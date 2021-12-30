Meet the true P. Jain of Kanpur, who made Samajwadi fragrance, know the massive reality

New Delhi: The money scandal of Kanpur no longer best blew the senses of the folks but in addition the officials undertaking the raids. 200 crore money used to be recovered from Kanpur’s fragrance dealer Piyush Jain. Most probably this used to be the primary time when such a lot money used to be present in a raid from any person’s position. And to rely this a lot money, many machines needed to be ordered. Cash used to be additionally hidden within the partitions. You should have heard many stuff about this. You should have additionally heard that the fragrance businessman Piyush Jain (Piyush Jain) used to be raided, he had made a socialist fragrance. and Samajwadi Birthday celebration (Samajwaadi Birthday celebration) President of Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) had introduced this fragrance, however it isn’t. Zee Information the top time display DNA On this Sudhir Chaudhary defined this reality intimately. It used to be advised in top time that the dealer who used to be raided and recovered such a lot money, didn’t make Samajwadi fragrance, however there’s any other businessman who makes socialist fragrance, whose title is Pushpraj Jain alias Pumpi Jain. It’s Pampi Jain who created the socialist fragrance.Additionally Learn – UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav in Moradabad rally, mentioned – his NIZAM is 2nd, then additionally advised the which means

In truth, Pushpraj Jain alias Pumpi Jain (P Jain) additionally lives in Kannauj at the identical street the place Piyush Jain's home is. The similar Piyush Jain from whom such a lot money used to be recovered. Each the homes are shut via. There can be an opening of about 500 best. We let you know about the true P Jain.

Source of revenue tax from a space in Kanpur on twenty third December and GST Intelligence The crew raided and were given about 200 crores in money. It used to be advised that this space belongs to Piyush Jain, a fragrance dealer residing in Kannauj. It used to be mentioned that this space belongs to the similar Piyush Jain who had made the socialist fragrance. This fragrance used to be introduced via Akhilesh Yadav himself. The individual whose title used to be raided, the primary letter of his title used to be given as P and the surname used to be Jain. The home used to be advised in Kannauj, however in our investigation, it used to be discovered that the businessman whose position used to be raided used to be no longer P Jain (Piyush Jain), who had made Samajwadi fragrance. Socialist fragrance maker P Jain i.e. Pushpraj Jain aka Pumpi Jain has not anything to do with Piyush Jain. There used to be this confusion about two names of the similar kind and it sort of feels that that is the entire subject. Improper Identification is of.

Piyush Jain, whose position used to be raided, as soon as lived in a one-room space. Piyush Jain, who lives in a one-room space, turned into the landlord of 1 thousand crores within the ultimate 15 years. About 200 crore money used to be discovered from him, 23 kg gold bricks have been discovered. 600 kg sandalwood value Rs 6 crore, belongings paperwork value Rs 400 crore, 500 keys, 109 locks and 18 lockers were traced. Even after such a lot wealth, he used to be an strange individual for the folks. He used to go back and forth via bus. Used to journey on scooter. Lived in easy garments, in order that it isn't recognized how wealthy he's.