coming in third place after dropping out to Manila Luzon and Raja for the prime two.

This isn’t the Las Vegas-based performer’s first All Stars rodeo nevertheless, as she competed on the first sequence in a workforce with Yara Sofia. Nevertheless, the pair had been eradicated in episode 4, dropping a lip-sync battle to Group Rujubee – Raven and Jujubee.

Since her time on Drag Race, Alexis has appeared in RuPaul drama AJ and the Queen and received a range of pageants. She can also be the drag mom of Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who competed on season 10 and 11 of Drag Race.

Most iconic second: One of Alexis’s most iconic moments on the present was her efficiency in the US navy promo problem, which noticed the queens to movie a 30-second video for military troops serving abroad. The clip, wherein she coined her notorious catchphrase ‘sickening, no?’, noticed Alexis crack RuPaul and Michelle Visage up together with her ‘BAMs’, her scarf-waving and the random chorizo sausage integrated into her act.

Blair St. Clair

Age: 24

Instagram: @blairst.clair

Unique season: Season 10

The youngest All Star of the bunch, Blair St. Clair is again after ending in ninth place on Drag Race season 10.

Since then, she has focussed on a profession in music, releasing a quantity of singles together with Now or By no means, Name My Life and America’s Sweetheart, that includes All Star 2 winner Alaska.

Most iconic second: While primarily a glance queen, Blair proved that she’s greater than a fairly face in the Bossy Rossy performing problem, which ended with Monique Coronary heart snatching Blair’s wig.

Derrick Barry

Age: 35

Instagram: @derrickbarry

Unique season: Season 8

No, that’s not Britney Spears! The Oops I Did It Once more impersonator is returning to the workroom to show that she’s greater than a one-trick Britney.

Las Vegas-based Barry positioned fifth on season eight of Drag Race after dropping a lip sync to eventual winner Bob the Drag Queen. She beforehand competed on America’s Bought Expertise in 2008 as an impersonator.

Since her time on Drag Race, Barry has appeared in 2016 movie Sharknado: The 4th Awakens and an episode of Germany’s Subsequent High Mannequin.

Most iconic second: Unsurprisingly, Derrick’s impersonation of Britney Spears throughout season 8’s Snatch Recreation was one of the greatest performances that episode. Together with her intermittent shimmying, dramatic hair flips and fixed track references, Derrick would have received the problem if Bob the Drag Queen hadn’t pulled it out the bag with Uzo Aduba and Carol Channing.

India Ferrah

Age: 34

Instagram: @indiaferrah

Unique season: Season 3

Season three’s India Ferrah is returning to compete as soon as once more, 9 years after she got here in 10th place on her sequence.

She is greatest identified on her season for being picked up by contestant Mimi Imfurst throughout their lip sync to Thelma Houston’s ‘Don’t Depart Me This Means’, after which RuPaul infamously mentioned: “Drag just isn’t a contact sport.”

Most iconic second: When India entered the workroom for the first time, carrying a Cruella de Vil-esque pixie wig and black latex costume, to seek out Phoenix sporting a really comparable look. Awkward.

Jujubee

Age: 34

Instagram: @jujubeeonline

Unique season: Season 2 and All Stars 1

One of the greatest identified Drag Race alumni, Jujubee got here in third on the present’s second sequence and competed on All Stars’ first season in a workforce with Raven, putting third as soon as once more.

Now primarily based in Boston, Massachusetts, has since appeared as a drag mentor on TLC present Dragnificent! alongside season eight’s Thorgy Thor, season one’s BeBe Zahara Benet and season 9’s Alexis Michelle.

Most iconic second: Jujubee studying her fellow season two queens to filth in episode 8. “Miss Tatiana, you assume you’re so comfortable. Not by the hairs in your chinny chin chin.” Savage.

Mariah Paris Balenciaga

Age: 37

Instagram: @mug4dayz

Unique season: Season 3

LA-based Mariah Paris Balenciaga competed on season three of Drag Race, putting ninth on the present after dropping a lip sync to Jody Watley’s ‘Searching for a New Love’ towards Delta Work.

Since season three, she has appeared on RuPaul’s Drag U as a drag professor, on a quantity of WOWPresents web sequence and carried out as a background dancer throughout Miley Cyrus’s 2015 VMA efficiency. She not too long ago appeared in the music video for Lizzo’s track Juice.

Most iconic second: Mariah’s runway search for the Queens in House problem was out of this world.

Mayhem Miller

Age: 37

Instagram: @theonlymayhem

Unique season: Season 10

Californian drag queen Mayhem Miller competed on the tenth season of Drag Race. Regardless of profitable the very first problem, she completed in 10th place after dropping a lip sync of ‘Man! I Really feel Like a Girl!’ towards Monét X Change.

Since her stint on the present, she has been a visitor choose on Germany’s Subsequent High Mannequin, appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular and AJ and the Queen.

She has additionally appeared in music movies for different queens, together with Willam, Blair St. Clair and Morgan McMichael and for artists, together with Iggy Azalea and Lizzo.

Iconic second: Mayhem’s greenback retailer runway look, which was a classy costume produced from black rubber gloves, received her the very first maxi problem of season 10. Sadly, it went downhill in the competitors from then on…

Miz Cracker

Age: 35

Instagram: @miz_cracker

Unique season: Season 10

One other season ten queen, Miz Cracker reached the prime 4 on Drag Race earlier than dropping a lip sync to Vainness 6’s Nasty Lady towards Kameron Michaels.

The New York-based queen has since starred in her personal net sequence, Overview with a Jew, wherein she recaps episodes of Drag Race and appeared on Billboard’s present Spillin’ the Tea with Drag Race alumni Tammie Brown, Ginger Minj, Jasmine Masters, Shea Couleé and Eureka O’Hara.

Most iconic second: It’s onerous to decide on a selected stand-out second of Miz Cracker’s, from her uncanny Cher impression in The Unauthorised Rusical to her make-over of YouTuber Chester See. Nevertheless, the most memorable needs to be her pickle efficiency throughout the Bossy Rossy problem.

Ongina

Age: 37

Instagram: @ongina

Unique season: Season 1

OG Drag Race alum Ongina got here in fifth place on the present’s first sequence. Throughout her time on the present, she emotionally revealed her standing as HIV optimistic after profitable the MAC make-up AIDS consciousness problem.

Over the final 10 years, she has grow to be an HIV activist, appeared on season two of RuPaul’s Drag U and made a cameo in The Black Eyed Peas’ video for ‘I Gotta Feeling’.

Most iconic second: Ongina’s peppy MAC make-up advert, which received her that episode’s problem.

Shea Couleé

Age: 30

Instagram: @sheacoulee

Unique season: Season 9

Season 9 finalist Shea Couleé narrowly misplaced the Drag Race to crown after Sasha Velour infamously lifted her wig to disclose a bathe of rose petals throughout their lip sync to Whitney Houston’s ‘Emotional’.

She has since appeared in Peppermint’s music video for her track Too Funky, carried out as half of the Drag Race Werq the World 2017 tour and directed and starred in her personal 2017 movie – Lipstick Metropolis.

She has additionally launched her personal album of songs and was the inspiration for Marvel’s first drag queen superhero Shade.

Most iconic second: It’s a toss up between Shea’s efficiency as Blac Chyna in the Kardashian lip sync musical, and her savage stand-up routine throughout the Michelle Visage roast.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will probably be accessible to stream on Netflix in the UK from Saturday 13th June onwards, whereas US viewers can watch on VH1. Should you’re searching for extra to observe try our TV information.