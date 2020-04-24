Meet the Stars of HBO’s New Drag Queen Makeover Show – Variety

Drag queens aren’t precisely what come to thoughts when desirous about small-town America. However “RuPaul Drag’s Race” stars Shangela, Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen are hoping to vary all that.

In HBO’s new unscripted collection “We’re Right here,” which premieres April 23, the trio travels to the Bible Belt and different conservative pockets of the nation. As soon as there, they offer drag makeovers to native LGBTQ and straight residents, in preparation for a stay present that all of them placed on at the finish of the week.

By means of the glitter, sequins and eye shadow, loads of tears are additionally shed. Shangela says on this week’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Massive Ticket,” “[We’re] getting of their lives and dealing with them to be the greatest variations of themselves, to achieve a objective or dream that they’ve had and do it by way of the energy of drag.”

I talked to Shangela and the others over the course of every week from their completely different quarantine places. The interviews beneath have been edited and condensed for area and readability.

How are you dealing with quarantine?

Shangela: I’m in Paris, Texas, at the home I truly purchased for my grandmother in August. My mother painted the storage and I’m altering it right into a health club as a result of I haven’t finished something match since I obtained right here on March 18.

Eureka: I’m braiding my again hair, massaging my pinky toes and smoking marijuana.

Bob: I’ve been making so much of content material. I went by way of all the issues, so I went by way of, like, the section the place I used to be like, “I’m engaged on my physique, I’m understanding, I’m stretching.” And I went by way of the section the place I used to be like, “It’s the condo, I’m going to scrub, clear, clear, clear.” After which I went by way of the section the place I’m like, “It’s my job. I’m going to make content material, I’m going to start out a brand new present.”

What would you like viewers to get from “We’re Right here”?

Shangela: For those who’ve been to Six Flags, honey, you understand to tug that bar tight and maintain on when the curler coaster begins as a result of this actually is a curler coaster of feelings. What I actually need folks to remove from that is one thing that I believe everybody, I’d hope, wants proper now, particularly with all that we’re going by way of in the world. And that’s the spirit of humanity, compassion, kindness, and discovering out that we’re all not as completely different as generally we expect we’re.

Bob: I hope that they simply get an opportunity to genuinely see and listen to these tales of the folks that we’re working with

You go to some very conservative locations. Have been you ever scared to your security?

Shangela: I’m standing with Bob and Eureka. I’ve no cause to be scared. We’re like Charlie’s Angels.

Eureka: I grew up in a really small city in East Tennessee and I went to highschool in Massive Stone Hole, Va., an excellent smaller city than the place I’m from. So, for me, I wasn’t actually nervous about going to the small cities.

Bob: We obtained the cops known as on us thrice in Branson. They simply didn’t like that we had been there and so they simply known as the cops on us. We beat it earlier than the cops confirmed up. We had been using soiled. I used to be slightly bit nervous in Gettysburg, too, as a result of there’re simply so many Accomplice flags in every single place. I’m not saying everybody who has a Accomplice flag is a hazard, however while you’re a black queer individual, it’s not a comforting signal to see.

My husband and I cried throughout each episode we watched. Did you cry whereas filming?

Shangela: After I noticed Bob’s relationship along with his drag daughters in Episode 2, and the grandfather, after I noticed Eureka along with her drag daughter in the first episode, after which even after I regarded and noticed some of the issues that I shot with mine that I didn’t even keep in mind, I used to be like, it simply begins. You swell with emotion, after which the subsequent factor you understand, you go, “Oh my gosh, right here I am going. Let me simply…” And also you begin wiping tears, as a result of I believe that all of us as people have so much of widespread emotions that join us.

Bob: I cry in Episode 2 [in Twin Falls, Idaho]. Watching myself cry at all times makes me cry. I’m like, “Take a look at that unhappy clown up there crying on TV.”

You don’t solely give LGBTQ folks drag makeovers, however you additionally included straight locals, too. Why is that?

Eureka: Drag is for everybody. I believe that’s sort of the message too, nevertheless it’s additionally extra about, versus the drag half, it’s extra about involving everybody in the neighborhood, principally displaying how we’re all associated in our points and the means we course of them. And the way it doesn’t matter your sexuality, you continue to simply wish to belong. You continue to wish to discover out who your genuine self is. You continue to wish to be your self and be completely satisfied, and stay your life with out restriction from an ethical code that we’ve taught ourselves is the society that now we have to stay by.

Bob: [What] I’m most proud of with the present is that it’s not a present the place we go round and make straight folks over. Like, most of the folks we work with are queer. And that actually means so much to me. You recognize what I imply? I believe that there are so much of exhibits on the market the place queers go round and make straight folks’s lives higher, which, I imply, is what we’ve been doing for years. We’re slicing your hair, we’re educating your youngsters, we’re planning your weddings, we’re educating you find out how to dance, we’re your theater academics. You recognize what I imply? And that is extra so a docuseries that highlights queer folks in small cities, which is vital. As a result of generally folks overlook that there are queer folks in small cities.

Do you assume Sherry Pie can ever recuperate from her controversy? [On this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” producers disqualified contestant Sherry Pie as a result of it was revealed she has a historical past of catfishing males by pretending to be a casting director.]

Shangela: I believe that the producers and everybody did the proper factor in how they’ve been in a position to reply to every part that was occurring, however I at all times consider in the spirit of any queen. I’ve at all times been an individual with forgiveness in my coronary heart.

Bob: I believe that they made the proper name. I believe that disqualifying her was the proper name, and I really feel actually deeply for the queens who’re on the season as a result of they’ll at all times be related to that…Perhaps there’s redemption for some folks, however for some folks there in all probability received’t be. I don’t assume that she’ll be capable of recuperate from this so far as drag goes. I believe, for my part, her drag profession might be not going to recuperate from this.

You may hearken to the full interviews beneath. You can too discover “The Massive Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you hearken to your favourite podcasts.