Meethika Dwivedi (Influencer) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Meethika Dwivedi (Influencer) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Meethika Dwivedi is an Indian singer and social media influencer. She is extremally well-liked on Instagram and has over 1,000,000 fans. She won recognition together with her quick lip-sync and comedy movies.
Beginning & Circle of relatives
Meethika Dwivedi used to be born in 2004 in Badshah Nagar of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Her mom’s identify is Neerja Dwivedi. She did her training at Loyola Global Faculty. She participated in more than a few making a song contests in her faculty. Meethika is lately dwelling in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Meethika Dwivedi
|Career
|Vocalist and Social Media Influencer
|Date of Beginning
|2004
|Age (as in 2021)
|17 Years
|Beginning Position
|Badshahnagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Neerja Dwivedi
Father : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Profession
Meethika started her profession as a social media influencer and vocalist. She is legendary for her lip-syncing and transition movies on Instagram. She has an enormous fan following on her social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Fb. Meethika served at the panel of an tournament Sitapur Were given Skill in 2019. In 2021, she arrange her YouTube channel named The Sound Blaze.
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Loyola Global Faculty
|Instructional Qualification
|Pursuing Research
|Lively Years
|2019-Provide
|Awards
|Bal Ratan Samman
Eminent Singer Award
Uttarakhand Mahotsav Award
Lucknow Iconic Character Award
and lots of extra
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 1″ Toes
|Weight
|45 Kg
|Determine Size
|30-26-30
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Travelling
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Price
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Information About Meethika Dwivedi
- Meethika Dwivedi used to be born and taken up in Lucknow.
- Meethika were given awarded more than a few awards like Bal Ratan Samman, Eminent Singer Award, Uttarakhand Mahotsav Award, Lucknow Iconic Character Award, Lucknow Icon Award, and Tremendous Child Danmus Award.
- She is a skilled Bharatnatyam dancer.
- Her first look on Radio Town 91.1 FM with RJ Naaj in 2021.
- She is keen on canine and owns two puppy canine known as Crystal and Kavin.
When you have extra information about Meethika Dwivedi. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.
