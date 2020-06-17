Meet the voiceover on Love Island: Australia Eoghan McDermott

The voiceover is as very important to Love Island as the villa and the bikinis.

In the event you’ve been watching the Love Island: Australia on ITV2, you might be questioning who the Irishman is narrating the present.

Allow us to introduce you to Eoghan McDermott, who nearly acquired Iain Stirling’s job narrating the UK collection, however simply missed out after a disastrous audition.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to find out about the Irish presenter…

Eoghan, 37, started his profession as a baby actor and is now a profitable Irish radio presenter and TV host.

He has introduced 5 collection of The Voice of Eire (a spin-off of The Voice) whose judging panel has been graced by the likes of Westlife’s Kian Egan, Jamelia and Rachel Stevens. He has additionally hosted the Drivetime present on XFM in the UK and introduced UK actuality collection, Superstar Tremendous Spa, in addition to the Irish choice exhibits for the Junior Eurovision Track Contest.

Eoghan is sweet buddies with Love Island UK host Laura Whitmore – in 2008 they each competed in an MTV expertise search, which Laura gained. Eoghan is aware of Iain Stirling by means of Laura, who gives the voiceover for UK Love Island. He initially auditioned for Iain’s position on the UK collection, however missed out. Fortunately the producers remembered him and prompt him for the Australian model, which has seen him fly out to Mallorca and Fiji, and work with host Sophie Monk.

Eoghan works with an Australian author on the present to ensure his jokes make sense for an Aussie viewers and that he will get the native slang proper.

Love Island: Australia airs on ITV2 each evening at 9pm. To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.