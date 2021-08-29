Meethika Dwivedi (Influencer) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Meethika Dwivedi (Influencer) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Meethika Dwivedi is an Indian singer and social media influencer. She is extremally well-liked on Instagram and has over 1,000,000 fans. She won recognition together with her quick lip-sync and comedy movies.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Meethika Dwivedi used to be born in 2004 in Badshah Nagar of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Her mom’s identify is Neerja Dwivedi. She did her training at Loyola Global Faculty. She participated in more than a few making a song contests in her faculty. Meethika is lately dwelling in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Bio

Actual Title Meethika Dwivedi Career Vocalist and Social Media Influencer Date of Beginning 2004 Age (as in 2021) 17 Years Beginning Position Badshahnagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Nationality Indian House The city Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Circle of relatives Mom : Neerja Dwivedi

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Profession

Meethika started her profession as a social media influencer and vocalist. She is legendary for her lip-syncing and transition movies on Instagram. She has an enormous fan following on her social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Fb. Meethika served at the panel of an tournament Sitapur Were given Skill in 2019. In 2021, she arrange her YouTube channel named The Sound Blaze.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Loyola Global Faculty Instructional Qualification Pursuing Research Lively Years 2019-Provide Awards Bal Ratan Samman

Eminent Singer Award

Uttarakhand Mahotsav Award

Lucknow Iconic Character Award

and lots of extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 1″ Toes Weight 45 Kg Determine Size 30-26-30 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Meethika Dwivedi

Meethika Dwivedi used to be born and taken up in Lucknow.

Meethika were given awarded more than a few awards like Bal Ratan Samman, Eminent Singer Award, Uttarakhand Mahotsav Award, Lucknow Iconic Character Award, Lucknow Icon Award, and Tremendous Child Danmus Award.

She is a skilled Bharatnatyam dancer.

Her first look on Radio Town 91.1 FM with RJ Naaj in 2021.

She is keen on canine and owns two puppy canine known as Crystal and Kavin.

