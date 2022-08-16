Meeting at PSG between Neymar and Mbappé: the Brazilian’s message in private after the scandal

Both footballers starred in a cross during the match against Montpellier (Reuters)

Kylian Mbappe y Neymar were the protagonists of an episode that toured the world during the first game of the French league against Montpellier, when the Brazilian prepared to kick a penalty and the Frenchman approached to remind him that he was the one in charge of executing them.

The action occurred minutes from the end of the first half and after the former Monaco missed an identical opportunity previously. At 43, and after the exchange of words he had with his partner, the former Barcelona converted the second goal of a duel that ended in a landslide victory (5-2).

However, at the end of the game, the controversy intensified with the likes that Neymar posted on social networks and that is why PSG decided to quickly intercede so that the problem does not continue to grow.

As reported by local media RMC Sports y The Parisianthe new sports director Louis Fields and the coach himself Christophe Galtier held a meeting with both footballers the next day, and after the recovery training that took place at the Camp des Loges.

At the meeting, the Portuguese leader remarked that their behaviors cannot hinder collective performance and that if they do not agree with the sports decision that was made about who would take the penalties, they should talk about it indoors and not on the field in front of the cameras.

Neymar reacted to a comment on Twitter against the french

As detailed by both media, the Frenchman had been designated as the number 1 shooter this season, while Neymar would kick them in the event that he is not on the pitch.

At the same time, Neymar admitted to those present that his reactions in the comments that emerged on social networks were not correct since they only intensified the incident and that he confused his status as shooter number 2 with the fact that if there was a second penalty in the same game he would have the opportunity.

Finally, the French press agreed that the meeting ended on good terms and everyone made peace. “You are a great player and this is the one that interests me”, Campos would have told Neymar before leaving the place.

Neymar and Mbappé met with the leaders of PSG (Reuters)

“I’m not sure they get along, but I don’t care. I have played in some clubs where the boys did not greet each other all year. But as long as there was a common goal, and that we returned to the field with the desire to sweat the shirt and win the games, that was not a problem, ”said the former PSG midfielder Matthew Bodmerin dialogue with the program Rothen of RMC.

“The solution I have is for Lionel Messi to take the penalties.. It is good that the club resolved it quickly. It avoids too much controversy”, considered Bodmer and added: “I don’t think it’s just the penalty. I think there is an ego problem between them. They don’t have to be the best friends in the world to play together, pass and score goals.”

