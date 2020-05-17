Meet the UK’s Eurovision 2020 act James Newman who will sing My Last Breath

Hate to remind you, however it’s been 23 years since the United Kingdom gained Eurovision – that’s greater than two complete a long time since Katrina and the Waves have been voted champs of Europe in 1997.

May the nation earn its long-awaited sixth victory at Eurovision 2020? Spoiler: most likely not. However James Newman goes to provide it a very good strive anyway on the Rotterdam stage.

Ed Sheeran’s songwriter has been chosen as the UK’s Eurovision entrant, placing him head-to-head with the 40 different international locations on this 12 months’s competitors…

However who precisely is he? Glad you requested: right here’s all the pieces it’s good to know…

Who’s representing the UK at Eurovision 2020?

Identify: James Newman

Age: 29

Instagram: @jamesnewman

Twitter: @JamesNewmanUk

To not be confused together with his brother, singer John Newman, James Newman is a performer and songwriter who’s labored with the likes of Olly Murs, Ed Sheeran, Louis Tomlinson, Kesha and – most significantly – Backstreet Boys.

And like his brother, James has labored with drum and bass group Rudimental, even successful a Brit Award for British Single of the 12 months for Ready All Evening (with Rudimental and Ella Eyre) in 2014.

James Newman has additionally co-written hits together with Lay It All on Me (by Rudimental, that includes Ed Sheeran), Love Me Like You (Little Combine), All I Am by (Jess Glynne).

Curiously, Eurovision 2020 isn’t his first expertise of the competitors: he wrote single Dying to Strive, which – being the hardcore Eurovision fan you might be – you’ll recognise as the observe that represented Eire in 2017 (carried out by X Issue’s Brendan Murray).

Nonetheless, Newman will be hoping for a greater end at the 2020 contest: Dying to Strive didn’t qualify for the closing.

Whereas primarily a songwriter, Newman can be heard on a number of tracks, together with Matoma’s Lights Go Down and Don Diablo’s Head’s Up.

What’s the UK’s Eurovision 2020 track known as?

James Newman will carry out My Last Breath at the Eurovision 2020 closing. Hopefully, he’ll have labored out find out how to escape from these chilly woods by then.

The observe was penned by One Route author Ed Drewett, Olly Murs producer Adam Argyle and Iain James – a songwriter who beforehand penned Operating Scared, the track that gained Eurovision for Azerbaijan in 2011.

The place did the UK are available final 12 months’s Eurovision?

The UK participated in final 12 months’s Eurovision Music Contest, after the BBC organised the nationwide closing Eurovision: You Resolve 2019 with a view to choose the British entry for the contest which was held in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Michael Rice was chosen and carried out Greater Than Us – a track which was later used as the theme track for the Delight of Britain Awards 2019.

As a member of the “Large 5”, the United Kingdom robotically certified to compete in the closing of the contest. Nonetheless, they got here in 26th place (final) with simply 11 factors from 41 worldwide juries and the public. General, not an amazing 12 months.

Duncan Laurence gained the present for The Netherlands together with his track “Arcade”, which he acquired a whopping a 492 factors for.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Music Contest grand closing was set to happen at the Ahoy Rotterdam Enviornment on Saturday 16th Could, however it’s been cancelled. As an alternative, the Shine a Gentle present will air on the similar day on BBC One. Eurovision Come Collectively additionally airs on Saturday 16th Could at 6.25pm with basic Eurovision acts performing.

Shine a Gentle will air on Saturday, 16th Could on BBC One. Eurovision Come Collectively additionally airs on Saturday 16th Could at 6.25pm with basic Eurovision acts performing.